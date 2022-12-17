Wales weather warning prompts police alert about icy roads

A weather warning for ice covers most of Wales apart from Anglesey on Saturday

Motorists have been warned of hazardous conditions on the roads with a weather warning in place for rain, sleet and snow for much of Wales.

South Wales Police advised drivers to "only drive if it's necessary" due to "extremely poor" road conditions.

Gwent and Dyfed-Powys Police advised motorists to allow extra journey time.

A Met Office weather warning is in place until noon and covers all local authority areas in Wales, except for Anglesey.

The forecaster warned of a risk of ice, which could lead to slips and falls on icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It said transport could also be affected.

A separate warning for snow and ice covers all of Wales on Sunday between 03:00 GMT and 14:00.

Up to 5cm (2in) could fall on high ground in Wales with up to 2cm on lower levels, although it could start to melt "readily from late morning" and this could add to the ice risk, it warned.

"In addition to the ice and snow risk, strong winds are expected, mainly over higher ground," it added.