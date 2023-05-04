How walkable is Boise? These are the 10 most walkable neighborhoods and areas

If you’ve searched for a home to buy or rent over the past few years, you may have come across something called a Walk Score, a grade that attempts to quantify how pedestrian friendly a neighborhood is.

So, how walkable is Boise? We’ll get to that in a minute.

First, let’s dive into what measures this Walk Score. The company Walk Score, a subsidiary of the real estate website Redfin, collects and interprets data using their own methodology that helps determine the walkability of ZIP codes throughout the United States and some cities abroad.

When grading how walkable a neighborhood is, Walk Score takes into consideration proximity to amenities such as grocery stores, medical services, schools and even restaurants. It also takes into account population density, how long blocks are and how dense intersections can get.

Boise, Idaho, has an overall Walk Score of 38, meaning that it’s a “Car Dependent” city that requires a vehicle for most errands. However, when you look at specific neighborhoods, there are some areas of Boise that have a higher Walk Score, ranging from Somewhat Walkable to Very Walkable.

Below are the most walkable neighborhoods in Boise, according to Walk Score and Redfin — and where we recommend going for a stroll.

• • •

Note: Walk Score is measured on a scale from 0-100 broken out into five classifications. Here’s what those scores mean:

0-24: Car Dependent where almost all errands require a car

25-49: Car Dependent but only most errands require a car

50-69: Somewhat Walkable meaning some errands can be done by foot

70-89: Very Walkable meaning most errands can be completed by foot

90-100: Walker’s Paradise meaning daily errands do not require a car

• • •

Downtown Boise

Walk Score: 81/100, Very Walkable

Where to go for a walk: Julia Davis Park, the oldest park in Boise, has plenty to see and do, including Zoo Boise, a rose garden, the Boise Art Museum, the Idaho State Museum and the Idaho Black History Museum. It’s also connected to the Boise River Greenbelt.

Size: 43 acres

Morris Hill

Walk Score: 69/100, Somewhat Walkable

Where to go for a walk: The Morris Hill Park may have something for everyone in the family, including the dog. Here you’ll find grassy fields with a playground, picnic shelter, horseshoe pits and more. There’s even a 1-acre fenced dog park where your four-legged friends can play.

Size: 7.9 acres

North End

Walk Score: 65/100, Somewhat Walkable

Where to go for a walk: Because it’s connected to Hulls Gulch Reserve, Camel’s Back Park is a popular meeting place for mountain bikers and hikers. In addition to having its own trails to explore, Camel’s Back Park has tennis courts, beach volleyball, a playground and outdoor workout area.

Size: 11 acres

Depot Bench

Walk Score: 63/100, Somewhat Walkable

Where to go for a walk: Take a peaceful stroll around the fishing pond or have a picnic in a grassy field at Terry Day Park.

Size: 7 acres

Veterans Park

Walk Score: 62/100, Somewhat Walkable

Where to go for a walk: Veterans Memorial Park is an urban sanctuary in honor of our veterans. Take a walk along the Patriot Walk, which passes by numerous monuments honoring Idaho veterans or enjoy the trails through the park’s natural areas. There’s even a pavilion for events and a playground for children.

Size: 38 acres

Central Bench

Walk Score: 61/100, Somewhat Walkable

Where to go for a walk: A neighborhood favorite, Cassia Park has paved walking paths, lots of greenspace, a playground for kids and horseshoe pits. There is also an area called the Reading Circle, a public art installation consisting of colorful benches arranged in a “cozy reading circle,” according to the Boise City Department of Arts and History.

Size: 14 acres

Central Rim

Walk Score: 60/100, Somewhat Walkable

Where to go for a walk: Another park connected to the Greenbelt, Kathryn Albertson Park is a beautiful place to go for a walk. Along the paved footpaths you’ll find ponds, preserved nature areas for wildlife, gazebos and a wide array of wildflowers.

Size: 41 acres

Scenic Kathryn Albertson Park is a favorite locale for photographs on important occasions. Photographer Kaylee Barnes finds a good spot to record Alex Childers, right, and Taylor Keating’s prom night.

Winstead Park

Walk Score: 56/100, Somewhat Walkable

Where to go for a walk: Winstead Park has plenty of open fields and space, making it a popular place for neighborhood sports teams. There are also paved walkways for visitors to take a leisurely walk and for runners to go for a jog, and a playground for families to bring the kids.

Size: 11 acres

South Boise Village

Walk Score: 55/100, Somewhat Walkable

Where to go for a walk: If you’re searching for a place to take your dog, Manitou Park is the place. There is 5.1 acres of the park that’s dedicated for dog owners to take their dogs off leash. In addition to space for your pup to run free, there is an open field with a basketball court, a pickleball court, a tennis court and a playground.

Size: 11 acres

Vista

Walk Score: 43/100, Car-Dependent

Where to go for a walk: In an area that is mostly commercial and homes, there are paved sidewalks, but there is also Shoshone Park. This park is a neighborhood park with picnic tables, two tennis courts, and a field for soccer and other activities.

Size: 5.5 acres





• • •

