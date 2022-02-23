I walk 5,000 steps every day, and these sneakers keep my feet from getting sore

Like many people, my physical activity levels plummeted at the beginning of the pandemic. I went from walking to and from work, my daughter's school and just about everywhere else in NYC to basically never leaving my apartment. Talk about a shock to the system.

After a few weeks of way too much time inside and way too little movement, I decided to take up walking. I started by just strolling around my neighborhood, but now I walk for at least one hour every day. That means I'm clocking in more than 5,000 steps daily, and I need sneakers that can keep up.

I tried about four different pairs before finally falling for these New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneakers. To say I love them is an understatement. I actually own two pairs because they're so good.

A few reasons I'm so fond of the New Balance Fresh Foam X70 sneakers? They're incredibly lightweight yet support my foot even after an hour of walking. They also have nice padding right where the sneaker hits your Achilles so they don't rub or create any blisters. As someone who wears a size 8.5 or 9 shoe, I also really like that these sneakers make my feet look small. #noshame

Unsurprisingly, I'm not the only person who likes these New Balance sneakers. They have 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and shoppers say they are comfortable and true to size.

If you're on the hunt for new sneakers that don't hurt your feet, I can't recommend these highly enough. I'm such a fan that I have a price alert on them. As soon as the price drops, I plan on buying a pair in a new color.

