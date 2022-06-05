Wales vs Ukraine LIVE! World Cup play-off final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Wales vs Ukraine - LIVE!

It all comes down to this.

Wales host Ukraine in the World Cup play-off final in Cardiff this afternoon, looking to make their first appearance at the game’s biggest competition since 1958.

For the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, two of the country’s greatest ever players, this could well be the last roll of the dice.

Usually so strong in Cardiff, Rob Page’s side are up against it.

Ukraine overcame Scotland on Wednesday in emotional scenes and qualification for the 2022 World Cup would be one of the most remarkable sporting stories of the world.

What was so impressive about their win in Glasgow is just how routine it looked for a team playing against the backdrop of turmoil.

Wales, however, have a job to do.

The generation to have given them so much are surely in their final days now, with a World Cup appearance all that’s missing.

Wales vs Ukraine latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5pm BST, Cardiff City Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports, S4C, ITV

Wales team news: No fresh injury concerns

Ukraine team news: As you were for visitors

Prediction: Wales 1-0 Ukraine

Wales - Ukraine

Score prediction

15:15 , Alex Young

This is such a unique and difficult contest to call.

Wales’ defeat in Poland - a match they initially led with less than 20 minutes to play - can be discounted as they had one eye firmly fixed on this colossal showdown. With Bale leading the way for his country as usual, Page’s men certainly rose to the occasion on an unforgettable night against Austria.

That backing from a fervent Cardiff crowd could prove decisive once more, though Ukraine showed at Hampden that they won’t be overawed by that sort of partisan atmosphere.

To produce the calibre of performance they did against an albeit flat Scotland team given everything that is going on in their country and with a real lack of playing time for many of their squad is simply remarkable. This may end up proving one step too far, but Ukraine can be so proud of their achievements regardless of Sunday’s result.

Wales to win, 1-0.

Ukraine team news: As you were

15:03 , Alex Young

Ukraine are not believed to have sustained any injury concerns during the win over Scotland.

Oleksandr Petrakov expected to name an unchanged starting lineup.

Wales team news: No fresh injury concerns

14:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wales boss Page named a much-changed side for Wednesday’s 2-1 Nations League defeat by Poland, with key stars such as Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies and Joe Allen all given the night off and the likes of Danny Ward, Kieffer Moore and Dan James substituted at half-time.

Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson were all on the bench in Wroclaw, meanwhile.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the home side.

,Where to watch

14:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live coverage is also available via S4C and for free on ITV, where the show also starts at 4.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app. Fans can also watch online via the ITV Hub or S4C Player.

Welcome

14:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s match coverage of Wales’ World Cup play-off final against Ukraine.

Kick-off from today’s huge game is at 5pm BST inside the Cardiff City Stadium.