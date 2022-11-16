Wales World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Alex McMonnies
·5 min read
Gareth Bale/Wales World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - GETTY IMAGES
Gareth Bale/Wales World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - GETTY IMAGES

Gareth Bale has declared himself “100 per cent fit” and ready for the World Cup, despite playing just 28 minutes of competitive football since September.

The Wales captain comes into the tournament on a high, having helped Los Angeles FC to a dramatic victory in the MLS Cup final earlier this month, but there have been rising concerns over his physical condition.

Although Bale last completed a full 90 minutes when playing for his country against Poland in September, the 33-year-old insisted he will be able to play every second of the group stages in Qatar if needed. He said: “If I need to play three 90 minutes, I’ll play three 90s.”

Alongside Bale, Swansea midfielder Joe Allen is hoping to return from injury in time for Wales' World Cup opener against the United States.

The 32-year-old has not played since September 17 because of a hamstring problem and is one of Wales' biggest fitness concerns as they prepare to play at their first World Cup since 1958.

Wales start their World Cup campaign against the USA on November 21 before playing Iran and England.

Swansea boss Russell Martin said the club's treatment of the injury "wasn't good enough" and there were a "few mistakes along the way".

But Wales manager Robert Page said he was "never going to leave" Allen out of his 26-man World Cup squad and is determined to give him every opportunity to make the opening game.

Wales World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea), Matt Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham)

Who are their key players?

There has been an injection of youth into the Wales set-up under Rob Page’s leadership, after the 47-year-old stepped up from his role as Under-21 manager from 2017 to 2019. But there are still many experienced heads who have been mainstays in the side for the last 10 years.

Aaron Ramsey continues to be a key midfielder at the heart of most of their forward play. The former Arsenal man has joined Ligue 1's Nice on a free transfer from Juventus and scored on his debut in the 1-1 draw with Toulouse. He has since played in 10 league matches

Ethan Ampadu has already racked up 36 caps at the age of 21 after bursting onto the scene with Chelsea back in 2017. He is still registered to the London side but spent 2021-22 on loan in Serie A at Venezia and moved back to Italy in the summer for another loan spell in the top flight with Luca Gotti's Spezia. His ability to play as a centre-half in a back three, back four and in defensive midfield is a huge asset for Page.

Bale remains the life and soul of the team. A national hero, he joined LAFC after being seemingly ostracised at Real Madrid, and scored twice in his first 12 appearances in MLS, 10 of them from the bench. He will be looking to add to his 40 goals for Wales which make him their all-time leading goalscorer, comfortably eclipsing Ian Rush's 28.

Addressing his lack of minutes and starts in MLS, he said in September: "Every footballer wants to play as much as they can, but we’re being clever and building myself up for the last important part of the season. Hopefully that should put me in great shape for the World Cup. I think I’ll be a lot fitter.”

It is also worth noting the inclusion of Birmingham City teenager Jordan James in the Wales' Nations League squad to face Belgium and Poland. The 18-year-old will got his chance to push for a World Cup berth after veteran midfielder Joe Allen picked up an injury while playing for Swansea City, but he did not play.

Who, where and when do Wales play?

Wales are in Group B alongside England, Iran and USA.

Group Stage fixtures

What is Wales’ World Cup record?

This will only be Wales’ second World Cup and their first in 64 years. They reached the quarter-finals in Sweden where it took a goal from Pele, during his breakout tournament aged only 17, to knock them out.

A more reliable indication of Wales’ chances in Qatar are their showings in the last two European Championships. Last year, a heavy 4-0 defeat by Denmark in Amsterdam knocked them out in the round of 16.

But five years before that, they went all the way to the semi-finals after topping a group containing England and dramatically beating a star-studded Belgium side with goals from Ashley Williams, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Vokes. A 2-0 defeat by eventual winners Portugal ended their fairy-tale journey.

A golden generation for the Welsh national side, inaugurated under the stewardship of the late Gary Speed, looks to be reaching its twilight. Will Qatar be the location for its greatest achievement to date?

What are the latest odds?

How far will Wales get in Qatar? Find all the best Wales odds for various stages of the World Cup

Wales are currently a best price of 100/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

  • Brazil 4/1

  • Argentina 5/1

  • France 13/2

  • England 7/1

  • Spain 8/1

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 16

