Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time

·5 min read

An inexplicable botched lateral, a deflected pick-6 and a touchdown run provided one of the rarest days in NFL history.

For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day.

Chandler Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for a TD to end regulation and lift Las Vegas over New England, Rayshawn Jenkins had a pick-6 in overtime to push Jacksonville past Dallas, and Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in OT to give Kansas City a win over Houston.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other day three games ended with a go-ahead touchdown came on Sept. 17, 1995, when Emmitt Smith (TD run in OT for Dallas vs. Minnesota), Rod Smith (TD catch to end regulation for Denver vs. Washington), and James Hasty (pick-6 in OT for Kansas City vs. Oakland) did it.

The most improbable one on Sunday might have been the win for Las Vegas. The Raiders nearly blew their record-setting fifth game after leading by 13 points before getting bailed out in a wild finish against New England.

Las Vegas tied the game with 32 seconds left and it appeared headed for overtime when the Patriots called a running play from their 45 with three seconds remaining.

But inexplicably, Rhamondre Stevenson lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to throw it back across the field to quarterback Mac Jones.

Chandler Jones caught the lateral and returned it for the game-winning score.

According to Elias, it was just the third fumble recovery touchdown on the final play of regulation in AFL-NFL history, with the Raiders and Patriots also involved in the other two.

In 1978, Raiders tight end Dave Casper recovered a fumble in the end zone to beat the Chargers on a play memorialized as the “Holy Roller” game.

The Patriots did it in 1960 against the New York Titans when Chuck Shonta returned a fumble 52 yards for the winning score in a 28-24 win.

Combined with Jenkins’ pick-6, it marked the first time since the merger that there were two game-winning defensive scores on the final play in a single week.

COMEBACK QBs

Leading an epic comeback is nothing new for Kirk Cousins, and being part of a team that blew a big lead is familiar territory for Matt Ryan.

So perhaps it was appropriate they were the two quarterbacks who took part in the NFL's biggest comeback ever when Cousins and Minnesota rallied from 33 points down to beat Ryan and Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime Saturday.

No team had come back from at least 24 points down in a regular-season game since Cousins did it in Week 7 of the 2015 season with Washington against Tampa Bay. Teams had been 0-346 when trailing by 24 in between those two rallies.

Cousins engineered his seventh fourth-quarter comeback of the season, one shy of the record set by Matthew Stafford in 2016.

The Vikings became the third team to win at least 10 games in a season decided by eight points or fewer, joining the 2019 Seahawks and 1978 Oilers. Minnesota is 10-0 in those one-score games.

Ryan somehow finds himself on the wrong end of these epic comebacks, having been on the Atlanta team that blew a Super Bowl-record 28-3 lead against New England following the 2016 season.

Ryan is the only quarterback since at least 1950 to lose two starts after his team led by at least 25 points in the regular season or playoffs.

TRIPLE THREAT

New Orleans' Taysom Hill joined some select company with his 68-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed in a 21-18 win over Atlanta.

That gave the Saints' versatile playmaker 10 TD passes in his career, including the playoffs, to go along with his 21 touchdown runs and 11 TD catches.

Hill become the third player in NFL history with at least 10 touchdowns running, passing and receiving, joining Frank Gifford (46 receiving, 34 rushing, 14 passing) and Charlie Trippi (24 rushing, 16 passing, 11 receiving).

TOM NOT TERRIFIC

Tom Brady is hitting several new lows in his 23rd season.

After the Bucs blew a 17-point lead to Cincinnati on Sunday, Brady has lost eight games as a starter for the first time in his career.

Brady's four home losses are the most he's ever had in a season, and he lost at home for the first time ever when leading by at least 17 points. Brady also had his first career game with multiple interceptions and lost fumbles.

RUNNING QBs

Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields are running their way into the record book.

Hurts ran for three more touchdowns Sunday in a Philadelphia Eagles win over Fields and the Chicago Bears, giving him 13 on the season.

Hurts also threw for 315 yards, joining Dak Prescott (Sept. 20, 2020, vs. Atlanta) and Jack Kemp (Oct. 26, 1963, vs. the Patriots) as the only players to throw for at least 300 yards and run for three scores in the same game.

Hurts, who also ran for three TDs in a game against New Orleans in 2021, joined Daunte Culpepper, Johnny Lujack and Tobin Rote as the only QBs with at least two games with three or more rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' 13 touchdown runs this season are one shy of Cam Newton's record set in 2011.

Fields ran for 95 yards in the game to give him 1,000 on the season, joining Lamar Jackson (1,206 yards rushing in 2019 and 1,005 in 2020) and Michael Vick (1,039 in 2006) as the only QBs to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Goaltender Stuart Skinner signs three-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage. This repo

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt officially signs with Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million. Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday. Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts. He was

  • AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 g

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Doncic, Wood lead Mavericks to 130-110 win over Blazers

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Christian Wood had a season-high 32 points along with 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110 on Friday night. Two of Dallas' top three scorers each had 20 before halftime — the NBA scoring leader Doncic with 23 to 20 for Wood — and combined to make 22 of 35 from the field as Dallas shot 56%. Damian Lillard also had 20 before the break with 21, but finished with 24 to end a four-game streak of at least 35 points tha

  • Injuries, exits force young WRs to step up for Packers, Rams

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could have showcased two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and some of the top wide receivers in the league. Instead, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are on injured reserve for the Rams, Davante Adams is playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Aaron Rodgers enters the game with some of the worst stats of his 15 seasons as the Packers starting quarterback. And yet, amid all this, four young wide receivers —

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Police details in court documents outline alleged sexual assault involving 5 world junior hockey players

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. New court documents that include interview transcripts and search warrant requests reveal why police investigators say they have reasonable grounds to accuse five World Junior hockey players of sexually assaulting a woman in a London, Ont., hotel room in 2018. Details of the documents were first published in the Globe and Mail, which went to court to have them

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Panthers' identity stolen by Steelers' D in 24-16 defeat

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have boasted the last few weeks about finding an identity on offense by playing smash-mouth football. That identity was stolen on Sunday by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The run-happy Panthers, who racked up 223 yards on the ground in a 30-24 win at Seattle last week, were held to 21 yards rushing on 16 carries on Sunday — the fifth-lowest total in franchise history — in a 24-16 loss to the Steelers. D'Onta Foreman, who has carried the load in the running

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi