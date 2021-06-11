Wales vs Switzerland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out?

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka (AFP via Getty Images)

Wales take on Switzerland in Baku on Saturday as both nations get their Euro 2020 campaigns under way.

The teams join Italy and Turkey in a tricky Group A, with Wales facing a tough task to reach the semi-finals as they did five years ago.

Switzerland were knocked out in the last 16 at Euro 2016, defeated by Poland in a penalty shootout, and like Wales will likely be contesting for one of the four best third-place finishes in the group stage to advance.

Wales will be led by interim coach Robert Page here, standing in for Ryan Giggs as the former Manchester United winger prepares to face trial, accused of assault.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday 12 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air on BBC One in Britain.

What is the team news?

The majority of Wales’ best players should be fit here, including Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies and Dan James. The same applies to Switzerland, with Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri on call.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Allen, Ampadu, Ramsey, Bale, James.

Switzerland: Sommer, Omeragic, Schar, Cumart, Mbabu, Fernandes, Xhaka, Vargas, Shaqiri, Gavranovic, Mehmedi.

Odds

Wales: 14/5

Draw: 21/10

Switzerland: 11/10

Prediction

Both sides will be desperate to avoid defeat, while simultaneously knowing that a win would put them in a great position to secure one of the four best third-place finishes and a spot in the last 16. The final score here might just be in between those results, however. Wales 1-1 Switzerland.

