Wales vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from World Cup warm-up as Siya Kolisi returns

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will return for the Springboks (Getty Images)

Wales and South Africa meet in Cardiff this afternoon for the latest warm-up match with the Rugby World Cup drawing ever nearer.

It is now just a few weeks before the two sides begin their tournament efforts, with this encounter coming at a crucial point in their preparations, and it should prove to be a useful test for both sides.

For those in Welsh red, this last warm-up contest is a final opportunity to press their case for selection with Warren Gatland set to name his final World Cup squad of 33 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Springboks have already confirmed their selection for the tournament in France, but a close to full-strength side chosen by Jacques Nienaber will want to lay down a marker and inspirational captain Siya Kolisi makes a welcome return from a long-term injury.

Follow the action from Cardiff with our blog below

Wales vs South Africa - Rugby World Cup warm-up updates

Wales host South Africa in final World Cup warm-up with kick-off at 3.15pm BST in Cardiff

Welsh players’ final chance to impess before Warren Gatland names squad on Monday

Captain Siya Kolisi makes his long-awaited return from injury for the Spingboks

South Africa team news and line-up

14:01 , Luke Baker

South Africa are boosted by the return of Siya Kolisi in the back row, with the flanker having made a quick recovery from an injury that at one time appeared to threaten his participation in the defence of their World Cup crown.

Eben Etzebeth gets a week off at lock but the second row is suitably sizeable with Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman paired, while Jasper Wiese gets the nod at No 8.

With Lukhanyo Am and Handre Pollard injury absentees from Jacques Nienaber’s World Cup squad, Jesse Kriel and Manie Libbok are likely tournament starters, and the same might be true for Canan Moodie with Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse also vying for a wing place.

Jaden Hendrikse starts in the absence of Faf de Klerk while the bench includes a familiar six forwards, two backs split.

South Africa XV: Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Siya Kolisi (capt.), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese; Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok; Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Canan Moodie; Willie le Roux.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is back in the starting XV (PA Archive)

Wales team news and line-up

13:56 , Luke Baker

British and Irish Lions Liam Williams and Dan Biggar will miss Wales’ final World Cup warm-up game against South Africa. Both players had been selected to start the match in Cardiff, but have been withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that full-back Williams had a tight hamstring, with Biggar suffering from back irritation.

Cai Evans is promoted from the replacements’ bench to make his Test debut as Williams’ replacement, while Sam Costelow replaces fly-half Biggar. Evans’ spot on the bench is filled by Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

Wales XV: Corey Domachowski, Elliot Dee, Keiron Assiratti; Ben Carter, Will Rowlands; Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (capt.), Aaron Wainwright; Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow; Rio Dyer, Johnny Williams, Mason Grady, Alex Cuthbert; Cai Evans.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham; Tomos Williams, Max Llewellyn, Tom Rogers.

Wales’ Jac Morgan in action against England (Getty Images)

Wales vs South Africa - Rugby World Cup warm-up

13:30 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wales vs South Africa in the latest Rugby World Cup warm-up.

We’ll bring you all the latest updates as Wales play their final warm-up game, just 48 hours before Warren Gatland confirms his final 33-man squad for the World Cup, while inspirational captain Siya Kolisi returns from a long-term injury for the Springboks.