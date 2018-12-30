Walk-on Nevada player has huge bowl game, gets scholarship on field

Nevada wide receiver Ben Putnam entered Saturday's Arizona Bowl as an unknown walk-on.

After hauling in four catches for 114 yards — including a clutch 44-yard reception late in the fourth quarter — in the Wolf Pack's 16-13 overtime win over Arkansas State, Putnam had earned the admiration of his teammates and coach Jay Norvell.

In fact, as Nevada celebrated the win on the field after the game, Norvell awarded him a scholarship.

Walk-on receiver Ben Putman made a huge catch to set up Nevada’s win in the Arizona Bowl.



"We had a walk-on receiver at the end make a great play. I just want to say, Ben Putnam, where you at, Ben?" Norvell said. "Ben Putnam, he's a walk-on but he just got put on scholarship right now."

A native of Novato, Calif., Putnam transferred to Nevada this season from Santa Rosa (Calif.) Junior College. His four catches Saturday were the first of his NCAA career.









