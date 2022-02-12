Wales 6-11 Scotland LIVE! Six Nations 2022 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Matt Verri
Wales 6-11 Scotland LIVE! Six Nations 2022 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Wales vs Scotland - LIVE!

Two team coming off the back of contrasting starts to their Six Nations campaigns meet in Cardiff this afternoon as Wales host Scotland at the start of the second round of fixtures.

Wales played in last weekend’s opener against Ireland in Dublin but were hammered 29-7 as the home side set down an early marker.

Scotland were next in action later the same day at Murrayfield and, in a much closer affair, edged England out 20-17 to lift the Calcutta Cup.

As far as Wales’ hopes of retaining the trophy they won 12 months ago goes, this afternoon already looks pretty much must-win, while the Scots know victory would put them in a superb position, given Ireland and France - last week’s two other victors - clash in Paris later on this afternoon.

You can follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

Wales vs Scotland latest news

  • TRY! Graham goes over in the corner for Scotland

  • TV channel: BBC One

  • Wales team news

  • Scotland team news

  • Standard Sport prediction

14:39 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Liam Williams’ sends a kick straight up but with very little distance - Cuthbert makes something of it to keep possession for Wales.

Watkin has space to run into it but he fumbles. Wales had the advantage though and it’s pulled back for that.

Biggar kicks to touch and gets his side deep into the Scotland 22.

PENALTY! Wales 6-11 Scotland | Finn Russell 20'

14:36 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Rowlands in at the side as Scotland launch the driving maul, and it’s another penalty advantage.

Russell goes for something ambitious but it’s charged down - doesn’t matter, we go back for the penalty and what should be another comfortable three points for Scotland.

No problem for Russell and that lead is extended. Both sides struggling with their discipline in the first 20 minutes.

14:35 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Francis penalised for not releasing at the breakdown, brilliant work from Schoeman.

It’s a great kick too from Russell and Scotland are back into the Wales 22 with the lineout. Home side very much on the ropes at the moment.

PENALTY! Wales 6-8 Scotland | Finn Russell 16'

14:33 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Offside given against Morgan for Wales and Scotland have a penalty just outside the 22.

Really soft one to give away, Russell should knock this over and put his side in front.

And he does... Scotland lead for the first time this afternoon!

14:30 , Matt Verri

Finn Russell with a really difficult conversion attempt out wide on the right... and he misses.

Wales still in front, but Scotland would have taken plenty of confidence from that passage of play.

TRY! Wales 6-5 Scotland | Darcy Graham 12'

14:28 , Matt Verri

This is better though, Van der Merwe so powerful as he charges down the wing. Scotland have a penalty advantage too.

That’s over now but Scotland are up to the 5m line, piling on the pressure. Real test of the Welsh defence.

Forwards doing the heavy work but now it does come wide, Russell flings it out to Graham... WHO GOES OVER FOR A TRY! Great finish out wide and Scotland have the opening try of the match.

PENALTY! Wales 6-0 Scotland | Dan Biggar 8’

14:25 , Matt Verri

Good chance for Biggar to extend the lead. Central, just outside the 22.

And he makes no mistake - two from two for the Wales captain and the lead is six points.

It was a bright opening minute from Scotland, but Wales have got themselves in charge since then.

14:23 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Finn Russell kicks it out on the full, that’s poor from him. Wales scrum on halfway.

They secure it and are then quickly up towards the Scotland 22. Penalty advantage too for Wales, who are well on top.

Scotland manage to slow them down, so we’ll go back for the penalty.

PENALTY! Wales 3-0 Scotland | Dan Biggar 5'

14:21 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Nice confidence booster for the Welsh front-row, as they win a penalty from the first scrum of the match.

Biggar points to the posts, he wants to give his side an early lead.

And he does that - perfect start to his 100th international cap as he drills it straight through the middle. Wales lead 3-0.

14:19 , Matt Verri

3 mins: And it’s electric from Wales, after Liam Williams robs Graham of the ball.

Passed out wide, Wales then run back inside. Scrum-half Williams has his pass knocked on by Hogg. Was it deliberate?

Referee decides it wasn’t. Hogg maybe a bit fortunate to get away with that... just a scrum.

14:17 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Really positive start from Scotland, bursting run from Fagerson gets them into Wales territory.

Home side trying to slow things down at the breakdown, but Scotland are into the 22 as the phases move into double figures.

Graham comes off the wing, but he loses it and Wales get their first bit of possession.

KICK-OFF!

14:15 , Matt Verri

Wales vs Scotland is underway!

Scotland’s perfect start to continue, or Wales to get their Six Nations defence back on track?

Time to find out.

14:13 , Matt Verri

Anthems done!

We are pretty much ready to get the second weekend of the Six Nations up and running...

14:09 , Matt Verri

Here we go then!

Scotland are out onto the pitch, great atmosphere at the Principality Stadium as ever.

And it gets even better as Dan Biggar leads the Wales team out. Time for the anthems.

14:06 , Matt Verri

Big weekend of Six Nations action...

Scotland could really solidify their place as Six Nations contenders with victory this afternoon. It’s followed by France vs Ireland later - winner of that will be heavy favourites for the whole championship.

Before that though, plenty to enjoy in Cardiff!

13:59 , Matt Verri

Dan Biggar has reflected on last week, saying it’s never as good as you think when you play well, and never as bad as you think when you play poorly.

The fly-half admits though that Wales were never in the game against Ireland - he knows his side have to make a faster start today.

We’ll soon see if Wales can put that into practice...

Not long now...

13:55 , Matt Verri

Home side are in the building...

13:43 , Matt Verri

13:33 , Matt Verri

Just under 45 minutes to go until kick-off.

Wales once again depleted by a number of injuries, but even with those absences they’ll be desperate not to start their Six Nations campaign with two defeats.

Big afternoon too for captain Dan Biggar, who will win his 100th international cap.

13:20 , Matt Verri

Reminder of how the first weekend of the Six Nations played out for these sides...

It was a perfect start for Scotland, who retained the Calcutta Cup with a 20-17 win over England.

Defending champions Wales were well below-par in Dublin, falling to a 29-7 defeat. The sides go into this match with very different levels of confidence.

Wales are ready...

13:09 , Matt Verri

Pivac: We owe the public a better performance

13:00 , Matt Verri

Wales were well beaten in Dublin last weekend in what was a disappointing start to their Six Nations campaign, and Wayne Pivac has called for a much-improved performance.

“The players are very critical of themselves and they’re desperate to go out there and prove we’re a better team than last week,” Pivac said.

“We owe it to ourselves and our public to put on a better display.”

Townsend: Principality Stadium is one of best in the world

12:50 , Matt Verri

Gregor Townsend’s side beat England and France away from home last year, and he’s hopeful that those wins will help Scotland this afternoon.

“We should be better equipped to deal with the challenge of going to Cardiff,” Townsend said.

“We’ve not been there for four years so a lot has happened in those years to this team.

“We’ve had some experiences against some top sides both home and away, and we’ve shown resilience in those games. We’ve not won them all but I believe the tests we had at Twickenham and in Paris last year sets us up this week for what will be a great challenge in a full stadium at one of the best venues in the world.”

Fans out in force...

12:41 , Matt Verri

Head-to-head results

12:33 , Malik Ouzia

The two sides have met on 124 occasions with Scotland winning 49 times and Wales out in front with 72 victories. In total, there have been three draws.

Standard Sport prediction

12:25 , Malik Ouzia

It would be foolish to write Wales off of course but their injuries and the manner of their loss to Ireland are concerns.

This is a Scotland side full of confidence and eyeing a potentially historic Six Nations campaign, and victory in Cardiff would be a big step towards that.

Scotland to win.

Scotland team news

12:15 , Malik Ouzia

For Scotland, the injured Jamie Ritchie will be replaced by Sam Skinner on the flank as Sione Tuipulotu comes in at inside centre.

Scotland: Hogg (c); Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Gray, Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Sutherland, Z Fagerson, Bradbury, Darge, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.

Wales team news

12:05 , Malik Ouzia

Jac Morgan of Ospreys will make his Wales debut as part of a number of changes made by Wayne Pivac.

Ross Moriarty replaces Ellis Jenkins, while Owen Watkin and Alex Cuthbert replace Josh Adams and Johnny McNicholl. Aaron Wainwright will drop out.

Dan Biggar will win his 100th international appearance.

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar (capt), T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Basham, Morgan, Moriarty.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, S Davies, Wainwright, G Davies, Sheedy, J Davies.

How to watch

11:56 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast on BBC One and coverage starts at 1.15pm GMT. Those wishing to watch Welsh language coverage can watch on Welsh channel S4C.

Live stream: You can watch the game on the BBC iPlayer.

Hello!

11:53 , Malik Ouzia

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff.

We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of a 2:15pm kick-off at the Principality Stadium...

