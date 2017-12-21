Walker with 17 points as Manhattan upends Hofstra 63-61

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) -- Aaron Walker Jr. scored 17 points off the bench and had four steals as Manhattan snapped Hofstra's four-game win streak with a 63-61 victory on Wednesday night.

Zavier Turner added 13 points for the Jaspers (5-6) and Calvin Crawford had nine points and six rebounds.

Manhattan shot 42 percent from the field compared to 32 percent for the Pride (7-4), who took 14 shots from beyond the arc but made only three (21 percent).

The Jaspers were up 33-27 at intermission and a Pauly Paulicap dunk midway through the second half gave them the lead for good, 42-41. Hofstra cut it to a point, 62-61 on a pair of Justin Wright-Foreman free throws with 29 seconds to go but he missed a 3-pointer after that and Manhattan held on for the win.

Wright-Foreman led the scoring for Hofstra with 22 points. Rokas Gustys had 10 points and 13 rebounds.