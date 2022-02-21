‘Walker’ Adds Ashley Reyes as Jared Padalecki’s New Partner

Walker has a new partner. Ashley Reyes has been cast as a series regular to star alongside Jared Padalecki in the latest season of The CW’s “Walker,” TheWrap confirms.

The “American Gods” actress will play Cassie Perez, who is Cordell Walker’s (Padalecki) new partner. She will first appear in the next episode of the “Walker, Texas Ranger” reimagining, titled “Nudge,” which airs March 3.

A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state trooper for 8 years before that, Cassie is unconventional and wily, quick on her feet. She knows that she’s one of the only women in her field and that the odds are always against her, but rather than color inside the lines, Cassie chooses to splash vivid colors all over the canvas.

Season 2 follows the Walker family and their friends as they recover from the struggles of Season 1 and confront the demons of their past coming home to roost… all while being watched by an unknown voyeur.

Reyes replaces Lindsey Morgan, who had played Walker’s previous partner Micki Ramirez since the show’s pilot. Morgan exited “Walker” in December due to personal reasons, appearing in her final episode during the midseason finale.

“Walker” follows Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two with his own moral code who returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case, only to discover there’s more work to be done at home.

The series also stars Molly Hagan, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi and Odette Annable. “Walker” is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke. The show hails from CBS Studios in association with Rideback and is also executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore, Padalecki, Seamus Kevin Fahey and Steve Robin.

Reyes is well known for her role as Cordelia on “American Gods.” Currently, she has a recurring role on Hulu’s “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff, “How I Met Your Father.” Born in New York, Reyes has also recently been seen on Broadway in “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Deadline was first to report the news of Reyes’ casting.