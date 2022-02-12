Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and updates as Dan Biggar converts early penalties

The Six Nations rolls into a second week as Wales relish a home opener in Cardiff against Scotland in need of a win to launch their campaign. Wayne Pivac’s side were depleted last week with Ireland flexing their muscle in a 29-7 win in Dublin. There is no shame in losing to an Irish side on fire and currently on a nine-game win streak, but Scotland will be buoyed by their own form after edging England to lift the Calcutta Cup, hanging on at Murrayfield to clinch a 20-17 victory.

Here we have a fiery atmosphere awaiting the Scots, with Pivac’s side aiming to extend a 15-year run since losing their opening two Six Nations matches and the capacity 74,000 fans will likely lift Wales’ level after a disappointing star. Scotland do not have happy memories of Cardiff, with 20 years of hurt since Brendan Laney and Duncan Hodge kicked injury-time penalties for a famous win, but Stuart Hogg is relishing the opportunity and in Finn Russell, the visitors have a weapon to cause the Welsh havoc, with the fly-half magician one of the most entertaining players in this year’s Six Nations.

The key to this battle may emerge at the breakdown, with Scotland flanker Hamish Watson, last year’s Six Nations player of the tournament, hoping to repeat his record output of 163 tackles without missing one, meaning Wales’ two openside specialists Taine Basham and debutant Jac Morgan must be in top form to give the hosts a chance.

Follow all the live updates from the Principality Stadium in the live blog below:

Six Nations: Wales vs Scotland

Kick-off is at 2:15pm

Scotland fresh from win over England at Murrayfield

Wales looking for response after opening defeat to Ireland

8 mins: Wales make fast start as Biggar converts early penalties: 6-0

12 mins: Graham finishes in the corner from Russell pass: 6-5

PENALTY! Wales 6-11 SCOTLAND (Finn Russell penalty, 20 minutes)

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another easy one for Finn Russell.

Wales 6-8 Scotland, 19 minutes

14:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Scotland maul from the lineout skews infield initially but then rolls away from the bodies and is able to move perpendicular to that original path. Stuart McInally nearly capitalises by bursting into space but is hauled back.

Wales are penalised for their entry into that maul, and Scotland will look to extend their advantage.

Wales 6-8 Scotland, 17 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gloucester on Gloucester as Chris Harris chops down Louis Rees-Zammit by his quads as the wing roams seeking space. There is rarely open acreage to be found down Harris’ channel.

That stalls the Welsh attack’s momentum, and though Tomas Francis pivots in contact in a bid to regenerate it the prop only succeeds in isolating himself, allowing scrum rival Pierre Schoeman to jackal over the top, and win another Scottish breakdown penalty.

PENALTY! Wales 6-8 SCOTLAND (Finn Russell penalty, 16 minutes)

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over it goes from right in front. Scotland in front for the first time.

Wales 6-5 Scotland, 15 minutes

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They do, but that’s lazy from the Welsh forwards. Perhaps not expecting Russell to miss touch so horrendously, they forget the basics of kick-chasing and fail to hold their ground or retreat until put onside. All the way back Nic Berry pulls the players and Russell will have a shot at goal.

Wales 6-5 Scotland, 14 minutes

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are trying to attack the breakdown as Wayne Pivac promised they would, but with questionable legality so far. Ross Moriarty is the man picked out on this occasion, troubling the ball with his hands while off his feet.

It matters not - Finn Russell slices his touch-finder and Wales will kick back to Scotland.

TRY! Wales 6-5 SCOTLAND (Darcy Graham try, 12 minutes)

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Darcy Graham squeezes over in the corner! A lovely Scottish score, Sione Tuipulotu rushing up and then pivoting at the line to flip the ball back to his fly-half. Finn Russell curves a delectable whipped pass over the top of the Welsh defence, finding Graham in a tight channel but up against only Louis Rees-Zammit.

The Welsh wing sets his feet, which proves a fatal error, Graham like a wren through a hedge-row in taking space where there seemed to be none. A step, some strength, and a clean grounding in the corner.

Russell can’t quite convert.

Wales 6-0 Scotland, 11 minutes

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pierre Schoeman dips his huge chest into a Welsh tackler and produces a nifty shimmy, too, making two metres. Jonny Gray makes yet more advancement, and then Schoeman goes again.

Wider now, and into the hands of that great orchestrator Finn Russell...

Wales 6-0 Scotland, 10 minutes

14:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Wales have hands where they shouldn’t be at a ruck and Ali Price can wander with an asdvantage to come back to. An ambitious, delicious pass flies delightfully for Duhan van der Merwe, and the wing behemoth powers into the Welsh 22 with some intent and purpose. Advantage is over but Scotland are starting to fizz.

Wales 6-0 Scotland, 9 minutes

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell’s next tee shot stays in bounds, and Wales take down his restart and clear long, Tomos Williams again keeping the ball in the field of play, which looks an early tactic.

Stuart Hogg jinks but is held well by Taine Basham at his ankles.

PENALTY! WALES 6-0 Scotland (Dan Biggar penalty, 8 minutes)

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One from the left, and now one from right in front, and Dan Biggar doubles the Welsh lead. Good start for the home side.

Wales 3-0 Scotland, 7 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nothing doing from the advantage so Nic Berry will drag the players back. This one is even more kickable than the last - here comes the tee...

Wales 3-0 Scotland, 6 minutes

14:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Biff! Dan Biggar puts Ali Price down into the deck with a crisp right-hand fend as he advances into Scottish territory. Wales then draw penalty advantage.

Wales 3-0 Scotland, 6 minutes

14:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Biff! Dan Biggar puts Ali Price down into the deck with a crisp left-hand fend as he advances into Scottish territory. Wales then draw penalty advantage.

Wales 3-0 Scotland, 5 minutes

14:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A less effective kicking job is done by Finn Russell as he tries to restart - over-cooked towards the left corner and it sails comfortably over the touchline. Scrum on halfway, Welsh feed.

PENALTY! WALES 3-0 Scotland (Dan Biggar penalty, 5 minutes)

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A clean, true strike through the back of the ball from Biggar. Wales take the first lead.

Wales 0-0 Scotland, 3 minutes

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is a surprise - Nic Berry awards only a scrum and there is no call from TMO Brett Cronan to talk about the decision further. Curious. That looked quite clear on the replay.

Into the scrum battle. Wales went well in Dublin last week; Scotland’s fresh front row will look to test them...

Down go WP Nel and Wyn Jones, both bearing suitably coloured headbands - Nel is deemed the problem and is penalised. Dan Biggar will have a go at goal from the ten-metre, just right of centre.

Wales 0-0 Scotland, 2 minutes

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A dummy grubber from Finn Russell and then a dart himself, Scotland attacking nicely. Darcy Graham drives on a hard line, that’s a lovely little inside ball from Ali Price.

But Graham is isolated, and Wales have pilfered it! Liam Williams jackals brilliantly and rides WP Nel’s cleanout. Space on the right, and Wales use it! Owen Watkin viciously steps inside Stuart McInally and combines with Dan Biggar, who puts inwards to Tomos Williams.

Williams tries to lift it to Alex Cuthbert - that looks a lot like a deliberate knock-on from Stuart Hogg to stop him catching it...

Wales 0-0 Scotland, 1 minute

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Watkin takes the opening kick-off and immediately beats two defenders, though is felled deep inside his own 22. Wales kick long and running it back in some style is Matt Fagerson, so impressive last week and sending two from him with a fierce fend!

Scotland enter the Welsh 22 for the first time, Ali Price and Finn Russell pulling the strings and Chris Harris sliding to the outside to make metres.

KICK OFF!

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales against Scotland is underway!

Here we go...

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Berry has a last chat with Finn Russell, who will get things going.

Match Officials

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It will be with Australian accents that anything controversial is discussed this afternoon, with referee Nic Berry assisted by compatriot Brett Cronan, the TMO. Wayne Barnes’ experience will be valuable on the touchline; Ireland’s Chris Busby has the other touch judge’s flag.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Glasses down, volume up - for the first time in the Six Nations in nearly two years, the Welsh fans can sing “Land of My Fathers”. There aren’t too many finer sounds in sport. Wyn Jones and Ross Moriarty bash together in passion, Jones bowing his head from his look to the heavens and roaring those final notes.

Anthems

14:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players pause to stand for rugby against racism, applauded by the crowd.

A jaunty little lead-in from the brass band as they launch into “Flower of Scotland”, with a decent Scottish contingent in the crowd lending their throats to the players on the field as they bark out the verses. Princess Anne is among them, clad in tartan scarf.

Out come the teams

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Grant Gilchrist leads Scotland out on his 50th cap, sporting a rather vibrant pair of yellow and blue boots. Stuart Hogg and the rest of the visiting side follow him out of a tunnel lit in deep Scottish blue.

There’s no special entrance afforded Dan Biggar, with his 100th in Welsh red likely to provide him with that honour, but the captain still leads the line for the first time in Cardiff, water bottle in hand and followed by his teammates as the fireworks and flamethrowers warm a capacity Principality crowd.

Ten minutes until kick-off

14:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Will Wales hit back?

14:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“This is a must, must win game for Wales,” says the other Jonathan Davies, with the former dual-code international his typically punchy self in the BBC studio.

“I think there will be an emotional reaction,” adds John Barclay, a former Scotland captain but so effective for the Scarlets in Llanelli for five years.

A century for the skipper

13:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wayne Pivac ahead of kick-off

13:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We need a reaction. We need to improve across the board. It all starts for us here this afternoon - what better place to get it right.”

On what his two opensides in the back row should bring: “We should get a bit of pace, high energy, a lot of involvements. We’ve got to make sure with this Scotland team that they don’t get a free ride, slow the ball down and if not pilfer some of it.

”We’ve just talked as a team about Dan and Jonathan who are playing their 100th test today, what it takes to play 100 matches. It means a lot. Those two guys are very influential on this group of players.”

Gregor Townsend speaks to the BBC

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We are ready for this challenge. We know what the Welsh team are like playing at home with this amazing crowd here. We’ve had experiences away from home at Twickenham and in Paris and we just need to play as well as we did in those games.

“I’m not sure the level of expectation is what is said - a lot of people are focussing on Ireland and France. We know we can be much better than last week. We showed resilience and skill in that second half but we need an 80 minute performance today, and there are a few things we can improve - we probably didn’t get Finn Russell and our backline the ball in the first half.”

The Doddie Weir Cup

13:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales and Scotland will, as they have every time since 2018, contest the Doddie Weir Cup today, a fitting prize for a fixture to which the great Scottish lock contributed plenty. A group of bike riders, led by fellow former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright, have cycled the 500 miles down from Murrayfield to arrive at the Principality Stadium with the trophy in good time ahead of kick-off, a remarkable feat of endurance and all in aid of Weir’s foundation which continues to strive for a cure for Motor Neurone Disease and support fellow sufferers.

Player to Watch – Alex Cuthbert

13:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There aren’t too many wings with the sort of physical profile to match Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe, but Alex Cuthbert is one, and finds himself back in a Welsh Six Nations starting side for the first time in five years. Both sides have a wing partnership of thunder and lightning – the encounters between both Cuthbert and van der Merwe and Louis Rees-Zammit and Darcy Graham should excite.

Owen Lane can probably count himself unfortunate to not be rewarded for some strong form but Cuthbert rediscovered himself towards the back end of last season after muddling through some middling Exeter form, and has fought hard to get back in contention. Now available to Wayne Pivac after joining the Ospreys, a player of such obvious talents will hope to take his chance.

Player to Watch – Sione Tuipulotu

13:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Also making a first Six Nations start after an autumn debut is Sione Tuipulotu. It is a bold selection call: Sam Johnson did little wrong last week and has struck up a partnership of real understanding with Chris Harris. Tuipulotu is probably a more complete attacker, but his best performances for Glasgow have tended to come at outside centre. Given the extent to which cohesion and connection are keys to Steve Tandy’s impressive defensive unit, Wales will surely look to test the new Scottish midfield.

“He is a very creative player, we love that about him,” said Gregor Townsend of Tuipulotu this week. “He is very loud in attack and defence on the training field but he can bring others into play.

“He has also got his own running game, which he showed for Glasgow over the last few weeks. So all those things are going to be important, defence is probably going to be the number one. When you come into our side and you come into our midfield, you know you have to defend very well. That is something he has been doing really well in training.”

Player to Watch – Pierre Schoeman

13:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In come the Edinburgh heavies to the Scottish front row, with Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally and WP Nel afforded a starting opportunity. They are probably, marginally, Scotland’s most in-form scrummaging unit, bring a South African accented edge in the set-piece.

This will be a first Six Nations start for Schoeman, who qualified for his adopted nation in the autumn, a physical ball-carrier with real scrummaging skill. Nel and Schoeman had a real impact against England from the bench but there is certainly logic to having the pair in from the start to combat a Welsh scrum that caused Ireland some issues last Saturday.

Player to Watch – Jac Morgan

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh look – Wales have unearthed another back-row of real talent. Jac Morgan has been another star of the revamped URC, a summer move to the Ospreys accelerating the development of a player who has long looked likely to step up to this stage. Shorter than most back-rowers, Morgan is tough and nuggety through contact and a breakdown menace, with a staggering workrate. He is up against an outstanding, and not necessarily dissimilar, operator in Hamish Watson, but Morgan has the game for test rugby.

His combination with his back-row comrades will be key. Taine Basham feels like an unnatural fit on the blindside but Morgan’s presence may allow him greater opportunities to carry in spaces open and tight, and Ross Moriarty will need to add a physical edge. The suggestion is that the openside has the sort of character to become a potential future leader of Wales - captain Morgan, if you will – and he will have to show those qualities as Wales seek solace in the sanctity of home after a week of soul-searching.

100 up for Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies

13:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The fact that caps for the British and Irish Lions count towards a player’s overall tally can sometimes cause issues for those close to particular milestones - Owen Farrell seemed rather bemused in the autumn when told that he was celebrating his 100th cap, sitting, as he was, six off that mark in England white.

But the combined tallies of Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies will both tick over the century mark this afternoon, a proud moment for two great servants who will have to be key leaders if Wales are to bounce back.

‘Improvement across the board’ is the goal for Wayne Pivac and his Wales players

Team News – Scotland

13:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With Gregor Townsend keen not to rest on his laurels after victory over England, it is a Scotland side showing five changes that is tasked with winning in Cardiff for the first time in 20 years.

One is enforced: Jamie Ritchie has had surgery on his hamstring and is expected to miss the remainder of the tournament. Sam Skinner will provide a different skillset on the blindside, though should ensure Scotland lose little at the lineout.

The most intriguing alterations, perhaps, come in the front row, where the Edinburgh trio of Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally and WP Nel are tasked with anchoring the scrum from the start; a pair of Lions props and George Turner are held in reserve with Townsend hoping they can replicate the impact of the Springboks’ “Bomb Squad” if required. The other change is in midfield, where Sione Tuipulotu, an intelligent, rounded centre with plenty of attacking potential, makes his first Six Nations start.

Catching the eye among the substitutes is Glasgow tyro Rory Darge, one of the breakout stars of the inaugural season of the United Rugby Championship. Dynamite in the open field and devilish at the breakdown, the 21-year-old flanker is a potential superstar. Alongside him on the bench is Cameron Redpath, back amongst things in a Scottish shirt after missing most of 2021 due to injury.

Scotland: Hogg (c); Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Gray, Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Sutherland, Z Fagerson, Bradbury, Darge, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.

Team News – Wales

13:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Have been chased out of Dublin with their tail very much lodged between their legs, Wales call for a new quartet to boost their home hopes. Jac Morgan is handed a debut on the openside, necessitating a shift to six for last week’s standout Taine Basham, but ensuring that Wayne Pivac still has two fine fetchers (and much more) at his disposal. Ross Moriarty complements them as another back row insertion.

Behind the scrum, Josh Adams would have been unlikely to start at centre again but a tight calf has ended his chances of featuring on the wing. Owen Watkin takes the 13 shirt; a rejuvenated Alex Cuthbert should add something different wearing 14 in his first Six Nations appearance in five years.

Back on the bench is Jonathan Davies, primed to steady any midfield wobbles, though Willis Halaholo is apparently not quite ready to feature.

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar (capt), T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Basham, Morgan, Moriarty.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, S Davies, Wainwright, G Davies, Sheedy, J Davies.

Names and faces

13:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick-off in Cardiff is little more than 60 minutes away, which means it is about time to have a deeper dig through the two sides...

A peek inside the changing room

13:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not a great deal of detail in this short snippet from Scotland, but a proud day for Grant Gilchrist in the second row as he wins his 50th cap, and Rory Darge, too, readying himself for a deserved debut after an eye-catching season with Glasgow.

Back at the Principality Stadium

13:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are few sights and sounds in sport that can replicate a capacity Cardiff crowd in full voice inside a Principality Stadium, particularly when the roof is closed. Covid necessitates that the players will be exposed to the elements today, but Wales will be looking to turn up the volume after making merely a murmur in Ireland last weekend.

Wales vs Scotland: Talking Points

12:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales vs Scotland talking points as Gregor Townsend aims for another win

Scotland try to end another streak

12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham and Paris last year; Cardiff this? Gregor Townsend’s Scots have developed something of a habit of ending away Six Nations losing runs, and they will perhaps never have a better opportunity to win at the Principality Stadium than this. Of course, much of this side know what beating Wales in Wales feels like - but a behind-closed-doors affair in Llanelli is very different fare to an afternoon in this great rugby cathedral. The bars may shut at half-time, the beer may be weakened and the Welsh side may not find itself in particularly rude health but captain Stuart Hogg knows precisely what awaits his side.

Stuart Hogg relishing challenge as Scotland head into Cardiff cauldron

Jamie Ritchie ruled out of Six Nations as Scotland make five changes

12:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old went off in the second half of last weekend’s victory over England and the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed, while announcing the team to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, that his campaign is over.

In one of five changes to the side that started the Calcutta Cup match, Ritchie will be replaced by Exeter’s Sam Skinner for this weekend’s trip to the Principality Stadium.

There are three changes to Gregor Townsend’s front row for the match in Cardiff, with Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel starting alongside hooker Stuart McInally.

Glasgow’s Sione Tuipulotu comes in to make his third Scotland appearance at inside centre.

Scotland team to face Wales

15. Stuart Hogg 14. Darcy Graham 13. Chris Harris 12. Sione Tuipulotu 11. Duhan van der Merwe 10. Finn Russell 9. Ali Price 1. Pierre Schoeman 2. Stuart McInally 3. WP Nel 4. Jonny Gray 5. Grant Gilchrist 6. Sam Skinner 7. Hamish Watson 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. George Turner 17. Rory Sutherland 18. Zander Fagerson 19. Magnus Bradbury 20. Rory Darge 21. Ben White 22. Blair Kinghorn 23. Cameron Redpath

Kicking off Six Nations Round Two

12:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a big old Six Nations Saturday, with a rather large evening helping of France against Ireland to follow an afternoon hors d’oeuvre at the Principality Stadium. Based on what looks to be a crowded, convivial morning on the Cardiff streets, the Welsh public are relishing the chance to get back amongst things in this competition for the first time in two years as Wayne Pivac’s side look to bounce back from their Irish disappointment.

Wales makes four changes for Scotland Six Nations clash

12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan a Test debut in Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Morgan, 22, replaces Ellis Jenkins and lines up at openside flanker in a reshaped back-row that also sees Ross Moriarty start at number eight instead of Aaron Wainwright, with Taine Basham wearing the number six shirt.

Elsewhere, Morgan’s Ospreys colleague – wing Alex Cuthbert – makes a first Six Nations appearance for five years, being preferred to Johnny McNicholl.

But Cuthbert’s fellow wing Josh Adams who started at outside centre in last Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin that Wales lost 29-7, is ruled out because of a tight calf muscle, so Owen Watkin fills the number 13 position.

Pivac has resisted any temptation to make further changes, while captain Dan Biggar makes his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, becoming the ninth Welshman to achieve that feat.

Wales team to face Scotland

15. Liam Williams 14. Alex Cuthbert 13. Owen Watkin 12. Nick Tompkins 11. Louis Rees-Zammit 10. Dan Biggar 9. Tomos Williams 1. Wyn Jones 2. Ryan Elias 3. Tomas Francis 4. Will Rowlands 5. Adam Beard 6. Taine Basham 7. Jac Morgan 8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake 17. Gareth Thomas 18. Dillon Lewis 19. Seb Davies 20. Aaron Wainwright 21. Gareth Davies 22. Callum Sheedy 23. Jonathan Davies

When is Wales vs Scotland?

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 12 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 1:15pm. The match will also be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

It will also be shown live on S4C in Wales, with coverage there starting from 1:45pm.

Is Wales vs Scotland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and more

Dan Biggar shifts pressure on to Scotland ahead of Wales test

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Wales captain Dan Biggar believes that Scotland will not be devoid of pressure in Saturday’s Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium.

Scotland have not won in Cardiff since 2002, losing eight Six Nations Tests, a World Cup warm-up game and an autumn international.

But based on last weekend’s opening Guinness Six Nations exchanges, they are viewed by many as clear favourites after a Calcutta Cup success against England while Wales were demolished by Ireland in Dublin.

“We know they are coming in good form and confident, but there is a bit of pressure on them that they have been talked up and they have to try and win a championship, from what I am hearing,” Biggar said. “Let’s see how they go in the tournament, and we will judge them at the end of it.”

Dan Biggar shifts pressure on to Scotland ahead of Wales test

Wales vs Scotland

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

The Six Nations rolls into a second week as Wales relish a home opener in Cardiff against Scotland in need of a win to launch their campaign. Wayne Pivac’s side were depleted last week with Ireland flexing their muscle in a 29-7 win in Dublin. There is no shame in losing to an Irish side on fire and currently on a nine-game win streak, but Scotland will be buoyed by their own form after edging England to lift the Calcutta Cup, hanging on at Murrayfield to clinch a 20-17 victory.

Here we have a fiery atmosphere awaiting the Scots, with Pivac’s side aiming to extend a 15-year run since losing their opening two Six Nations matches and the capacity 74,000 fans will likely lift Wales’ level after a disappointing star. Scotland do not have happy memories of Cardiff, with 20 years of hurt since Brendan Laney and Duncan Hodge kicked injury-time penalties for a famous win, but Stuart Hogg is relishing the opportunity and in Finn Russell, the visitors have a weapon to cause the Welsh havoc, with the fly-half magician one of the most entertaining players in this year’s Six Nations.

The key to this battle may emerge at the breakdown, with Scotland flanker Hamish Watson, last year’s Six Nations player of the tournament, hoping to repeat his record output of 163 tackles without missing one, meaning Wales’ two openside specialists Taine Basham and debutant Jac Morgan must be in top form to give the hosts a chance.