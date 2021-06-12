Wales 0-0 Switzerland LIVE! Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(AP)

Wales vs Switzerland – LIVE!

The Red Dragons are looking to recapture the imagination of the nation at Euro 2020, five years on from their remarkable run to the semi-finals, but face a tough task to do so.

Wales have had a difficult build-up to Euro 2020 off the pitch with manager Ryan Giggs on leave, as he has been since November, and Robert Page in interim charge.

Page has won four of his eight games at the helm - the only defeats coming against the world's top two ranked teams Belgium and France - while Gareth Bale is without a goal in 11 international games.

A disappointing 2020 for Switzerland, winning no games on the field and one by default when Ukraine had a virus outbreak, has given way to a better 2021 so far with five wins from five games, though without facing top-level opponents.

Both Wales and Switzerland will be buoyed by Turkey’s defeat to Italy in the first Group A game, knowing a win this afternoon would be a huge step towards reaching the knockout stages.

Follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport’s Euros blog below...

