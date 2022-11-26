Wales weather: Heavy rain warning issued by Met Office

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for a large part of Wales on Saturday.

The Met Office has put the warning in place from 14:00 GMT on Saturday until 03:00 on Sunday.

About 15-25mm (0.5-08in) of rain is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60mm (1.5-2.3in) of rain.

Strong winds are also in store, with gusts of 45-55mph (70-90km/h) forecast over hills and around coasts.

The heaviest and most persistent rain is expected in over higher parts but periods of heavy rain are expected in most places across south Wales.

The warning covers all counties in southern Wales, as well as Powys.