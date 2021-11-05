Walker eliminates Einarson with 6-5 victory at Grand Slam of Curling's National

CHESTERMERE, Alta. — Laura Walker scored a single in the eighth end for a 6-5 win over Kerri Einarson on Friday morning at the Grand Slam of Curling's National event at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Walker's Edmonton-based team stayed alive in the triple-knockout competition while Einarson's rink from Gimli, Man., was eliminated.

A measurement on Walker's final stone confirmed the victory.

In other C-bracket matchups, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen needed an extra end to complete a 4-3 win over Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland edged Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 7-6 and Russia's Alina Kovaleva defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 6-3.

Jacobs, Gunnlaugson and Fujisawa were eliminated.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Friday. Competition continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press