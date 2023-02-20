Walker scores 23, Nebraska beats Maryland 70-66 in OT

  • Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) celebrates after blocking a shot from Maryland during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against Maryland during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska's Blaise Keita, front, grabs the ball against Maryland's Julian Reese, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska's Derrick Walker, left, blocks a shot by Maryland's Hakim Hart during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska won 70-66. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) shoots against Maryland's Julian Reese (10) during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska won 70-66. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Maryland's Hakim Hart, left, dunks against Nebraska's Derrick Walker during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg (1) and Maryland's Hakim Hart (13) fall after colliding under the basket during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts as his team as they play against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska's Derrick Walker, right, plays against Maryland's Julian Reese during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Maryland's Patrick Emilien (15) reacts after being called for a foul against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska won 70-66 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Keisei Tominaga scored 20 and Nebraska beat Maryland 70-66 in overtime Sunday for the Cornhuskers' third consecutive win.

Sam Griesel made a driving layup, but missed the and-1 free throw, to give Nebraska (14-14, 7-10) the lead for good with 1:23 left in overtime. Sam Hoiberg stole the ball from Jahmir Young but Walker missed a shot at the rim. Hoiberg then picked off a pass from Hakim Hart for a coast-to-coast layup to make it 67-64 with 31 seconds to go. Walker blocked Hart's shot and Hoiberg made two free throws with 14 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

Walker, who made 7 of 12 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, finished with three blocks. Griesel scored 12 points for the Cornhuskers, who have won four of their last five following a four-game skid. Hoiberg finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Julian Reese had 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland (18-10, 9-7 Big Ten), which lost for just the second time since a 58-55 defeat at No. 3 Purdue on Jan. 22. Young also scored 16 and Hart hit four 3-pointers and added 14.

Griesel picked up his fourth personal when he fouled Jahari Long on a 3-point shot with about 13 minutes left in regulation. Long hit all three free throws to cap an 11-0 run and give Maryland its first lead since 16-15. After Walker made two free throws for the Huskers to make it 38-all, Ian Martinez missed a 3-point shot but Patrick Emilien tracked down the offensive rebound and, as he fell out of bounds, found Hart for a wide-open 3 from the left wing. Hart added another from behind the arc and Young hit one before Reese made a layup to give Maryland its biggest lead at 50-42 with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

Tominaga hit two free throws and then, as he was boxing out on a shot at the other end, drew a foul and made two more foul shots to make it 56-all with a minute left in the second half. Young made a pull-up jumper on the baseline for the Terrapins with 43 seconds left but Walker scored inside 14 seconds later.

Young missed a potential winning step-back jumper from the free-throw line as time expired in regulation.

Walker scored the final six points in a 15-3 run that gave Nebraska a nine-point lead midway through the first half, Hart sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two layup by Emilien as the Terrapins scored 10 consecutive points to take a 16-15 lead less than three minutes later.

UP NEXT

Maryland returns home to play Wednesday against Minnesota

Nebraska is off until next Saturday when it also plays Minnesota at home

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

