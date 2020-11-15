Wales vs Republic of Ireland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

Wales host Republic of Ireland on Sunday evening as the two meet in the UEFA Nations League.

The Welsh are unbeaten in three and haven’t conceded a goal in that time, beating Bulgaria and drawing with USA in that time - and they sit top of League B Group 4 as it stands.

As for Ireland, they are on a wretched run of late with four defeats in five recently, with the only game they didn’t lose being the 0-0 draw against Wales back in October.

Ireland were soundly beaten 3-0 by England in a midweek friendly and are third in the group.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5pm on Sunday, 15 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD, as well as on S4C. Sky customers can stream via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Gareth Bale is expected to captain Wales after missing the midweek friendly. Aaron Ramsey withdrew from the squad last week but there are no new injury concerns.

Ireland are without John Egan and Seamus Coleman in defence and Harry Arter in midfield, while Alan Browne is unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus.

Predicted line-ups

WAL: Ward, Gunter, Ampadu, Roberts, Davies, N Williams, J Williams, James, Morrell, Brooks, Bale

IRL: Randolph, Christie, Duffy, Long, O’Shea, Lenihan, Hendrick, Hourihane, Brady, McClean, Maguire

Odds

Wales - 13/11

Draw - 24/11

Ireland - 18/5

