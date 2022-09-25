Lewandowski (R) - Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS

Wales host Poland in the Nations League

The hosts must win to remain in League A

A draw for Poland will be enough to retain top tier status

08:28 PM

41 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

That was excellent from Johnson, who rifles a low shot on the edge of the area.

It seems to take a deflection off Dan James before it goes wide.

08:25 PM

40 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

A beautiful run from the Welsh captain, who was played in by Robert's throw.

But the keeper was there to control it at the near post.

08:24 PM

38 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Johnson has been busting his gut to try and latch on to a ball down the right and he wins the throw.

08:23 PM

35 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

First card of the night as Kyrchowiak receives yellow for fouling Morrell

08:22 PM

32 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Chance for the hosts!

That could have been 1-0.

Ben Cabango's clearance becomes a pass and is able to send Dan Jams clear.

However, his first shot is saved by the Polish goalkeeper and then his shot/cross is saved on the rebound.

That is the moment that Wales have been waiting for.

08:19 PM

31 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

That was a good cross from Wales, but Connor Roberts fouls Zielinksi.

08:18 PM

28 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

The visitors have dominated possession but haven't really made anything meaningful from it.

Lewandowski 's chance was a good one but you feel that sort of effort he should be putting away.

08:13 PM

25 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

First save of the night as Hennessey is there to get behind Lewandowski's header from Zalewski's freekick.

That was a close chance for the visitors.

08:11 PM

23 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Cabango and Rodon allow the ball to run back to him and he slices it out for a throw.

08:08 PM

19 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

So far, it has been a pretty end-to end game in Cardiff.

Zurowski is in and races away through a gap in the Welsh defence, but it somehow bobbles off his own foot and a combination of Williams and Rodon ensure the hosts survive.

08:05 PM

17 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Gareth Bale is penalised for sliding in on Glik.

Story continues

The Welsh captain was late there and you feel he is lucky not to get a booking.

08:03 PM

14 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Williams concedes a throw deep inside the Wales half.

However, the hosts recover well and are working it down the right.

Johnson was trying to make something happen, but his low ball into the box is turned behind for the corner.

However, James puts the corner straight out of play.

08:01 PM

11 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Some lovely moment down the left from Johnson as he tries to lay off a one-two with James.

It goes out for a goal kick.

But there is a huge cheer from the home fans as the Polish captain miscontrols at the other end.

07:59 PM

9 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Poland aren't happy with that one.

As Cabango takes a heavy touch and goes to win it back, but catches a bit of Zielinski in the process.

Didn't look a massive amount in it, but the Welshman did catch him.

07:56 PM

7 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

First glimpse for the visitors, but Wayne Hennessey grabs the ball at the second attempt.

The Welsh defence were slow to react to that.

The hosts have started on the front foot here, but that is the second nervy moment at the back for them here.

07:53 PM

5 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

First flash of Gareth Bale's capabilities, as he does his best to flick the ball around the Polish defence but he sadly can't keep hold of it, but Levitt is able to mop up nicely.

He tries to get around the Polish defender, but he is help up.

07:51 PM

3 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Nice striking stat for you, courtesy of our football reporter Sam Dean

Gareth Bale has played a full 90 minutes, for club or country, since September 8th last year. That's a long old time. Wales can only hope these next two months allow him to build his fitness properly, without any hitches.

07:49 PM

2 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Zelienski looks to be in the clear after a mistake from Cabango, but he fires wide.

But the flag is up anyway.

07:48 PM

1 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

It is a positive start for Wales, as James is able to wiggle past a couple of challenges to fizz a ball into the box for the hosts.

But it is easily dealt with by the Polish defense.

07:43 PM

We've had the national anthems

And it's a great atmosphere in Cardiff, that's got to help the hosts.

Latvian referee Andris Treimanis will get us underway under the lights.

07:40 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

They both emerge to the Nations League anthem, which isn't really so much of a banger if I'm honest.

07:39 PM

Match facts

The hosts are without a win in four games for the first time since June 2017.

Poland are winless in four matches since their opening Nations League victory over Wales in June.

Captain Robert Lewandowski is Poland's top scorer with 76 goals from 133 appearances.

07:35 PM

The atmosphere is building in Cardiff

07:28 PM

Warm ups are underway in Cardiff

07:22 PM

Wales' captain

07:18 PM

Poland's starting XI

Poland: Szczesny, Klwoir, Bednarek, Lewandowski, Krychowiak, Zurkowski, Glik, Swiderski, Bereszynski, Zielinski, Zalewski

Subs: Skorupski, Dragowksi, Gummy, Kedziora, Wieteska, Milik, Piotrowski, Grosicki, Skoras, Kaminski, Szymanski, Piatak

07:12 PM

Wales' starting XI

Wales: Hennessey; Cabango, Rodon, Norrington-Davies; C Roberts, Morrell, Levitt, N Williams; Johnson, Bale (captain) James.

Subs: Ward, King, Gunter, Colwill, Smith, Roberts, Moore, Burns, Williams, Harris, Thomas, James

07:02 PM

Good evening

Wales manager Robert Page has insisted his players will forget about the World Cup tonight as they try to stay in the top tier of the Nations League.

“It’s a final. Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.

“We’ve just got to recover the lads. There’ll be some changes made and we’ll go and put a team out to win the game.”

Wales host Poland in the Uefa Nations League this evening knowing that only a win will do if they want to avoid relegation to League B.

The hosts must prevail in Cardiff, as Poland are aware that a draw will be enough to retain their status in the top tier.

With Wales sitting at the bottom of League A Group four with one point from five matches, there will be those who claim that Robert Page's side belong lower down in the Uefa Nations League.

However, regardless of what happens this evening, Wales will be proud of their efforts among this company, their four defeats to Belgium, Netherlands and Poland coming by one-goal margins.

Even in losing to Belgium on Thursday evening, Wales came out of the contest in Brussels with praise, halving a 2-0 deficit after half time through Keiffer Moore and threatening an equaliser against one of the world's best teams.

Nevertheless, Wales need to find a way of turning another encouraging performance into three points tonight as they bid to move past third placed Poland.

Although Poland won the reverse fixture 2-1, that is largely irrelevant as Wales have already scored more goals in the group and possessing a better goal difference.

Wales have that in their favour tonight, a consequence of the visitors losing 6-1 to Belgium, which sets up an intriguing fixture this evening.

We will have all the build-up and team news for you ahead of the game which kicks off at 7.45pm.