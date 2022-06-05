Wales vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch World Cup play-off final live for FREE on TV and online today

George Flood
·1 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Wales face Ukraine in Cardiff this evening with a place at the World Cup in Qatar at stake.

It has been more than two months since Gareth Bale’s superb double booked a spot for Robert Page’s side in this play-off final in a memorable win over Austria.

Ukraine’s meeting with Scotland was delayed as a result of the Russian invasion, with Oleksandr Petrakov’s men rising superbly to an emotional occasion as they triumphed 3-1 on an unforgettable night at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Can they go one step further and complete a remarkable achievement here, or will Wales persevere in front of a passionate home crowd and end their World Cup absence that has lasted since 1958?

Here’s all the details for following today’s huge match at the Cardiff City Stadium...

Where to watch Wales vs Ukraine

TV channel: In the UK, today’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live coverage is also available via S4C and for free on ITV, where the show also starts at 4.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app. Fans can also view it via the ITV Hub or S4C Player.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

