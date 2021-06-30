Walgreens extends $25 giveaway for new COVID-19 vaccine recipients through July 3

UPDATE: Walgreens has extended this offer until July 3.

Walgreens, one of the nation's two largest drugstore chains, plans to give $25 in store credit to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination there in the next several days.

The move comes amid a flurry of COVID-19 vaccine incentives nationwide, including giveaways at Walgreens archrival CVS, million-dollar sweepstakes in states like Ohio and free food or drinks from restaurants like Krispy Kreme.

Walgreens said it will provide its incentive in one of two forms: $25 in store credit loaded onto the customer's myWalgreens account or if they don't have one, a $25 Walgreens gift card.

Kids ages 12-15 who get a COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens are not eligible for the benefit, but their parents or guardians are.

The offer was initially planned to run June 22-26 but has been extended until July 3. It's not available in Arkansas, New Jersey or New York. See more details here.

The giveaway comes as authorities are looking for ways to convince vaccination holdouts to take the plunge. Advocates say incentives can help some people overcome their hesitancy.

"Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action," Walgreens said in a statement.

People can schedule appointments online or get vaccinated by walking into a Walgreens location without one.

