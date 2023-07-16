Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.48

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will pay a dividend of $0.48 on the 12th of September. This makes the dividend yield 6.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Despite not generating a profit, Walgreens Boots Alliance is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Walgreens Boots Alliance's EPS has declined at around 28% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Walgreens Boots Alliance that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

