Wales vs Poland live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

Relegation from Group A of the Nations League will befall Wales if they fail to beat Poland in Cardiff tonight.

Rob Page’s team can take pride from running their big-name opponents close ahead of the World Cup but they are winless going into their final match before Qatar, having conceded late goals in a number of games.

A three-point deficit to Poland means Wales can save themselves with victory this evening.

The two teams will be split on head-to-head record or goal difference if the hosts can grab the win, which will fall in their favour largely due to the Poles’ heavy defeat in Belgium earlier this year.

Where to watch Wales vs Poland

TV channel: In the UK, Premier Sports 1 will broadcast the game with coverage starting at 7.35pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Those with a Premier Sports subscription can also watch the action unfold online via the Premier Player.