Walgreens Pharmacy Employees Planning Walkouts Over Working Conditions

This comes after CVS employees recently staged walkouts in the Kansas City area

Justin Sullivan/Getty An aerial view of a Walgreens store in El Cerrito, California.

Some employees at Walgreens and CVS, who are unhappy with recent working conditions are taking action.

Employees at both companies told CNN a series of factors following the COVID-19 pandemic have made their jobs increasingly challenging, including low pay, understaffing, high vaccination quotas, aggressive customers and abusive management.

Due to this, pharmacists, technicians and support staff at Walgreens are planning a walkout between Oct. 9-11, an anonymous organizer confirmed to CNN.

The organizer noted that several employees at 500 Walgreens stores have shown interest in standing in solidarity, though the number of employees walking out could be fewer. They also mentioned that some employees could stage a walkout for one day while others could walk out all three days.

However, the organizer did not say which pharmacies in which regions could be affected.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Walgreens acknowledged the challenges its employees across the country have faced since the pandemic.

“The last few years have required an unprecedented effort from our team members, and we share their pride in this work — while recognizing it has been a very challenging time,” said Fraser Engerman, senior director of external relations.

“We also understand the immense pressures felt across the U.S. in retail pharmacy right now,” he added. “We are engaged and listening to the concerns raised by some of our team members. We are committed to ensuring that our entire pharmacy team has the support and resources necessary to continue to provide the best care to our patients while taking care of their own wellbeing.”

Engerman said the company is also “making significant investments in pharmacist wages and hiring bonuses to attract/retain talent in harder-to-staff locations.”

The move comes after employees at CVS recently staged two walkouts in the Kansas City area, prompting closures at 22 pharmacies. Following the walkouts, Prem Shah, CVS’ chief pharmacy officer, sent out an internal memo, obtained by CNN, apologizing to the workers for not addressing their concerns earlier.

CVS walkout organizers told the outlet that talks are continuing with Shah, with another meeting planned for next week.

Amy Thibault, lead director of external communications for CVS Pharmacy, told CNN in a statement: “We’re committed to providing access to consistent, safe, high-quality health care to the patients and communities we serve and are working with our pharmacists to directly address any concerns they may have.”

“We’re focused on developing a sustainable, scalable action plan that can be put in place in markets where support may be needed so we can continue delivering the high-quality care our patients depend on,” Thibault added.



Read the original article on People.