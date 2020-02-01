Wales vs Italy result: Josh Adams’ hat-trick of tries set-up perfect start to Six Nations campaign

This was the start of a fresh dawn in Welsh rugby and as beginnings go, new head coach Wayne Pivac couldn’t have wished for better as Josh Adams grabbed a stunning Cardiff hat-trick.

While the standard of opposition has to be taken into account – this was an awful Italy’s 23rd consecutive Six Nations defeat – Wales played some promising rugby in the first meaningful clash under Pivac’s guidance. There were five tries in total and a treble for Adams as he made it 10 scores in his last eight Tests. There was also an impressive display from debutant Nick Tompkins who had two stints off the bench and stood out with his calmness while also scoring a try.

Succeeding Warren Gatland after his trophy-laden 12 years in charge is a tough ask for Pivac, but this was exactly what he would have wanted and George North’s late effort meant a full quota of five points before Adams wrapped it all up.

This was not much of a contest given the Azzurri’s paucity, not that Pivac will care a jot.

He has told his team they must not defend but earn the right to win their 2019 Grand Slam and Triple Crown all over again and while there will be much stiffer challenges to come than feeble Italy, Wales will travel to Ireland next Saturday with confidence.

Adams, Dan Biggar, official man of the match Justin Tipuric, Leigh Halfpenny and Tomos Williams all produced stand-out displays.

Wales started with purpose. There was an early touch for debutant Johnny McNicholl while Biggar’s confidence – he is playing some fine rugby for Northampton – was shown with an early no-look pass.

Biggar – kicking ahead of Halfpenny – slotted a simple penalty to open the scoring before he stopped Italian wing Mattia Bellini in his tracks with a fine tackle.

Niccolo Cannone of Italy is tackled by Alun Wyn Jones (Getty)

Wales looked to spread the ball wide. Halfpenny knocked on after Adams kicked ahead following turnover ball while there was a brief moment of worry for McNicholl after he chased his own kick. The Scarlets back left the field for a head injury assessment just after Biggar made it 6-0.

Saracens centre Tompkins replaced McNicholl with North moving back to his more familiar wing position, albeit temporarily. Biggar’s third penalty arrived after Halfpenny chipped ahead and as he went to collect his own kick, he was tripped by Italian prop Andrea Lovotti.

It was one-way traffic and Wales were soon further clear as Tompkins played a key role. First he won a turnover in midfield and when Wales attacked and spread the ball left, his pass to Halfpenny was inch perfect. Halfpenny passed on to Adams who still had plenty of work to do but finished immaculately. The try was given by TMO James Leckie. Biggar’s conversion went wide.

Tompkins’ first impressions on Test rugby were classy to say the least, but he had to return to the bench as McNicholl came back from his concussion checks.

Wales made it two just before the break with Biggar and Adams at it again. Tipuric was tackled high in midfield and Wales kicked to the corner. When the Welsh maul was sacked, Williams went blind and Biggar’s outrageous through-the-legs pass found Adams who did the rest.

Biggar – who was full of beans – sent the touchline conversion between the uprights.

Williams came close to a third Welsh try when he charged down Tommaso Allan, but the loose ball didn’t favour the scrum-half. Still, a 21-0 half-time lead was never going to be overturned.

Wales had to withhold Italian pressure before the break, but they struggled to pull further clear at the start of the second period even though the game as over as a contest.

Pivac swapped Taulupe Faletau and Hadleigh Parkes for Ross Moriarty and Tompkins in search of fresh impetus while Cory Hill and Rob Evans also entered the fray.

Tompkins then continued a debut to remember with his first Test try. It was scrappy stuff, the ball flying around in midfield before Hill charged forward. Tompkins then received possession and produced an immaculate 30-metre finish and celebrated in style. Biggar couldn’t miss.

North had what would have been a 40th Wales try ruled out by Leckie for a Tompkins knock on. It was a shame as Tompkins – whose impact was noticeable – had given North the crucial pass.

Pivac emptied his bench in search of the crucial fourth try. Rhys Webb – who has been in exile at Toulon – appeared to huge Principality Stadium cheers and Jarrod Evans replaced Biggar.

Webb sped clear on one occasion and knocked on with another as Wales turned over possession too often, but in the end they eventually got their bonus point.

North was the scorer from close range – this time hitting the 40 mark with a powerful finish as he was dragged over the line by his captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Halfpenny converted and there was still time for the remarkable Adams to put the gloss on the win with his third. It made him the first Welshman to score a home hat-trick in the Championship since 1969 and only the second after North to score a Six Nations treble.

Halfpenny’s kick ended a dream afternoon for Pivac and his men.