Wales World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Joe Allen - Wales World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Getty Images/Ian Cook

Robert Page admits he was never going to leave out Joe Allen of Wales' World Cup squad, even though doubts persist over whether the Swansea midfielder will be fit to play in the tournament.

Allen, who played at both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, remains a key player for Wales at the age of 32 but has not played since damaging his hamstring on September 17.

He was among a 26-man squad announced for this month's tournament in Qatar on Wednesday as Page returned to his Rhondda roots to name Wales' first World Cup group for 64 years.

"We're giving him every opportunity to be fit," Wales manager Page said. "There was no way I was ever going to not name him in the 26. He's on the grass.

"He's progressing as we want him to and we'll give him every opportunity to be fit for the first game. I phoned him a couple of days ago to tell him he was in the 26 just to take that pressure off him. If he's fit, he's playing. He's massive for how I play and the success we've had.

"He's got vast amounts of experience playing tournament football as well, so he knows the game inside out and that's invaluable. That's why I'm throwing everything at it."

Gareth Bale captains the squad after coming off the bench to score a crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final triumph over Philadelphia Union – his first action since September.

Bale, who has returned to Wales after playing in California on Saturday, said after LAFC's triumph that he is "not 100 per cent at the moment" after having a "few little issues".

But Page said: "Has he played as many minutes as we'd like? Probably not. But that doesn't worry me. He's proved time and time again when he puts the Welsh jersey on, irrespective of how many minutes he's played at domestic level, he's always produced.

"On big occasions he'll always turn up, thrive, and enjoy it. No question about that. He'll have an effect on the game straight away and when opposing managers see his name on the team sheet they'll know.

"It's the power that people like Gareth have because they always deliver."

Wales World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea), Matt Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham)

Who are their key players?

There has been an injection of youth into the Wales set-up under Rob Page’s leadership, after the 47-year-old stepped up from his role as Under-21 manager from 2017 to 2019. But there are still many experienced heads who have been mainstays in the side for the last 10 years.

Wales World Cup 2022 squad list fixtures list team news odds - Marco Rosi/Getty Images
Wales World Cup 2022 squad list fixtures list team news odds - Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey continues to be a key midfielder at the heart of most of their forward play. The former Arsenal man has joined Ligue 1's Nice on a free transfer from Juventus and scored on his debut in the 1-1 draw with Toulouse. He has since played in 10 league matches

Ethan Ampadu has already racked up 36 caps at the age of 21 after bursting onto the scene with Chelsea back in 2017. He is still registered to the London side but spent 2021-22 on loan in Serie A at Venezia and moved back to Italy in the summer for another loan spell in the top flight with Luca Gotti's Spezia. His ability to play as a centre-half in a back three, back four and in defensive midfield is a huge asset for Page.

Bale remains the life and soul of the team. A national hero, he joined LAFC after being seemingly ostracised at Real Madrid, and scored twice in his first 12 appearances in MLS, 10 of them from the bench. He will be looking to add to his 40 goals for Wales which make him their all-time leading goalscorer, comfortably eclipsing Ian Rush's 28.

Addressing his lack of minutes and starts in MLS, he said in September: "Every footballer wants to play as much as they can, but we’re being clever and building myself up for the last important part of the season. Hopefully that should put me in great shape for the World Cup. I think I’ll be a lot fitter.”

It is also worth noting the inclusion of Birmingham City teenager Jordan James in the Wales' Nations League squad to face Belgium and Poland. The 18-year-old will got his chance to push for a World Cup berth after veteran midfielder Joe Allen picked up an injury while playing for Swansea City, but he did not play.

Who, where and when do Wales play?

Wales are in Group B alongside England, Iran and USA.

Group Stage fixtures

What is Wales’ World Cup record?

This will only be Wales’ second World Cup and their first in 64 years. They reached the quarter-finals in Sweden where it took a goal from Pele, during his breakout tournament aged only 17, to knock them out.

A more reliable indication of Wales’ chances in Qatar are their showings in the last two European Championships. Last year, a heavy 4-0 defeat by Denmark in Amsterdam knocked them out in the round of 16.

But five years before that, they went all the way to the semi-finals after topping a group containing England and dramatically beating a star-studded Belgium side with goals from Ashley Williams, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Vokes. A 2-0 defeat by eventual winners Portugal ended their fairy-tale journey.

A golden generation for the Welsh national side, inaugurated under the stewardship of the late Gary Speed, looks to be reaching its twilight. Will Qatar be the location for its greatest achievement to date?

What are the latest odds?

How far will Wales get in Qatar? Find all the best Wales odds for various stages of the World Cup

Wales are currently a best price of 200/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

  • Brazil 4/1

  • Argentina 11/2

  • France 6/1

  • England 8/1

  • Spain 17/2

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 13

