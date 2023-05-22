May 19th was the first ever “Walk”aw Day centred around the downtown business district. First Street South was closed to vehicle traffic from the eastern edge of the Co-op Grocery Store parking lot to Railway Avenue from 3-6 pm. Residents were encouraged to walk on downtown and see what specials they could find at the First Street businesses. This being the first such day, it will grow and develop from here. Feedback will be taken from businesses and the public as well, as to what worked, what didn’t, changes that would help things work better, and how often these days should be held. Obviously, everyone from the Town Council to the First Street business owners, hoped that the block and a half of closed-off street would be teeming with people and that the effort put out by all involved will only make everyone anxious to know when the next one will be held.

Economic development like many other things has to start at home. Years ago, Wakaw had a Board of Trade but that was when there were extremely more businesses in town. Looking back through the archives there is evidence of equipment dealerships, automobile dealerships, a theatre, and clothing stores amongst many others. The business community 40+ years ago was far larger than it is today. Times change and across the country, small rural communities have become smaller and the number of businesses still adding to the economic health of those communities has grown smaller right along with them. The story will continue to play out in the way the communities themselves dictate…they will either get behind local businesses and help them to thrive by supporting them, or they won’t and one door after another will close.

Author and editor, Douglas Pagels, is one of the most quoted contemporary writers on the Internet today and he asserts that “Even if you can’t just snap your fingers and make a dream come true, you can travel in the direction of your dream, every single day and you can shorten the distance between the two of you.” A couple of years ago, the Wakaw Town Council decided to expand the role of the Recreation Director. That previous position evolved into the Recreation & Community Development Manager which is filled by Dwane Burke. Community development managers are found in large and small urban municipalities and are responsible for managing the planning, design, and implementation of projects that improve communities. They commonly work with local governments or non-profit organizations to coordinate efforts related to economic development, public health, transportation, and other areas. They can also typically be found assisting in the creation and implementation of policies and procedures for community development projects, managing budgets for programs and services to ensure that they are within financial guidelines, and communicating with local businesses, non-profits, and other groups to build relationships that could be beneficial to the community, conducting research to identify community needs and potential solutions, conducting community outreach efforts to identify residents’ concerns and needs, developing a strategic plan to meet community needs over time by identifying resources, stakeholders, and potential funding sources, and coordinating with local government officials to create public policy that meets community needs

Situated as the town is with the lake practically in its ‘backyard’ there are opportunities to not just ‘stay alive’ as a town but to grow economically and develop a unique pathway of its own. The place to start in any journey is right where you are. There are many things that the Town of Wakaw can take pride in, and the aim of “Walk”aw Days is to promote those things to not only visitors but to town residents as well. So often one hears comments about the number of new faces in town and how people don’t know everyone they meet in the store or at the post office anymore, this is a way to change that. After the lockdowns and social distancing during the pandemic, many people are finding it difficult to break out of the reclusive nature that the pandemic forced upon us. Grab a hat and come stroll the street next time and remember what it’s like to socialize and get out of the house.

Specials announced for Friday afternoon included the following:

*Wakaw Inn hosted Happy Hour from 3 pm-7 pm on their back patio and had Taco-in-a-Bag for $6.

*The Wakaw Pharmacy had a special sale on all their new summer footwear. They featured 25% off all regularly priced summer shoes, including new arrivals, from 3 pm until closing at 5:30 pm. They also had a free bag promotion, where any purchase over $25 from 3 pm until closing, received a free, cloth reusable shopping bag. There was a limit of one per person.

*Little Minnows hosted a Lemonade Stand at 3 pm outside the Pharmacy!

Mark Twain is credited with saying, “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did.” Don’t be disappointed, come out and see what’s happening at “Walk”aw Days, and if you have some ideas for the next one, be sure to share them with Dwane.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder