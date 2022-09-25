Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022

Ellen McLaughlin
·8 min read
Lewandowski (R) - Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS
Lewandowski (R) - Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS

  • Wales host Poland in the Nations League

  • The hosts must win to remain in League A

  • A draw for Poland will be enough to retain top tier status

08:28 PM

41 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

That was excellent from Johnson, who rifles a low shot on the edge of the area.

It seems to take a deflection off Dan James before it goes wide.

08:25 PM

40 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

A beautiful run from the Welsh captain, who was played in by Robert's throw.

But the keeper was there to control it at the near post.

08:24 PM

38 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Johnson has been busting his gut to try and latch on to a ball down the right and he wins the throw.

08:23 PM

35 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

First card of the night as Kyrchowiak receives yellow for fouling Morrell

08:22 PM

32 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Chance for the hosts!

That could have been 1-0.

Ben Cabango's clearance becomes a pass and is able to send Dan Jams clear.

However, his first shot is saved by the Polish goalkeeper and then his shot/cross is saved on the rebound.

That is the moment that Wales have been waiting for.

08:19 PM

31 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

That was a good cross from Wales, but Connor Roberts fouls Zielinksi.

08:18 PM

28 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

The visitors have dominated possession but haven't really made anything meaningful from it.

Lewandowski 's chance was a good one but you feel that sort of effort he should be putting away.

08:13 PM

25 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

First save of the night as Hennessey is there to get behind Lewandowski's header from Zalewski's freekick.

That was a close chance for the visitors.

08:11 PM

23 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Cabango and Rodon allow the ball to run back to him and he slices it out for a throw.

08:08 PM

19 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

So far, it has been a pretty end-to end game in Cardiff.

Zurowski is in and races away through a gap in the Welsh defence, but it somehow bobbles off  his own foot and a combination of Williams and Rodon ensure the hosts survive.

08:05 PM

17 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Gareth Bale is penalised for sliding in on Glik.

The Welsh captain was late there and you feel he is lucky not to get a booking.

08:03 PM

14 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Williams concedes a throw deep inside the Wales half.

However, the hosts recover well and are working it down the right.

Johnson was trying to make something happen, but his low ball into the box is turned behind for the corner.

However, James puts the corner straight out of play.

08:01 PM

11 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Some lovely moment down the left from Johnson as he tries to lay off a one-two with James.

It goes out for a goal kick.

But there is a huge cheer from the home fans as the Polish captain miscontrols at the other end.

07:59 PM

9 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Poland aren't happy with that one.

As Cabango takes a heavy touch and goes to win it back, but catches a bit of Zielinski in the process.

Didn't look a massive amount in it, but the Welshman did catch him.

07:56 PM

7 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

First glimpse for the visitors, but Wayne Hennessey grabs the ball at the second attempt.

The Welsh defence were slow to react to that.

The hosts have started on the front foot here, but that is the second nervy moment at the back for them here.

07:53 PM

5 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

First flash of Gareth Bale's capabilities, as he does his best to flick the ball around the Polish defence but he sadly can't keep hold of it, but Levitt is able to mop up nicely.

He tries to get around the Polish defender, but he is help up.

07:51 PM

3 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Nice striking stat for you, courtesy of our football reporter Sam Dean

Gareth Bale has played a full 90 minutes, for club or country, since September 8th last year. That's a long old time. Wales can only hope these next two months allow him to build his fitness properly, without any hitches.

07:49 PM

2 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

Zelienski looks to be in the clear after a mistake from Cabango, but he fires wide.

But the flag is up anyway.

07:48 PM

1 min: Wales 0 Poland 0

It is a positive start for Wales, as James is able to wiggle past a couple of challenges to fizz a ball into the box for the hosts.

But it is easily dealt with by the Polish defense.

07:43 PM

We've had the national anthems

And it's a great atmosphere in Cardiff, that's got to help the hosts.

Latvian referee Andris Treimanis will get us underway under the lights.

07:40 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

They both emerge to the Nations League anthem, which isn't really so much of a banger if I'm honest.

07:39 PM

Match facts

  • The hosts are without a win in four games for the first time since June 2017.

  • Poland are winless in four matches since their opening Nations League victory over Wales in June.

  • Captain Robert Lewandowski is Poland's top scorer with 76 goals from 133 appearances.

07:35 PM

The atmosphere is building in Cardiff

Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS

07:28 PM

Warm ups are underway in Cardiff

Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - REUTERS
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

07:22 PM

Wales' captain

Bale -&nbsp;Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Bale - Wales vs Poland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

07:18 PM

Poland's starting XI

Poland: Szczesny, Klwoir, Bednarek, Lewandowski, Krychowiak, Zurkowski, Glik, Swiderski, Bereszynski, Zielinski, Zalewski

Subs: Skorupski, Dragowksi, Gummy, Kedziora, Wieteska, Milik, Piotrowski, Grosicki, Skoras, Kaminski, Szymanski, Piatak

07:12 PM

Wales' starting XI

Wales: Hennessey; Cabango, Rodon, Norrington-Davies; C Roberts, Morrell, Levitt, N Williams; Johnson, Bale (captain) James.

Subs:  Ward, King, Gunter, Colwill, Smith, Roberts, Moore, Burns, Williams, Harris, Thomas, James

07:02 PM

Good evening

Wales manager Robert Page has insisted his players will forget about the World Cup tonight as they try to stay in the top tier of the Nations League.

“It’s a final. Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.

“We’ve just got to recover the lads. There’ll be some changes made and we’ll go and put a team out to win the game.”

Wales host Poland  in the Uefa Nations League this evening knowing that only a win will do if they want to avoid relegation to League B.

The hosts must prevail in Cardiff, as Poland are aware that a draw will be enough to retain their status in the top tier.

With Wales sitting at the bottom of League A Group four with one point from five matches, there will be those who claim that Robert Page's side belong lower down in the Uefa Nations League.

However, regardless of what happens this evening, Wales will be proud of their efforts among this company, their four defeats to Belgium, Netherlands and Poland coming by one-goal margins.

Even in losing to Belgium on Thursday evening, Wales came out of the contest in Brussels with praise, halving a 2-0 deficit after half time through Keiffer Moore and threatening an equaliser against one of the world's best teams.

Nevertheless, Wales need to find a way of turning another encouraging performance into three points tonight as they bid to move past third placed Poland.

Although Poland won the reverse fixture 2-1, that is largely irrelevant as Wales have already scored more goals in the group and possessing a better goal difference.

Wales have that in their favour tonight, a consequence of the visitors losing 6-1 to Belgium, which sets up an intriguing fixture this evening.

We will have all the build-up and team news for you ahead of the game which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Montreal Alouettes "dialed in" for East Division clash with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — Bye weeks haven’t been very kind to the Montreal Alouettes this season. The team has a 0-2 record coming out of bye weeks. Most recently, the Als suffered a crushing 38-24 home defeat to the bottom-dwelling Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 2. General manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia addressed the troubling pattern on the first day of training this week ahead of Friday's visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Clearly after two bye weeks, we're 0-2, now the question is how do you approac

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Carleton scores 19 points, Canada beats Japan to remain undefeated at FIBA World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Canada's women's basketball team continues to pick up steam at the FIBA World Cup. Bridget Carleton scored 19 points while Kayla Alexander grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Canadian women beat Japan 70-56 on Sunday to remain undefeated and clinch a berth in the quarterfinals. "That was a big game for us," Carleton said. "That’s a tough team, they’re hard to play against, they’re fast, they like to shoot the three-ball so it's a tough matchup, but definitely good to come away with

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Kipchoge clocks 2:01:09 for world record in Berlin Marathon

    BERLIN (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. The Kenyan runner clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds to shave 30 seconds off his previous best mark of 2:01:39 set on the same course in 2018. Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa unexpectedly won the women’s race in a course record of 2:15:37 – 18 minutes faster than she had ever run before. It was the third fastest time ever. Conditions in the German capital were ideal for fast raci

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue