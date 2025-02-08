Walker admits Empoli will be ‘a different test’ and discusses his role: “See me as a leader”

Kyle Walker spoke to the media ahead of the game between AC Milan and Empoli, sharing a few words on his first weeks at the club. He also made it clear that he wants to be seen as a leader by the youngsters.

The Englishman has played two games from start (Inter and Roma) and the reaction has been very positive so far. He’s clearly a very experienced player, which shows above all in the defensive phase, and this is something Milan were lacking in that position.

Speaking to DAZN ahead of the game, as transcribed by MilanNews, Walker shared his thoughts on what will be a ‘difficult’ clash against Empoli as well as his role in the team. He made it clear that he wants to be seen as a leader.

What are your feelings before this match?

“My first away game in the league for this great club. We come from the victory in the Coppa Italia, this is a complex and different match.”

What can you tell us about your first few weeks at Milan?

“I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to play. I played against Inter and Roma, today will be a different test. I’ll try to give my best.”

On his leadership…

“It’s important. I was the captain of Manchester City. I hope the younger players see me as a leader, I try to be an example for everyone.”

Joao Felix is playing from the first minute tonight and just like Walker did in the derby, he will be looking to leave a good mark on his full debit. It goes without saying that Sergio Conceicao will have quite a few options off the bench tonight.