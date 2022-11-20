Wales XI vs USA: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for World Cup 2022 game

Wales will be without influential midfielder Joe Allen for their World Cup opener.

Allen has been out of action since September due to a hamstring injury and has failed to recover in time to face the United States on Monday, leaveing Rob Page with a selection headache.

Page already has a major decision to make in goal. While veteran Wayne Hennessey has largely been preferred to Danny Ward and Adam Davies, the 106-cap stalwart has hardly featured for Nottingham Forest this season.

Ward, meanwhile, appears to have recovered from a difficult start at Leicester and is pushing his more experienced rival all the way.

Elsewhere, the Welsh team largely picks itself. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsay are all but certain to lead their country out for the historic occasion, with Brennan Johnson and Daniel James providing further support up front.

Defensively, all of Conor Roberts, Ethan Amapdu, Joe Rodon and Ben Davies will likely start as a Welsh team built on togetherness looks for another famous push.

Wales predicted XI vs USA (3-4-3): Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Williams; Johnson, Bale, James