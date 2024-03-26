Wales vs Poland LIVE: Latest team news, line-ups and more from Euro 2024 play-off final

Wales and Poland face off in a crucial encounter this evening which will determine which of the two nations plays a part in Euro 2024 this year.

The teams are one game away from a place at the tournament and meet in a qualifying play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium where Wales should be the favourites to triumph. They have home advantage and although lacking the star power of a Robert Lewandowski, who is sure to line-up for Poland, they should have enough ability to reach a third successive European Championship in front of the Red Wall.

Both sides cruised through their play-off semi-finals with Wales beating Finland 4-1 and Poland demolishing Estonia 5-1. Yet, Poland are no pushovers though they are vulnerable. The visitors tend not to travel well but have good memories of facing Wales with their 1-0 win at this stadium in September 2022 one of only two victories away from home since October 2020.

The winner of the tie in Cardiff will advance to this summer’s tournament and join the Netherlands, Austria and France in Group D.

Wales vs Poland LIVE

Wales host Poland in a Euro 2024 play-off final with kick off at 7.45pm, live on Viaplay Sports 2

Winner will secure a spot at this summer’s tournament in Germany

Result could have ramifications on Rob Page’s tenure as Wales boss

Wales XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, J. James, Williams; Wilson, Johnson, Moore.

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

Wales - Poland

Wales team changes

18:48 , Mike Jones

Rob Page makes on change to the Welsh starting XI that faced Finland in their play-off semi-final last time out.

Striker Kieffer Moore comes in for David Brooks, who drops to the bench. Ben Davies captains the side once again with regular skipper Aaron Ramsey named among the substitutes.

Poland line-up to face Wales

18:44 , Mike Jones

Poland name an unchanged team from the one that demolished Estonia 5-1 in Thursday’s other play-off semi-final. Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash misses out after picking up an injury against Estonia.

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

Subs: Bulka, Skorupski, Puchacz, Walukiewicz, Salamon, Bochniewicz, Piatek, Moder, Romanczuk, Szymanski, Grosicki, Buksa.

Wales line-up to take on Poland

18:42 , Mike Jones

Wales XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, J. James, Williams; Wilson, Johnson, Moore.

Subs: Hennessey, King, Fox, Dasilva, Sheehan, Savage, Ramsey, D. James, Matondo, Brooks, Broadhead, Cullen.

Davies talks Wales’ football future

18:40 , Mike Jones

Davies added: “Welsh football was in a pretty sticky place before Euro 2016.

“We felt that would be our best chance to qualify and it was important to break down that barrier to show it is possible.

“To show that qualification is there in your hands, and we’ve had players stepping up in big moments over and over. To do it four times is something that I never imagined happening.”

Ben Davies on life after Gareth Bale

18:35 , Mike Jones

Tottenham defender and Wales’ captain this evening Ben Davies said: “It’s been a bit of transition having lost Gareth [Bale], who brought so much to this squad.

“If we could get there this time it’s a real team effort and we’d be really proud. Most of us played in the game where we got the experience of beating Ukraine in the last play-off.

“It was high stress, the game with the biggest stakes on it, and everyone handled themselves well. That’s one thing we pride ourselves on. We’ve got discipline, energy and passion, but overall we’re a proper team.”

Ben Davies confident Wales won’t pay the penalty in play-off against Poland

18:30 , Mike Jones

Ben Davies is confident Wales will prevail should they face a first-ever penalty shoot-out in their Euro 2024 play-off final against Poland.

Wales have never felt the tension of spot-kicks to settle matters at full-time, but that would be the deciding factor should Tuesday’s tie in Cardiff finish level after 120 minutes.

Poland have been involved in two shoot-outs, both at Euro 2016 – overcoming Switzerland in the round of 16 before losing to Portugal at the quarter-final stage.

Ben Davies confident Wales won’t pay the penalty in play-off against Poland

Page on Wales’ home record

18:25 , Mike Jones

"It’s an incredible record and our supporters are massive," said Rob Page about how strong Wales’ home form has been through qualifying.

"They took the roof off with the anthem the other day. Bring it on again Tuesday. Let’s use that to our benefit to get across the line."

Fortress Cardiff

18:20 , Mike Jones

Wales have only lost one of their last 15 European Championship qualifiers at the Cardiff City Stadium and are a difficult prospect to deal with at their home ground.

Will they be able to keep Poland at bay tonight or can their rivals inflict another defeat on the Dragons?

What team selections do the managers face?

18:15 , Mike Jones

Rob Page’s toughest selection dilemma for this evening will be in attack. Against Finland he sprung a surprise by starting Southampton’s David Brooks and leaving in-form Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore on the bench.

Brookd scored in the third minute as vindication for the decision.

Dan James made a big impact as a substitute and is pushing hard for a recall while Harry Wilson and Brennan Johnson impressed from the start.

Robert Lewandowski will captain Poland, who could be without Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash, as he went off injured during Thursday’s semi-final win over Estonia.

How did Poland end up in the play-offs?

18:10 , Mike Jones

Like Wales, Poland had an indifferent qualifying campaign which saw them miss out on an automatic spot at Euro 2024. They also had the back-up route of the play-offs thanks to their Nations League performance in recent years.

The Poles suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in their history when they lost in Moldova, and a further loss to Albania led to manager Fernando Santos’ sacking during qualifying.

A third place finish in their group saw them drop into the next stage of qualifying and they will be hoping to sweep Wales aside in order to regain some of the form that saw them reach the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Davies on Brennan Johnson

18:00 , Mike Jones

Ben Davies’ Tottenham team-mate Brennan Johnson scored three goals in his last seven Spurs appearances and netted in the semi-final play-off against Finland.

“He is playing at a big club in big games,” said Davies about Johnson. “He is pulling out results, scoring goals and getting assists.

“He offers a lot of pace, he is very direct and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He has taken it in his stride, and we will see a better and better player coming.

“If he can bring that quality into a Welsh shirt for us we will be very happy.”

Davies claims reaching Euro 2024 would be 'better’ than previous campaigns

17:55 , Mike Jones

Ben Davies believes Wales reaching Euro 2024 would be “better in some ways” than previous successful qualifying campaigns. The defender is among a handful of survivors from the Chris Coleman squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in France and was also part of Wales teams that qualified for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

“It would be just as good as (reaching) the others, better in some ways,” said Davies ahead of Thursday’s play-off semi-final victory over Finland.

“It’s different times. We don’t have Gareth Bale this time. That’s a big loss for Wales, our greatest ever player but that doesn’t mean there’s a different feeling within the camp. We are more than confident with the squad we’ve got.

“We are all here to play for Wales and to do a job for our country and qualify for major tournaments. Boys have been there before and boys who have been there at the top of their game. It’s still as motivating now as it was.

“We have been in this situation before, must-win games. We are on the brink.”

Wales vs Poland

17:50 , Mike Jones

Wales were absent from major tournaments for 58 years following the 1958 World Cup but, since ending that drought with a mesmerising run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016, qualification has become the expectation rathe than a dream.

They have featured at Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022 while a win over Poland would secure them a spot in a third consecutive major tournament.

Roberts on playing for Wales

17:45 , Mike Jones

Conner Roberts spoke about how it feels to represent Wales on the international stage and how he hopes tonight’s crunch match against Poland will go.

He said: “Whenever I play for Wales, I never really feel tired.

“I always really just want to run more, want to do more for the team, do more for my country, for myself and make people proud.

“I’m sure that goes for every single player who gets to play for Wales. We’re not the biggest footballing nation, we’re not the best players in the world.

“But we all want to be here, we all want to do well and I think that that has shown in recent games. Hopefully, it shows again on Tuesday night.”

Connor Roberts hopes ‘power of the tash’ helps fire Wales to Euro 2024

17:34 , Mike Jones

Connor Roberts hopes the “power of the tash” can help Wales to Euro 2024 play-off glory against Poland.

Roberts has embarked on long unbeaten Championship runs at Burnley and Leeds over the last two seasons after putting his razor away and growing a moustache.

The 28-year-old wing-back is now determined to avoid a close shave on the international stage and show off his new look in Germany this summer as Wales host Poland on Tuesday for a place at Euro 2024.

Connor Roberts hopes ‘power of the tash’ helps fire Wales to Euro 2024

Wales vs Poland talking points

17:22 , Mike Jones

Rewriting history

Wales must rewrite history to reach Euro 2024 because their record against Poland is abysmal. Played 10, lost seven, drawn two and only one win.

That 2-0 victory came in their maiden clash in March 1973 when Leighton James and Trevor Hockey scored in a World Cup qualifier.

It has been downhill for Wales ever since with Poland winning the last six, including a Nations League double header in 2022. Poland produced a late sucker punch to win 2-1 in Wroclaw and Karol Swiderski settled a tight Cardiff contest three months later.

Wales vs Poland talking points

17:11 , Mike Jones

Red-hot Robert

With Gareth Bale enjoying retirement on the golf course, Poland can lay claim to having the play-off final’s one superstar – Robert Lewandowski.

The Barcelona striker may be 35 now, but he is still finding the net with incredible regularity. Lewandowski has seven goals in his last nine Barcelona appearances and 23 for club and country this season.

With 82 Poland goals, only Romelu Lukaku (83), Ferenc Puskas (84) and Cristiano Ronaldo (128) have scored more in men’s international football in Europe.

Stopping Lewandowski will be vital for Wales.

Wales vs Poland talking points

17:00 , Mike Jones

Ramsey role reduced

Skipper Aaron Ramsey dominated much of the pre-Finland talk as the Cardiff midfielder was the subject of a club versus country row.

The truth, however, was that the 33-year-old was never going to start after an injury-hit season and, in the event, Ramsey did not get on the pitch at all.

He will be on the bench against Poland again and, although he remains a considerable influence in the dressing room, Page is only likely to use him in case of an emergency.

Wales vs Poland talking points

16:50 , Mike Jones

On the same Page

Wales boss Rob Page sprang a surprise in his semi-final line-up against Finland, opting to keep Kieffer Moore on the bench and choosing a three-man strikeforce of Brennan Johnson, David Brooks and Harry Wilson.

It was a bold call with targetman Moore in such good form at Ipswich. But Brooks and Johnson scored in an emphatic 4-1 win and Wilson was a constant threat with the Wales attack all on the same page.

Daniel James also scored and impressed coming off the bench, and Page now has another tough selection call to make.

Wales vs Poland talking points

16:39 , Mike Jones

Golden era

Qualifying for a third successive European Championship, and a fourth major tournament out of five, would extend Wales’ golden era.

While that record would be expected by many countries, it would represent a huge achievement for a nation with a population of just over three million and one that did not reach a major tournament between 1958 and 2016.

It would also be achieved without their retired former captain Gareth Bale, who did so much in previous qualifying campaigns to get them over the line.

Wales ‘prepared for tough challenge’ of Euro 2024 play-off final against Poland

16:28 , Mike Jones

Rob Page insists Wales are “prepared for a tough challenge” as they look to book their place at Euro 2024.

The Dragons host Poland in a play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday 26 March, with a spot in Germany this summer at stake.

Victory would see the nation play at a third successive European Championship and a fourth major tournament out of five after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Wales to get the job done?

16:15 , Mike Jones

This summer’s European Championship features an expanded 24-team format with Nations League-assisted play-offs allowing more teams to qualify for the tournament proper.

Should Wales win this evening, it would mean that more teams will have qualified for the competition from their original five-team qualifying group than have failed to.

Getting the job done against Poland and reaching Euro 2024 will complete a remarkable turnaround for Wales who looked to have throw away their chances after consecutive defeats to Armenia and Turkey last summer.

The home loss to Armenia was damaging and raised questions over the effectiveness of manager Rob Page who will not be able to answer them until tonight’s result is known.

Can Wales reach Euro 2024?

16:03 , Mike Jones

Wales are currently in their most successful era and are aiming to reach a third successive European Championship.

"It would be a great achievement for us to qualify," said manager Rob Page, "Whenever you go through a campaign, you’re always going to get bumps in the road, especially in transition, and we had one in the summer.

"What pleases me is the reaction we had since then. To go unbeaten in seven and to play in the manner we’ve done. It really, really pleases me.

"I’d be an extremely proud man if we get the job done."

Wales vs Poland prediction

15:48 , Mike Jones

Wales should edge out Poland in a tense and thrilling encounter to secure their place at Euro 2024, expect goals, tears and drama from Cardiff tonight.

Wales 2-1 Poland.

Wales vs Poland team news and predicted line-ups

15:36 , Mike Jones

Wales are not thought to have any fresh fitness concerns after their convincing win over Finland, and could well stick with a similar side. Aaron Ramsey is unlikely to be promoted to the starting side after a recent return from injury.

Conversely, Poland saw both Przemyslaw Frankowski and Matty Cash go off with injuries during their victory against Estonia. Cash has been ruled out of the play-off final and Bartosz Bereszynski may be forced to deputise on the right flank.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Ward; Davies, Mepham, Rodon; Roberts, Ampadu, J. James, Williams; Brooks, Wilson; Johnson.

Poland XI: Szczesny; Kiwior, Bednarek, Dawidowicz; Bereszynski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

How to watch Wales vs Poland

15:24 , Mike Jones

Wales vs Poland is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 26 March at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Viaplay Sports 2, with coverage from 7.35pm GMT, or via Welsh-language channel S4C from 7.20pm. A livestream will be available on the Viaplay Sports website and on the BBC iPlayer.

Good evening!

14:48 , Mike Jones

Welcome one and all to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier final as Wales look to take the last step on thei journey to this summer’s European Championship tournament.

Having come through the semi-finals with a convincing 4-1 victory over Finland, Rob Page’s men now face the difficult task of defeating Poland in this play-off final.

They are boosted by having home advantage and the Red Wall of Welsh fans will bring an electric atmosphere to the Cardiff City Stadium which should spur on the home side.

This is an all or nothing encounter. Win and there is a place at the Euros waiting, lose and Wales will be out of the tournament before it even begins.

There’s pressure on manager Rob Page who’s team are expected to triumph this evening. Anything less and the boss will potentially lose his job. Can Wales perform in this crucial match with the spotlight on them and reach Euro 2024?

We’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.