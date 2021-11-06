Wales vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby result and reaction from 2021 autumn international fixture tonight

Follow live coverage of Wales vs South Africa from Cardiff tonight.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies takes over the captaincy from an injured Alun Wyn Jones as Wales target a fifth successive home victory over the Springboks. A number of other injury absentees include Jones' fellow British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and George North.

But Wales, beaten 54-16 by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend, are bolstered by returning stars such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar.

The Springboks knocked Wales out of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments, but South Africa's recent record in Cardiff is poor by their standards. They have lost four successive Tests in the Welsh capital since claiming a 24-15 victory eight years ago. Follow latest updates and analysis:

FULL TIME: Wales 18-23 South Africa

19:31 , Jamie Braidwood

How costly could this have been for Wales? If you missed this extraordinary moment earlier, Wales had a try-scoring opportunity potentially ended by a pitch invader, who ended up in the way of Liam Williams. Wales had space in the left wing.

Incredible scenes in Cardiff as a pitch invader gets in the way of Liam Williams and costs Wales a try 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/pO4pxe3hE4 — House of Rugby (@HouseOfRugby) November 6, 2021

FULL TIME: Wales 18-23 South Africa

19:28 , Jamie Braidwood

And breathe... that was an enthralling, brutal contest. And it shows why the Springboks and world champions. They end their losing streak in Cardiff and secure their first win at the Principality since 2013.

FULL TIME: Wales 18-23 South Africa

19:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Elton Jantjies extends South Africa’s lead and ends the match. Heartbreak for Wales, but they will take huge courage and belief from their performance today and the improvements they have shown from last weekend’s thrashing to New Zealand.

Wales 18-20 South Africa

19:25 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: Wales keep the ball but South Africa force them back into their own half with an immense final effort!

And it leads to the South Africa penalty, greeted by huge cheers from the Springboks bench as it secures them the win.

Wales have fought so hard but South Africa ground them down with a huge second-half effort.

Wales 18-20 South Africa

19:22 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: Penalty Wales! They will have a chance after South Africa spill the ball in the face of more staunch Wales defence. They advance to halfway after kicking for touch.

Wales 18-20 South Africa

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: South Africa attempt to recreate their opening try form the line-out as Marx bolsters the maul. Wales are on the edge, here. They desperately need to turn the ball over.

Wales 18-20 South Africa

19:20 , Jamie Braidwood

76 mins: South Africa advance back into the Wales half, in what has been an impressive late burst of energy from the world champions. The outstanding Etzebeth and De Jager combine to win the penalty at the breakdown, and South Africa once again kick for touch.

TRY! Wales 18-20 South Africa (MARX 73’)

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa finally power over the line to take the lead! The Springboks elected to go for touch and Wales had no answer to the lineout, as Marx rejoined the maul and powered the pack over the try-line.

The conversion is missed, though, so there’s just two points it in as we enter the closing stages.

Wales 18-15 South Africa

19:14 , Jamie Braidwood

72 mins: South Africa march into the Wales half, with Mapimpi collecting the high ball. Wales then concede the penalty at the breakdown, with a red shirt off his feet.

Wales 18-15 South Africa

19:12 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: Water is wet, and South Africa win scrums. Their latest ends in the same outcome as the ones before, as Wales concede a penalty under the immense power and pressure of the South Africa pack.

Wales 18-15 South Africa

19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: Or not. It breaks down and will be brought back for a South Africa scrum. These are nervy, nervy times in Cardiff.

Wales 18-15 South Africa

19:10 , Jamie Braidwood

69 mins: So it’s Wales who get the penalty for offside, and they kick for the corner. What a swing this could be if they could add to their three-point lead.

NO TRY! Wales 18-15 South Africa

19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Wait a second! The referee is pulling this back for an offside following Reinach’s kick!

TRY! Wales 18-20 South Africa (MAPIMPI 68’)

19:06 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa burst forward and take the lead with the first try of the match! It come from nowhere. Wales missed a tackle back inside the South Africa five-metre line, as Cobus Reinach made the initial break. He got to the halfway line before his kick landed in Etzebeth’s hands. He off-loaded the ball to Mapimpi, who crossed.

Wales 18-15 South Africa (Biggar pen 66’)

19:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Anyway, the move came back for an earlier penalty from South Africa, and Biggar converts to restore Wales’ lead. They’ve had a good five minutes.

Wales 15-15 South Africa

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Oh my goodness! Wales have just had a try-scoring opportunity potentially ruined by a pitch invader! Wales had space out on the left wing and worked the ball out to Liam Williams, but a fan was in the midst of being tackled by stewards after he had ran onto the pitch! I have never seen anything like that before, and the fan is being booed by all those inside the stadium.

Wales 15-15 South Africa

19:01 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: A shimmy and a spin sees Francis gain a couple of yards, as Wales regather themselves well following the restart. Biggar then chips the ball out wide to Rees-Zammit, who puts South Africa under further pressure with a kick down the line. South Africa put the ball into touch.

Wales 15-15 South Africa (Pollard pen 60’)

18:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Pollard stays perfect to bring South Africa level. They’ve had the upper hand in this half, and it’s a huge challenge for Wales now to reverse the momentum. Liam Williams is on for the Welsh.

Wales 15-12 South Africa

18:57 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: South Africa once again take up position inside the Wales half, before the Springboks win another penalty as Biggar fails to move away.

Wales 15-12 South Africa

18:55 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: South Africa continue to power through Wales at the scrum, with the Springboks winning another penalty from the set-piece. Steyn thought about going for goal again but Pollard has kicked for the corner.

Wales 15-12 South Africa (Steyn pen 55’)

18:52 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s quite remarkable from Frans Steyn, as his 54-metre kick drops over the crossbar to cut Wales’ lead to three once again.

Wales 15-9 South Africa

18:51 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: South Africa earn a penalty advantage after Wales don’t move away, before Kolisi storms through the unfortunate Tomos Williams as he tried to stop his momentum. Kolisi powered straight through him.

South Africa go back to the earlier penalty and Steyn will kick for goal from inside his own half.

Wales 15-9 South Africa (Biggar pen 51)

18:49 , Jamie Braidwood

What a huge couple of minutes that could be. From being on the back foot, Wales extend their lead. Biggar converts from 40 yards or so.

Wales 12-9 South Africa

18:48 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Huge from Wales, what an effort! It’s Ellis Jenkins again who makes the turnover, stripping the ball out of the South African grasp. They are able to boot clear, before Tomas Francis closes down Jesse Kriel as he tried to run the ball out. Suddenly, Wales flood the middle and there’s Jenkins once more to win the penalty at the breakdown!

Wales 12-9 South Africa

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: Huge pressure from South Africa now! Frans Steyn made the initial break through the centre before Mapimpi took the lead with a chip and charge out on the left wing.

Wales stand strong and recover, but South Africa are five metres out and racking up the phases!

Wales 12-9 South Africa

18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: South Africa lose their attacking momentum after Pollard goes for the switch, but rather gets under it.

Still, it requires an impressive take from Adams to haul it in. There is a further exchange of kicks before Wales win a penalty for a knock-on, as Rhys Carré returns to restore Wales to their full contingent.

Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch are the first South Africa changes, as the Springboks refresh their front-row.

Wales 12-9 South Africa

18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Wales struggle to chase a Biggar kick and South Africa are able to win a penalty. The Springboks elect to go for the scrum - which they only did once in the first half - but they are just as commanding, storming through the Wales pack.

Jantjies kicks for the corner after Wales concede the penalty.

KICK-OFF! Wales 12-9 South Africa

18:37 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: The chaos from kick-offs continues as the returning Ox Nché concedes an immediate penalty. Biggar kicks for touch as Wales gain some territory.

HALF TIME: Wales 12-9 South Africa

18:36 , Jamie Braidwood

The teams are back out onto the pitch - as the misty rain continues to fill the Cardiff air. Second half coming up next!

HALF TIME: Wales 12-9 South Africa

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Not only has it been brilliant to see Ellis Jenkins back in action for Wales after 26 months out, but the Cardiff flanker has been one of the most impressive performers on the pitch.

He came up clutch with a couple of key turnovers for his team, just as he did so impressively on the fateful night three years ago.

Top notch from Ellis Jenkins pic.twitter.com/CDekQI5lZS — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 6, 2021

HALF TIME: Wales 12-9 South Africa

18:25 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s tight, it’s tense, it’s wet, but Wales fans will head into half-time enthused by an impressive opening period from their team.

Pivac’s side have stood up to South Africa’s physicality and have more than held their own in what is an entertaining and combative fixture.

All the points have been scored by the fly-halves - and if anything, Wales will be slightly frustrated to let South Africa back into it following a couple of cheap penalties.

Wales 12-9 South Africa (Pollard pen 40’)

18:22 , Jamie Braidwood

A late blow for Wales as Rees-Zammit concedes a penalty in the dying embers of the half as he rose to collect a high ball.

Pollard still had an awful lot to do from the left touchline, but he curled it beautifully inside the far post to cut Wales’ lead heading into the break.

Wales 12-6 South Africa

18:19 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Testing moment from Josh Adams as he scampers back to collect a kick under pressure from the chasing Mapimpi. Not only does he collect, but he grazes the touchline with his kick into touch. That relieves significant pressure as Wales look to take their lead into the break.

Wales 12-6 South Africa

18:17 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Brilliant from Ellis Jenkins! With South Africa pushing for the line, he makes a line break to intercept a pass. That was crucial. Wales then looked to counter-attack through Johnny McNicholl but nothing comes of it, although it’s pulled back as there was a high tackle on a Welsh man.

YELLOW CARD: Wales 12-6 South Africa

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Wow, that’s a blow for Wales as Rhys Carré is sent to the bin for coming in from the side during a maul.

The momentum swings South Africa’s way and they have the ball deep in the Wales half as they look to strike back before the break.

Wales 12-6 South Africa

18:12 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: But here come South Africa, who make a break through De Allende during a penalty advantage. Mapimpi then closes down on the line but the ball can’t quite sit up for high as he looked to juggle with his feet.

Wales were able to recover and it’s another considerable defensive stand from them on their 5-metre line. Great work from Williams to get back and make the save.

Wales 12-6 South Africa (Biggar pen 32’)

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Biggar doubles Wales’ lead with another simple kick. There’s a huge chance for Wales now to take advantage before the end of the half.

YELLOW CARD: Wales 9-6 South Africa

18:09 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Ox Nché is shown a yellow card and South Africa are down to 14! He was cleared for the first one, and the second tackle wasn’t a yellow card offense, but the prop has been sent to the bin more for the accumulation of South African infringements in that passage of play.

Wales 9-6 South Africa

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: It’s penalties galore from South Africa as Wales push forward. There could be a yellow card coming up...

Indeed, Ox Nché is being looked at for a high tackle, more of a clothesline really, on Nick Tompkins.

Those players then came together again as Nché stepped in to block Tompkins following a Biggar chip.

Wales 9-6 South Africa

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: South Africa look for a quick response but their momentum crashes to a halt as Jantjies slices a kick barely five yards. Wales win a penalty for offside and Biggar earns his side some territory as he finds touch.

Good chance for Wales now as they look to build the phases in the South Africa half.

Wales 9-6 South Africa (Biggar pen 27’)

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: Jantjies costs South Africa some yards as he kicks from inside the 22, and Wales win the penalty after De Allende does not release on a storming run from Jonathan Davies.

It’s another simple one for Biggar.

It has been confirmed that Willemse won’t return for South Africa following his HIA.

Wales 6-6 South Africa

17:57 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: South Africa dial up the same play as Mbonambi leads the charge. They work it wide through the massive locks De Jager and Etzebeth, but Wales stand strong! Huge defensive effort from the returning Jenkins as Wales earn the turnover.

Biggar boots the ball into touch at halfway.

Wales 6-6 South Africa

17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: From the line-out, Mbonambi leads the South Africa push - and Wales conceded the penalty for taking the man out.

Pollard goes straight back to the corner.

Wales 6-6 South Africa

17:54 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: The ball continues to slip between fingers and pop through clutched hands as Wales regain possession from kick-off, retain it after a couple of quick line-outs, only to lose it as Mbonambi races out to force the penalty and turnover.

South Africa move up the pitch, pick up another penalty and that sees Pollard kick for the corner.

The pressure is on Wales now.

Wales 6-6 South Africa (Pollard pen 18’)

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: South Africa roll through the Wales pack from the scrum to earn the penalty. Quite the statement, that. The advantage comes to nothing, as Wales scampered back to recover, and Pollard will kick for the goal.

Easy. We’re level once more.

Wales 6-3 South Africa

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: These restarts are causing chaos on what is a wet night in Cardiff, with misty rain continuing to fall. Aaron Wainwright is the latest player to spill the high ball from kick-off, with South Africa this time opting to go for the scrum.

A first test for Wales against the power of the world champions’ front row and forward pack.

Wales 6-3 South Africa (Biggar pen 14’)

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: With Wales earning the penalty advantage straight from the restart, Biggar booms a huge cross-field kick looking for Rees-Zammit on the opposite wing. The winger beats Mapimpi to the ball but it slips through his fingers and out into touch, so it comes back for the earlier infringement.

Biggar adds his second kick in quick succession, while Willemse has been forced off for a HIA.

Wales 3-3 South Africa (Pollard pen 12’)

17:43 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Straight from the restart, Wales give away a soft penalty in front of the posts and Pollard knocks it through to level the scores.

That will frustrate Pivac after they had taken a deserved lead, only to let South Africa straight back into it.

Wales 3-0 South Africa (Biggar pen 10’)

17:41 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: So close to an opening try for Wales! From the lineout they work the ball over to the opposite flank and find Rees-Zammit in space. It takes three South Africa players, including Kolisi, to force the winger out of play as he reached for the line.

But the ball comes back for an earlier penalty, and Biggar sticks it through the post to give Wales an early lead.

Wales 0-0 South Africa

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: With Wales pushing, Kwagga Smith gets in at the breakdown to turn the ball over. South Africa kick for touch but Wales come straight back...

Wales 0-0 South Africa

17:37 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Wales kick for touch and gain some territory as they win the lineout, before they draw a second penalty on South Africa. I think on Jantjies.

Biggar goes for the corner and Wales are inside the South Africa 10!

Wales 0-0 South Africa

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: The exchange of kicks continues, as South Africa press for the turnover on the Wales 22. But Wales draw the penalty on Mbonambi, and that brings the first stoppage of play after five minutes.

Wales 0-0 South Africa

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Willemse sends the ball into the Wales half from deep and there are hearts in mouths as Rees-Zammitt and Tomos Williams almost run into each other as they had their eyes on the ball. Wales are able to recover, however.

Wales 0-0 South Africa

17:32 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: An immediate exchange of kicks between Biggar and Pollard sets the tone, perhaps, but the Welsh pressure is good and Pollard loses a couple of yards as he slips on the greasy turf.

KICK-OFF! Wales 0-0 South Africa

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Biggar sends it high into the Cardiff sky as this Autumn International gets underway!

Wales vs South Africa

17:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Stirring stuff as always from Wales, particularly, I’m sure, for Ellis Jenkins as he makes his first Wales appearance in three years.

Kick-off is coming up shortly!

Wales vs South Africa

17:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Over at Twickenham, England have just put the finishing touches on a 69-3 mauling of Tonga.

Let’s hope this evening’s match is a little more competitive...

Wales vs South Africa

17:25 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa enter the Principality Stadium, which is not quite full but pretty close to it, followed by Wales and the eruption of red-hot flames at pitch-side.

Time for the anthems.

Wales vs South Africa

17:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Wales captain Jonathan Davies said his side will have to be patient as they compete with South Africa’s kicking game, on what is a sodden night in Cardiff.

“There has been a huge focus this week on the physicality that South Africa bring, the huge kicking battle it will be and the importance of staying in that and making sure we don’t lose patience,” he said

“They are world champions and they know how to win games. Our focus this week is making sure in that arm-wrestle we come out on top and making sure when our opportunities come that we take them.

“Those victories we’ve had [against South Africa] at home, I think it has come down to physicality from us, the ability to move the ball and just change the point of attack.

“When you play these very good teams, you have to make sure that all aspects of your game have to be on point to earn the victory. We understand the task ahead with South Africa and their physicality.

“You have to be smart, play in the right areas, make sure we control the tempo of the game, where the game is played and not fall in the trap of how South Africa want to play.”

Wales vs South Africa

17:11 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa have made some key changes as they bid to end their long wait for a win in Cardiff. While the forward pack is set, Damian Willemse has been handed the nod at full-back, Jesse Kriel starts on the wing while Herschel Jantjies has been given his third start for the Springboks at scrum-half. Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am resume their fearsome midfield partnership, with Handre Pollard at fly-half.

Wales vs South Africa

16:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Four games, four defeats: you have to go back to 2013 to find the last time the Springboks secured a victory in Cardiff, but Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is preparing for as tough a test to the one posed by New Zealand last weekend.

Pivac, speaking to Amazon Prime: “They’re a different proposition to New Zealand. The last game they beat New Zealand so they’re obviously a side in form at the moment. They’ve got a big forward pack, they’ve got a massive kicking game and chase game, and they’re a very good defensive side so in these conditions they’ll be a hard nut to crack.

“You never plan for injuries but you’ve got to roll with the punches. To lose Alun Wyn, he’s so inspirational to this side with his leadership qualities, he’s obviously a loss but it’s a chance for other guys to step up and take ownership Guys like Adam Beard and Ellis Jenkins, those sorts of players need to step up. It’s a bid day for Ellis too on his return.”

Wales vs South Africa

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

With Alun Wyn Jones set to be ruled out for the Six Nations, Wayne Pivac’s side must rally together in the absence of their inspirational captain.

Ken Owens is also out for the hosts, with Pivac calling on the likes of Adam Beard and Ellis Jenkins to step up, alongside stand-in skipper Jonathan Davies.

Jenkins’ story is a fascinating one. It’s been three years since the flanker made his last international appearance. On that day, he was the man of the match in a Welsh victory over South Africa and looked set to be a key figure ahead of the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup the next year.

But Jenkins then suffered a serious knee injury to sour what was an impressive 20-11 win for the hosts. As they welcome the Springboks back to the Principality Stadium, it would be an incredible story if Jenkins was to contribute to another Wales victory.

