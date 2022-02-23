I walk 5,000 steps every day, and these sneakers keep my feet from getting sore

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Like many people, my physical activity levels plummeted at the beginning of the pandemic. I went from walking to and from work, my daughter's school and just about everywhere else in NYC to basically never leaving my apartment. Talk about a shock to the system.

After a few weeks of way too much time inside and way too little movement, I decided to take up walking. I started by just strolling around my neighborhood, but now I walk for at least one hour every day. That means I'm clocking in more than 5,000 steps daily, and I need sneakers that can keep up.

I tried about four different pairs before finally falling for these New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneakers. To say I love them is an understatement. I actually own two pairs because they're so good.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker, $64.99-$79.99

Buy Now

A few reasons I'm so fond of the New Balance Fresh Foam X70 sneakers? They're incredibly lightweight yet support my foot even after an hour of walking. They also have nice padding right where the sneaker hits your Achilles so they don't rub or create any blisters. As someone who wears a size 8.5 or 9 shoe, I also really like that these sneakers make my feet look small. #noshame

Unsurprisingly, I'm not the only person who likes these New Balance sneakers. They have 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and shoppers say they are comfortable and true to size.

If you're on the hunt for new sneakers that don't hurt your feet, I can't recommend these highly enough. I'm such a fan that I have a price alert on them. As soon as the price drops, I plan on buying a pair in a new color.

If you liked this story, check out this luxurious, quick-drying bathrobe.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

9 gifts from Amazon that will arrive before Christmas and aren't totally random

7 top-rated subscription gifts that keep on giving

17 last-minute gifts that will ship in time for Christmas with Walmart+ delivery

The top-rated 'Shark Tank' office chair that Justin Bieber raves about is $400 off right now

The post I walk 5,000 steps every day, and these sneakers keep my feet from getting sore appeared first on In The Know.