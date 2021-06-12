Wales vs Switzerland live stream: How can I watch Euros game for FREE on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

Wales get their Euro 2020 campaign under way this afternoon with a key game against Switzerland in Group B at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

With the likes of Belgium and Russia to come, it’s crucial for Wales to get off to a flying start if they are to go close to replicating the success of five years ago, when Chris Coleman’s side unexpectedly reached the semi-finals in France.

Established names such as Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale remain from that tournament, while new faces such as Dan James and Joe Rodon will also have key roles to play.

Where to watch Wales vs Switzerland

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One for free, with coverage from 1.15pm BST for an 2pm kick-off.

It is also being shown free-to-air via Welsh TV channel S4C.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will bring you all the match action, analysis and reaction on Saturday afternoon via our live blog.

Read our dedicated match preview here.

