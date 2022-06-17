Walker Hayes Teams with the Man Behind the Song to Write an Inspiring Book: 'I Don't Like to Dream Alone'

Nancy Kruh
·8 min read
Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper
Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper

Robert Chavers; Jeremy Cowart Walker Hayes; Craig Cooper

Friendships all start somewhere, and country star Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper can trace theirs to just these simple words: "I'm glad you're here."

Eight years ago, when Cooper spoke them to Hayes, an avowed atheist who'd been dragged by his wife, Laney, to Cooper's church, that was all it took to set off a life-changing sequence of chain reactions: an improbable brotherly bond, a memorable country song, a coming to faith, and now the release of their new book that wears those words as its title.

Glad You're Here is a true-life story written by two men who believe God brought them together, but who also can still hardly believe that it's happened to them.

"It's evident that this relationship is just divine — there's no way else to describe it — and it continues," says Hayes, 42. "It's just crazy on a daily basis how it grows. I mean, it's insane."

Since the book's release last month, sales have experienced a steady upward trajectory, not unlike the path of Hayes' 2021 hit "Fancy Like" and current top 5 single "AA." It's just another sign of the public's captivation with Hayes' vulnerable storytelling, which he has long been putting in his songs.

And no song is more vulnerable than Hayes' 2017 single, "Craig," which first introduced fans to his friend who — as Hayes' lyrics describe — "can't walk on water, turn the Napa Valley red, but he just might be tight with a man that did." Though it made barely a ripple on the radio chart when it was released, the song has since been embraced by fans, become a high point in Hayes' live shows, and been re-recorded (with Christian band "Mercy Me") for Hayes' latest album Country Stuff.

RELATED: Walker Hayes Earns His Rite of Passage at Country's Mother Church: 'This Is a Huge Deal for Me'

Yet it offers only a single puzzle piece of Hayes and Cooper's friendship. Now the book offers the whole picture.

The two men met in 2014 at a small Nashville-area church where Cooper worked part-time on the worship staff. Hayes' wife, Laney, had received an invitation from Cooper's wife, Laura, after they'd become friends. At the time, Hayes says, he was "broken," a struggling singer-songwriter with a drinking problem who was barely supporting his family. He also had an acute distaste for religion.

Growing up in a church in Mobile, Alabama, Hayes says, "I'd been injured by a bunch of people who claimed one thing yet they hurt me, and it hurt worse because I felt like I should trust these people, of all people."

To grapple with the pain, he says, he ultimately rejected God: "Honestly, I experienced some freedom by one day saying I don't think I believe this. And the more I told myself that, the more certain I was."

Glad You're Here by Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper
Glad You're Here by Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper

Glad You're Here

Hayes admits he was drunk when Cooper greeted him that Saturday evening in church. He also recalls he felt fully seen — and fully accepted. It was a warmth Hayes was unaccustomed to.

"That's not a natural human instinct to be drawn to differences, to brokenness," he says. "We can find any excuse to go, oh, I'm gonna give that person some space. But that wasn't Craig's attitude to me at all."

Cooper says he recognized Hayes' brokenness because he knew it in himself, as well. He, too, struggled with his own sense of self-worth. "We really bonded over that," says Cooper, 45. "We became companions in our shared brokenness and in a broken world in a way that was really beautiful."

The two families — Walker and Laney had five children at the time and Craig and Laura have four — soon became fast friends. As the two men got to know each other, they talked about God, and Cooper answered questions but he never preached. Hayes remained resistant even as Cooper's affirming presence was nudging at his heart.

A year after they'd met, Hayes got sober, and the sixth Hayes child was born. Cooper, who makes a living in technology sales, couldn't help but notice the family had more than outgrown their only car, a sedan, so he and his wife gave their friends their used minivan.

Hayes resisted at first, then finally relented when Cooper said, "Hey, somebody did this for me once. Just let me do this for you." (In fact, several years before, Cooper had been the recipient of a much-needed car from his grandfather-in-law.)

Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper
Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper

courtesy Walker Hayes The Coopers with the Hayes'

Humbled and inspired, Hayes spent several months working to tell the story in song of how Cooper had changed his life. Laney Hayes texted a demo to the Coopers — Walker didn't have the nerve — and it arrived in a moment when Cooper was feeling especially discouraged about his purpose.

"I lost it," Cooper says, recalling the first time he heard "Craig." "It felt like God was singing over me through Walker's voice — an unbeliever. It was one of those moments where you're like, what is happening here?"

By then Hayes had a new recording contract, and he made a last-minute decision to put "Craig" on his 2017 album, boom — but he felt like no messenger from God. Proud he'd written the song without even mentioning Jesus' name, he didn't understand how fans were interpreting it as a faith song. Out on tour, Hayes recalls, "people would come up and say, 'I love Jesus, too,' and I'd be infuriated."

Still, the song further cemented the friendship with the Coopers. Months later, they were there through perhaps Walker and Laney's worst trial, when they lost their seventh child, daughter Oakleigh, in childbirth. In the aftermath of that tragedy, Hayes questioned everything about life, death, his worth and purpose, particularly in a career that put him on the road and away from his family.

RELATED: Walker Hayes' Jubilant CMT Awards Debut Is Also Bittersweet: 'That Twinge of a Little PTSD'

"I just felt empty and restless and gross," he says, and he began to wonder if he'd been rejecting his lifeline. Without telling a soul, he began to devour Christian readings and explore the Bible, and gradually, he allowed faith to enter his heart.

He broke the news to Cooper one evening when the two couples were out sharing a restaurant meal. "I believe," he simply told his friend. "I believe all of it."

"I stood up," Cooper recalls, "and I was like, 'Bro, I gotta give you a hug.' And with everything that I had, I squeezed as much life in and out of him."

Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper
Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper

courtesy Walker Hayes The couples become neighbors

Since that day, the joy of their shared faith has only tightened their bond. In late 2019, Laney and Walker began hunting for a new home at the same time the house next door to the Coopers' came up for sale. It was an easy decision for the families to become next-door neighbors. The two men ceremoniously tore down the fence between the two houses, helping to create their own bubble during the pandemic quarantine.

In all of that downtime, Hayes and Cooper began writing Christian songs together, and Cooper took his first steps toward realizing his long-held dream to write a book on faith.

"Walker and I would talk about it, and then he was really excited about it," Cooper says. "At one point, I remember putting it, 'Well, we're co-writing songs. What if we co-wrote a book?' And he was like, 'Yeah, man.'"

Hayes says he couldn't help himself. As someone who'd followed his own dream with music, he says, "I'm attracted to other people who have a dream and are standing on that ledge, and they just need a thump. I'm like, man, I will kick you off that ledge. I don't like to dream alone."

The budding authors were able to attract a publisher, and in the course of writing the story of their faith-filled friendship, Hayes' career blew up with "Fancy Like." Of course, the timing couldn't have been better for the book. "This past year," says Hayes, "gave us this massive stage to share this incredible story."

Cooper is just happy to see so much success come his friend's way. "I see a lot of answers to prayers," he says. "We marvel when we talk about it, because it's so clear that there's something divine going on. It's lit me up, and I just stand in awe. Only God could do what has been done."

RELATED: Walker Hayes Goes on Tour with His Family of Eight: 'We Are Drinking from a Fire Hose of Joy!'

Hayes is about to spend the summer on the fair and festival circuit — with Laney and the kids along on their own family bus — and then he'll be headlining arenas for the first time, beginning in late September. It's called the "Glad You're Here" Tour. He and Cooper are already talking about writing a "banger of an anthem" with the same name to go with it.

"Honestly, it's what Jesus wants to say," Hayes says. "To every single person who would ever come into contact with me, I just want them to hear Jesus say, 'I'm glad you're here.'"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Vettel feels a sense of responsibility to speak about climate change, LGBTQ issues

    MONTREAL — Sebastian Vettel arrived at the Montreal Grand Prix wearing his thoughts about climate change on his T-shirt. The Formula One star from Germany arrived at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in a T-shirt with "Stop Mining Tar Sands," and "Canada's Climate Crime" under the picture of a pipeline. He's wearing a helmet with the same slogan this weekend. “I think what happens in Alberta is a crime because you chop down a lot of trees and you basically destroy the place just to extract oil and the m

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.