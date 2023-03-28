Wales vs Latvia live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

(REUTERS)

Wales can secure a valuable three points in their quest to qualify for Euro 2024 when they welcome Latvia to Cardiff today.

A smash-and-grab draw away to Croatia secured by Nathan Broadhead’s last-gasp goal kicked off their Group D campaign in style with the Dragons assured that none of their rivals will relish a trip to the Welsh capital.

Latvia, meanwhile, pushed the Republic of Ireland all the way in a thrilling five-goal friendly in Dublin last week in preparation for their first qualifier.

John Hartson and Craig Bellamy scored the only goals in these sides’ one previous meeting, back in 2004, and tonight’s match will see another former star of the Wales frontline, Gareth Bale, honoured pre-game in front of his home fans.

Where to watch Wales vs Latvia

TV channel: In the UK, the game is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports. Coverage gets underway at 7.35pm BST for a 7.45pm kick-off. A subscription costs £14.99 a month, or £11.99 a month if you opt for a 12-month contract.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers can stream the game live online on the Viaplay website.