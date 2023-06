High temperatures could trigger a scattering of showers with thunder and lightning

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms covering the whole of Wales on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The yellow weather warning has been issued between 14:00 BST and 21:00.

The forecaster said expected high temperatures could trigger some torrential and thundery showers.

It also warned there was a small chance of flooding or lightning strikes causing travel disruption or power cuts.