Wales weather: Storm Antoni amber wind warning for Saturday

An amber warning - the second highest level - has been issued for wind in parts of Wales on Saturday.

Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely inland with Storm Antoni, with some spots peaking around 60 mph, while exposed coastal areas and hills could see 70 mph, said the Met Office.

Travel disruption is expected as rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and roads and bridges may close.

The warning for west Wales and parts of the south runs from 11:00 to 19:00 BST.

It covers Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning is also in place for much of the rest of Wales from 08:00 to 20:00 BST. It excludes Anglesey, north-east and parts of mid Wales.

The warnings have led to the cancellations of some events planned for Saturday, including the Cardigan County Show, and the Big Welsh Bite food and drink festival in Pontypridd.