Wales weather: Road warnings after fresh snowfall

More snow has fallen across parts of Wales, leading to treacherous road conditions and a number of accidents.

South Wales Police said there were several collisions along the M4 because of the weather, and asked drivers to travel only if essential.

Traffic officers urged drivers to take care and plan ahead.

The Met Office has forecast wintry conditions until noon on Sunday, and a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until then.

In Rhondda Cynon Taf the council said there were poor conditions on the A470, and drivers should only travel if they had to.

An accident on the A449 in Raglan, Monmouthshire, left the road partially blocked.

The A4233 at Trebanog in Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was closed in both directions. The road was described as impassable, and there was also a two-vehicle accident on Trebanog Road.

The Welsh government agencies Traffic Wales North and Mid and Traffic Wales South tweeted that snow was falling across the area, causing poor conditions.

Traffic Wales North and Mid added that "if you're travelling this morning plan ahead, slow down and drive to the conditions. Ensure your vehicle is fit for the road before travelling".

⚠POOR CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NETWORK⚠



🌨Snow has fallen across the region & a yellow #WeatherWarning for snow & ice remains in place until midday🌨



Consider if your journey is essential, plan ahead & drive to the conditions. pic.twitter.com/HoJrueTnIl — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) December 11, 2022

Traffic Wales South also warned of a closed lane on the M4 between junctions 37 and 38 near Port Talbot after an incident.

Story continues

South Wales Police tweeted: "Road conditions across the south Wales area are extremely poor.

"There are several reports of black ice, including the M4, and some roads have been affected by snowfall.

"Only drive if it's necessary. Please allow extra time for your journey."

Snow fell overnight in Pontypridd, and Rhondda Cynon Taf council warned drivers to travel only if necessary

The latest snow came after the weather warning was extended from Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday saw road closures in several places due to snow and ice, including in Denbighshire, Ceredigion, Powys, and Wrexham.

People have been warned to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with a risk of injuries from slips and falls.