Wales weather warning for heavy rain on Tuesday

Heavy rain could cause disruption across large parts of Wales on Tuesday, according to a weather warning.

The Met Office said the heaviest rain was expected over higher ground, with up to 10cm (3.9in) possible.

The alert covers 16 of 22 council areas in Wales between 06:00 GMT and 20:00.

Meanwhile, flood warnings have been issued for the River Usk, between Brecon and Crickhowell, Powys, and on the River Towy, between Llandeilo and Abergwili, Carmarthenshire.

Tuesday's weather warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Wrexham.

Flooded field at Nantmel in Powys

The Met Office said it could lead to flooding of some homes and businesses, as well as disruption to travel plans.

"Outbreaks of rain will spread across England and Wales during Tuesday. This will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of Wales, particularly over higher ground," it warned.

On Sunday, Broad Street in Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, was closed due to flooding, according to traffic analysts Inrix.