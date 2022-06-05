Wales vs Ukraine LIVE! World Cup play-off final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Young
·3 min read
Wales vs Ukraine LIVE! World Cup play-off final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gareth Bale
    Gareth Bale
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Ramsey
    Aaron Ramsey
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Wales vs Ukraine - LIVE!

It all comes down to this.

Wales host Ukraine in the World Cup play-off final in Cardiff this afternoon, looking to make their first appearance at the game’s biggest competition since 1958.

For the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, two of the country’s greatest ever players, this could well be the last roll of the dice.

Usually so strong in Cardiff, Rob Page’s side are up against it.

Ukraine overcame Scotland on Wednesday in emotional scenes and qualification for the 2022 World Cup would be one of the most remarkable sporting stories of the world.

What was so impressive about their win in Glasgow is just how routine it looked for a team playing against the backdrop of turmoil.

Wales, however, have a job to do.

The generation to have given them so much are surely in their final days now, with a World Cup appearance all that’s missing.

Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Wales vs Ukraine latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 5pm BST, Cardiff City Stadium

  • TV channel: Sky Sports, S4C, ITV

  • Wales team news: No fresh injury concerns

  • Ukraine team news: As you were for visitors

  • Prediction: Wales 1-0 Ukraine

Wales - Ukraine

Score prediction

15:15 , Alex Young

This is such a unique and difficult contest to call.

Wales’ defeat in Poland - a match they initially led with less than 20 minutes to play - can be discounted as they had one eye firmly fixed on this colossal showdown. With Bale leading the way for his country as usual, Page’s men certainly rose to the occasion on an unforgettable night against Austria.

That backing from a fervent Cardiff crowd could prove decisive once more, though Ukraine showed at Hampden that they won’t be overawed by that sort of partisan atmosphere.

To produce the calibre of performance they did against an albeit flat Scotland team given everything that is going on in their country and with a real lack of playing time for many of their squad is simply remarkable. This may end up proving one step too far, but Ukraine can be so proud of their achievements regardless of Sunday’s result.

Wales to win, 1-0.

(PA)
(PA)

Ukraine team news: As you were

15:03 , Alex Young

Ukraine are not believed to have sustained any injury concerns during the win over Scotland.

Oleksandr Petrakov expected to name an unchanged starting lineup.

Wales team news: No fresh injury concerns

14:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wales boss Page named a much-changed side for Wednesday’s 2-1 Nations League defeat by Poland, with key stars such as Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies and Joe Allen all given the night off and the likes of Danny Ward, Kieffer Moore and Dan James substituted at half-time.

Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson were all on the bench in Wroclaw, meanwhile.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the home side.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

,Where to watch

14:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live coverage is also available via S4C and for free on ITV, where the show also starts at 4.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app. Fans can also watch online via the ITV Hub or S4C Player.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Welcome

14:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s match coverage of Wales’ World Cup play-off final against Ukraine.

Kick-off from today’s huge game is at 5pm BST inside the Cardiff City Stadium.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cameron Young stays hot and shares early lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Just being at the Memorial was a reminder how far Cameron Young has come in the last year. Being part of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday was another reminder how well he is playing. In his first start since challenging at the PGA Championship, Young finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 5-under 67 on rain-softened Muirfield Village. Even with slightly softer greens, the 67 was the highest score to lead after the first round of the Memorial since 2004.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Raptors start petition to create national gun violence awareness day

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga

  • OG Anuoby is an NBA commodity & the Raptors know it

    Rumours have been swirling recently that OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role in Toronto. While we don't know how much truth there is to that, we do know the NBA is paying attention to how the Raptors are constructing their roster. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • Avalanche blank Oilers to take 2-0 lead in WCF: 'We'll go back to the drawing board'

    DENVER — The Edmonton Oilers felt pretty good about Thursday's first period. After getting their doors blown off in the opening 20 minutes of an eventual 8-6 loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference final two nights earlier, the group had managed to weather another ferocious Colorado Avalanche attack that included a long two-man advantage. Heading to the intermission 0-0 represented a victory for the visitors. Two disastrous minutes early in the second undid all those good vibes to send the Oile

  • Sebastian Aho fuelled by anger after playoff disappointment

    Sebastian Aho says the disappointment and anger he's feeling after the Carolina Hurricanes' season ended in a Game 7 loss to the Rangers will fuel his motivation to work harder in the offseason.

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at t

  • How the CEBL is revolutionizing Canadian basketball

    The CEBL is filling an important role in Canada's basketball development pipeline.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.