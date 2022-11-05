Walk with Joe Children in Need events kicks off in Maidenhead

Hundreds of people have turned up to join TV fitness coach Joe Wicks on a walking event for BBC Children in Need.

Wicks invited families to Walk with Joe around a parkrun route in Maidenhead, Berkshire, for the first of four events.

He will also be visiting Newport on Sunday and Camperdown, Dundee and Rushcliffe, Nottingham, next weekend.

Wicks has also pledged to walk 30 miles in an ultra-marathon challenge for the charity on Friday 18 November.

The fitness coach rose to fame with his online workouts during the Covid-19 pandemic and was awarded an MBE for his work.

He said the Walk with Joe fundraising campaign was inspired by everyone going for walks during the first lockdown.

"One of the things I really connected with during lockdown was walking, getting outside," he said.

"Before that I didn't have much time for it - but what I realised was when you get outside and you're with your friends, your family, having a chat - it's almost like you're walking your stress away.

"Being in nature is so good for your mood and your energy. I always say you never regret a workout and going for a walk is a great time to connect and actually communicate and talk about things that you might have on your mind."

What an amazing morning in Maidenhead with @BBCCiN 💛 Thank you so much to everyone that came along 🙌🏻 #WalkWithJoe



Next stop… Newport tomorrow 😄 pic.twitter.com/mpBmtgtV3M — Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) November 5, 2022

The events are all in partnership with Parkrun, and Wicks said he hoped to meet as many people as possible at the events across the UK.

Hundreds of people turned up for the event, with some at the start line running the parkrun route and other walking with family and friends

Claire Hoyle, from BBC Children in Need, added: "We know times are really uncertain for everyone, which is why now more than ever it's so important that we all pull together to support one another.

"Walk with Joe gives people a really easy way to do this, and at the same time, make a life-changing difference to children."

The fitness coach had some help from Pudsey to take people through a warm-up before the walk

Wicks' ultra-marathon walking challenge will see him set off from MediaCityUK and aim to finish in ten hours to reach the BBC Children in Need Great Spotacular Appeal Show.

