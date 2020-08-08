Boy, 13, injures his spine after 'tombstoning' off 20-metre waterfall

The boy, 13, jumped from the cliff at the Sgwd Gwladys waterfall (Picture: Getty)

A teenager has injured his spine after jumping off a 20-metre waterfall in the Brecon Beacons in South Wales.

The 13-year-old hit the river bed after “tombstoning” into Sgwd Gwladys waterfall, near Pontneddfechan in Powys, shortly after 3.30pm on Friday.

The youngster was airlifted to hospital following a large rescue operation.

He suffered injuries to his spine and pelvis as a result of the impact.

Visitors had flocked to the waterfall on Friday after temperatures hit a sweltering 36 degrees in some places.

A Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team spokesman told Wales Online: “The team responded with four vehicles and 15 team members to Sgwd Gwladys (Lady Falls) where the casualty was treated by the team.

“The casualty had jumped off the waterfall 'tombstoning' and had hit the bed of the river when he entered the water.

He added: “The casualty was placed in a vacuum mattress to immobilise his spine and loaded onto a stretcher.”

Team leader Neil Butcher said they were forced to use a winch and helicopter in windy conditions to prevent the teen from suffering further pain.