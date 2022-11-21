What channel is USA vs Wales on tonight? How to watch the match on TV

Wales vs USA, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Reuters/MATTHEW CHILDS
Robert Page's Wales team will play their first match at a World Cup finals since 1958 when they face USA in Qatar in their opening group game shortly.

A John Charles-inspired Wales lost just one of six games when reaching the quarter-finals in 1958, a result that would surely satisfy their travelling fans this time around.

Wales are also in England's group in Qatar in a reprise of Euro 2016, and they will meet in the final round of group games.

When is the match?

The match between Wales and USA takes place at 7pm UK time on Monday, November 21. (This will be 10pm in Qatar and 2pm EST). Television coverage starts on ITV at 6.05pm UK time.

Where is it taking place?

The Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, which took its design from the desert landscape around the ground and Qatar. It features several sand dune-esque structures after a redesign for the World Cup following its initial build completion in 2003.

There will be no problems with the heat, thanks to air conditioning systems that were designed by Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani, a Sudanese graduate of mechanical thermal fluids from Nottingham University.

What TV channel is the game on?

Wales vs USA will be on ITV 1.

Head-to-head record

This is the first time the two countries have played in a competitive match. Wales lost a 2003 friendly in which Landon Donovan scored, but drew 0-0 at the Liberty Stadium in 2020.

How did both teams qualify?

Wales booked their place in Qatar with a 1-0 win over Ukraine in a one-off play match. USA finished third in the CONCACAF qualification group behind Canada and Mexico, but that was enough to qualify automatically.

Is Gareth Bale fit?

Bale says he is 100 per cent fit to play for his country at their first World Cup since 1958.

The 33-year-old is Wales' all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 games but has struggled with injuries this season.

"I'm fully fit and ready to go. If I need to play three 90s (minutes), I'll play three 90s," Bale said.

"It's been difficult, mentally more than anything. I guess for everybody, the last three or four weeks, it's been difficult, even hearing stories of players going down and knowing they're going to miss the World Cup.

"Speaking to a few of the boys, even for them having to play this weekend was tough mentally, and we're just praying not to have an injury at all because it's such a big occasion."

Latest odds

  • Wales 2/1

  • USA 17/10

  • Draw 19/10

