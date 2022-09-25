Is Wales vs Poland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

(Getty Images)

Wales must beat Poland in Cardiff tonight if they are to avoid relegation from the Nations League.

Rob Page’s side lost 2-1 to Belgium on Thursday night but Poland’s 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands means they still have a chance to stay in League A.

“It’s a final,” Wales manager Rob Page said. “Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.

“We’ve just got to recover the lads. There’ll be some changes made and we’ll go and put a team out to win the game.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Poland?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 25 September in Cardiff.

Is it on TV?

It will be shown live on Premier League Sports 1 and on Channel S4C in Wales. It can also be watched live on the Premier Sports player.

What is the Wales team news?

Gareth Bale should start for Wales, who are without Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ben Davies. Chris Mepham and Ethan Ampadu are suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Hennessey; Cabango, Rodon, Norrington-Davies; Roberts, Morrell, Smith, Williams; Johnson, James; Bale

Poland: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior; Frankowski, Krychowiak, Linetty, Zalewski; Zielinski, Szymanski; Lewandowski

Odds

Wales: 8/5

Draw: 9/4

Poland: 7/4