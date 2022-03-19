Wales vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations rugby latest score and updates as Garbisi kicks Italy into lead

Wales take on Italy in Cardiff to round out their Six Nations 2022 campaign (Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Wales host Italy on the final weekend of the Six Nations in Cardiff.

Defending champions Wales were beaten 13-9 by leaders France last time out and will be hoping to bounce back on what promises to be an emotional day for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones. Fly-half Biggar will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country while lock Jones adds more history to a stellar career by hitting the 150-cap landmark - a feat never previously achieved in international rugby.

Italy have made two changes to the team that lost to Scotland with coach Kieran Crowley handing full-back Ange Capuozzo his first start and bringing in lock Marco Fuser. The Azzurri are bottom of the standings after losing all four of their games so far and are looking to avoid a 37th consecutive defeat in the competition.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Principality Stadium:

Six Nations 2022

PENALTY! 16’ - A long-range penalty from Padovani increases the Azzuri lead (0-6)

PENALTY! 13’ - First blood to Italy as Garbisi slots a penalty (0-3)

Wales host Italy in the first game of Six Nations Super Saturday

Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones make milestone appearances for Wales

Wales 0-6 Italy, 21 minutes

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another Welsh knock-on with the line in sight! It’s more delightful backs interplay off set-piece ball, with Louis Rees-Zammit arcing around the back of the inside backs and nearly scorching the outside edge. Ange Capuozzo manages to just about fell him, but Rees-Zammit is soon on his feet again and eventually stopped more completely a metre out.

As Wales sweep to the right it appears a score may soon come but Willis Halaholo gets his handling wrong. Italy were offside, but Wales would like to be more clinical than this.

Wales 0-6 Italy, 20 minutes

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Toa Halafihi introduces himself to Gareth Davies with a bump, knocking the scrum-half to the floor before Josh Navidi and co. arrive to help Davies out. Paolo Garbisi’s clearance is shorter than he’d have liked. Wales lineout 30 metres from the Italy line.

Wales 0-6 Italy, 19 minutes

14:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Louis Rees-Zammit knocks-on! It’s a lovely backs move from Wales, with Johnny McNicholl fading beautifully onto Dan Biggar’s wide pass, and a better pass might have put Rees-Zammit in.

As it is, McNicholl’s floated ball forces his wing to reach forward at knee height, and the ball tumbles forward from Rees-Zammit’s grasping hands. A chance gone for Wales...

Wales 0-6 Italy, 19 minutes

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back to the corner, then, and this time Italy infringe in their maul stalling efforts, lifting a leg. Dan Biggar hopes it is third time lucky with another corner-ward poke for a five-metre lineout.

Wales 0-6 Italy, 18 minutes

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That looks harsh on Italy. They defend the maul well and then corral Willis Halaholo, and Danilo Fischetti appears to be in good jackal position until he is belatedly dumped off his feet by the Welsh clearout. He’s penalised for not supporting his body weight.

Wales 0-6 Italy, 17 minutes

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales need to get themselves into this game, and this is as good a chance as any - they win a penalty straight from the restart and Dan Biggar kicks for the corner.

PENALTY! Wales 0-6 ITALY (Edoardo Padovani, 16 minutes)

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In fact, the bigger right boot of Edoardo Padovani will be called for with Paolo Garbisi doubtful he’ll have the distance. It proves a smart call as Padovani’s 48-metre effort sails through with plenty to spare.

Wales 0-3 Italy, 14 minutes

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy are getting some real joy in the air, winning another contestable kick as Leonardo Marin gratefully accepts a ball that bounces into his breadbasket.

Wales claim the next with less bother, but their attack is rather aimless. Seb Davies goes roaming, readying an offload, and is isolated. Danilo Fischetti, a superb operator at the breakdown, gets over the top of the ball and will give Paolo Garbisi a chance to double the Italian lead.

PENALTY! Wales 0-3 ITALY (Paolo Garbisi penalty, 13 minutes)

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A low kick from Paolo Garbisi, driving it through the uprights from right of centre. Italy ahead - and deserving of their early lead.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 11 minutes

14:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A half-break from Ignacio Brex, and here come Italy! The outside centre steps out of a tackle and Callum Braley keeps the tempo high in support. Indeed, a second support player was taken off the ball, so Italy will have a penalty advantage.

And back for it they will have to come as a stooping Danilo Fischetti knocks on. Paolo Garbisi beckons for the kicking tee.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 10 minutes

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lake’s next task is to throw a lineout inside the Italy 22, but that’s less effectively performed - it looked like a timing issue with a hoisted Alun Wyn Jones not quite at his apex as a throw to the tail fizzed over the top.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 9 minutes

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Welsh clearance kick tumbles down into the hands of Ange Capuozzo, who tiptoes right and left to look for an opening. Dewi Lake ensures that there are none near him, snaring the Italy full-back, and Josh Navidi is in close attention to jackal and force Capuozzo to cling on.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 8 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Giacomo Nicotera’s lineout throw is disrupted, and though Italy win it back, there’s no chance of launching anything from an abstract ruck that takes several seconds to clarify.

Callum Braley thus lifts a box kick, which falls kindly for Monty Ioane, who then toes ahead...Wales cover across in good enough number.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 6 minutes

14:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid defensive set from Italy. They push Wales back ten or 15 metres, and the home side have to kick the ball away.

Dillon Lewis is then offside. Penalty to Italy 35 metres from their own line.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 5 minutes

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paolo Garbisi appears to be taken high as he ducks to remain infield, but referee Andrew Brace is content to let play continue. Johnny McNicholl rushes forward and claims a high kick well.

Wales play to the left and chip in behind, but a sliding Callum Braley, who has been busy, covers the backfield space well and claims a mark.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 5 minutes

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paolo Garbisi appears to be taken high as he ducks to remain infield, but referee Andrew Brace is content to let play continue. Johnny McNicholl rushes forward and claims a high kick well.

Wales play to the left and chip in behind, but a sliding Callum Braley, who has been busy, covers the backfield space well and claims a mark.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 4 minutes

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the movement stalls and Braley goes back to the boot, lifting his box kick higher this time, but over-cooking it and allowing Josh Adams an easy claim of the mark.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 3 minutes

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More good stuff from Italy. Toa Halafihi and Michele Lamaro carry strongly and then Callum Braley kicks into space. Wales return in kind but Italy counter and Monty Ioane nearly arcs around the outside edge on the left. Fast start from the visitors.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 2 minutes

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An early scrummaging opportunity, and it’s solid from Italy, so Paolo Garbisi has options. We saw this a load against Scotland - a canny kick into space.

And the bounce is favourable for Italy! Johnny McNicholl has to scramble as it hops over his head and Monty Ioane delivers a punishing hit to the ribs. Wales regather and just about clear.

Wales 0-0 Italy, 1 minute

14:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An early fumble in contact from Italy, but it goes backwards and Paolo Garbisi thumps a clearance downfield. Johnny McNicholl is dragged down on halfway and then four Italian players swarm the next carrier, holding up Dewi Lake and earning a scrum penalty. Michele Lamaro roars his delight.

KICK OFF!

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dan Biggar right boot gets things underway.

Here we go

14:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strap yourselves in - Super Saturday is about to begin.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the Italian voices are far outnumbered by a close to capacity Welsh crowd, red shirts, daffodil hats and dragon flags all on display as they sing “Land of our Fathers”. Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar share a shoulder squeeze. Proud day.

Il Canto degli Italiani

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s a breeze blowing, ruffling the hair of a few of the Italian players with shaggier heads. Michele Lamaro’s anthem singing is nearly as impressive and consistent as his performances, and he’s got plenty of support, too, Danilo Fischetti absolutely launching into the final notes.

Rugby against Racism and Solidarity with Ukraine

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players stand cloaked in glorious spring sunshine, with shadows covering the rest of the pitch, and join in with the applause in support of Ukraine.

The Principality Stadium erupts

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enormous roars for both Biggar and Jones, who poses for a photo in front of the flamethrowers. After all the talk of tickets, scheduling and pricing last week, the Principality looks mostly rammed.

Leading Wales out is...

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dan Biggar, followed by Alun Wyn Jones and his kids (wearing Dad 150 shirts, which is a lovely touch).

Final pre-match preparation

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The controlling voices today will be Irish ones - Andrew Brace is the referee, with Joy Neville, who became a mother last summer, in the TMO truck.

Wales vs Italy

13:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Who will lead Wales out?

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

150 for Alun Wyn Jones; 100 for Dan Biggar - but who will lead Wales out? Biggar suggested earlier this week that there was a conversation to be had over a coffee...

Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones to discuss who leads out Wales against Italy

Half-an-hour until kick-off of Wales vs Italy

13:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strap yourselves in - this is a long old day of rugby. France 2, the Six Nations broadcaster, have begun their countdown to Le Crunch, with the first images of Vincent Clerc alongside the host inside the Stade de France shown a full seven hours before kick-off. All of the focus has been on the Grand Chelem - with in depth looks at just about everything France and their 2022 campaign.

But there’s plenty to get out of the way first, of course - kick-off in Cardiff is about half-an-hour away.

Quite the day for it

13:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Met Office have officially declared today the warmest of the year so far in the United Kingdom, and the skies are a delicious blue in Dublin and Paris, too.

Dewi Lake on his first international start

13:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dewi Lake knew switching from back-row to hooker would be a tough nut to crack

Ange Capuozzo earns a promotion

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ange Capuozzo enjoyed a rather captivating international debut against Scotland, taking his two scores with a trademark blend of impish footwork and deceptive strength to make the most of a sliver of space. The rumour is that the Grenoble full-back may be Toulouse-bound come the close season, which seems a slightly strange move for the player, who could be behind France’s top two full-backs (Melvyn Jaminet and Thomas Ramos) in the club pecking order, but shows how well regarded the 22-year-old is in the

Wales will give the youngster a proper test under the high ball, you’d think, but they will have to kick accurately – Capuozzo will be a real threat on return. Edoardo Padovani should provide a steadying influence, too.

Dan Biggar hits 100

13:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s the second milestone of the tournament for Wales fly-half Dan Biggar, who having achieved 100 international caps earlier in the campaign now hits a century for the Welsh national team. Despite the return of Alun Wyn Jones, Biggar retains the captaincy, a reward for a strong personal tournament even as his side have at times struggled.

Biggar was outstanding and totally in control in Cardiff last Friday, even in defeat. There are still those who accuse him of not offering quite enough in an attacking sense but with Callum Sheedy’s stock just dipping a touch, and Gareth Anscombe still finding his footing after that dreadful injury, the starting ten shirt is as firmly in Biggar’s grip as ever. This is as good an opportunity as any to display his attacking wares with a backline full of open-field dangers who may favour a fast show.

Michele Lamaro hopes Italy can “show progress"

13:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It may have been another tough campaign for Italy results-wise, but Kieran Crowley will be pleased with how his young side have performed and grown. Michele Lamaro has certainly led from the front, making 19 more tackles than anyone else in the competition and getting through a Herculean amount of work otherwise.

Italy probably deserved at least a bonus point against Scotland, but there were some really encouraging bits and pieces of creativity in attack that may again be employed against a Welsh backline that has been tweaked.

Of today’s match, Lamaro said: “Against Scotland we were not fully satisfied with the defensive work: we made a few individual mistakes too many. This aspect remains a very important focus against a very physical team like Wales.

“It will be a new opportunity for us that we want to try to seize. This Six Nations has left us a little more experience and a united group. We have started a very specific path. We have grown in some phases of the game and in others we still have to show progress.”

Michele Lamaro will captain his side against Wales (Getty Images)

Wayne Pivac on Alun Wyn Jones’ achievement

13:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I’d like to think it puts extra bums on seats and I would like to think we get a sell-out crowd to recognise Dan’s achievement and Alun Wyn’s achievement, which nobody else on the planet has done.

"To have two guys achieve those milestones on the same day is something special. It’s a rugby decision, that’s what we have decided, and we are very comfortable with the decision.

"He’s been with us a few weeks and we’ve monitored him. He’s trained very well, ticked all the boxes. To be playing 150 Test matches, something no one else on the planet has ever done, just shows he’s a special person.”

Alun Wyn Jones will win his 150th Wales cap against Italy (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones wins his 150th Welsh cap

13:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We shouldn’t be surprised, really, that Alun Wyn Jones has once again shown extraordinary powers of recovery to be back for Wales’ Six Nations send-off. But the parachuting back in of the 36-year-old has not been hugely popular, with Will Rowlands cruelly dropped to the bench after a fine tournament, and Ben Carter, for whom today would have been a great opportunity, not even in the squad.

Indeed, after the disappointing Friday night crowd for the France game, there were even suggestions that the return of Jones was a ploy to boost sales. Lost, a little, in all of that chatter is just how incredible an achievement it is to reach 150 caps, particularly having spent every one of them toiling in the engine room, and Jones deserves a day in the Welsh sun to celebrate the landmark having become the most-capped player of all-time behind closed doors during the pandemic.

❝To be the first to do anything is an honour and a privilege but to do it for Wales and pull the jersey on as many times as I have isn't wasted on me❞



Llongyfarchiadau @AlunWynJones, what a day for you, your family and Bon-y-maen. pic.twitter.com/CllLgdQPKz — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 18, 2022

Team News - Italy

13:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy make just two alterations to the starting team that went well against Scotland. One comes as no surprise, with Ange Capuozzo rewarded for a carbonated cameo with a start at full-back; Edoardo Padovani will make a new abode on the right wing and aid the first-capper on debut.

The other change is in the second row, where Marco Fuser’s experience may be valuable against Wales as the Newcastle lock makes a first start of the tournament. Kieran Crowley maintains his favoured 6:2 bench split, with Filippo Alongi set for a debut at tighthead having been a late replacement for Tiziano Pasquali.

Italy XV (1-15): Fischetti, Nicotera, Ceccarelli; Fuser, Ruzza; Pettinelli, Lamaro, Halafihi; Braley, Garbisi; Ioane, Marin, Brex, Padovani; Capuozzo.

Replacements: Bigi, Traore, Alongi, Sisi, Cannone, Steyn; Fusco, Zanon.

Introducing the @Federugby squad to face Wales in Cardiff this Saturday 🇮🇹 #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/JK9xL8vk56 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 17, 2022

Team News – Wales

13:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There has been plenty of focus on the Welsh selection this week, with some feeling that Wayne Pivac may have overly rotated, and the head coach accused of taking Italy lightly during an early Tuesday team announcement press conference. There are a number of changes, including two in the front row, with Dewi Lake handed a first start.

The obvious headline is the return of Alun Wyn Jones, ahead of schedule after shoulder surgery – he wins cap number 150, a tally no other man has reached before, with Will Rowlands dropping to the bench after an excellent, breakthrough tournament.

Behind the scrum lie a backline with plenty of potential potency. Uiliisi Halaholo’s flashing feet and creativity should be valuable in the centres and in Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Johnny McNicholl, Wales have back-three pace to burn.

Wales XV (1-15): Thomas, Lake, Lewis; Beard, AW Jones; S Davies, Navidi, Faletau; G Davies, Biggar; Adams, Halaholo, Watkin, Rees-Zammit; McNicholl

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, Brown, Rowlands, Moriarty; Hardy, Sheedy, Tompkins.

• Team Announcement •



Here's your Wales team to face Italy at Principality Stadium in the final round of the #GuinnessSixNations.



➥ Diwrnod enfawr i Alun Wyn Jones a Dan Biggar yn cael eu 150fed a 100fed cap dros Gymru.



TICKETS ⇨ https://t.co/2rl2NHS11t#WALvITA — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 15, 2022

Team News...

13:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, there’s about an hour to go until Super Saturday gets underway, so let’s take a close look at the Welsh and Italian sides picked to finish the tournament.

Super Saturday

13:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy’s Six Nations

13:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Even if they secure what would be a shock win today, Italy cannot climb off the foot of the Six Nations table, but that does ot mean it has been a tournament without success. Kieran Crowley has begun to put together his preferred squad and strategies and there are signs that some of his favoured combinations are really beginning to gel.

I thought Italy were good against Scotland, and in time they should be able to better keep their composure and convert the opportunities they created - one would hope that they can play with the same togetherness and imagination away from the Stadio Olimpico.

Wales’ Six Nations

12:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Given their pre-tournament injury list, it always felt unlikely that Wales were going to mount a serious challenge to defend their Six Nations title. Having begun so terribly against Ireland, possibly the worst Welsh performance in recent memory, Wayne Pivac has steadied things a bit, but there is a sense that he could do with a compelling, dominant showing today to win back the public’s faith.

The attack has been criticised most heavily - the Welsh side picked today has a very adventurous edge, so we’ll see if they can answer a few questions.

Cover stars

12:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To mark the incredible occasion of both Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones we've got a special programme cover ahead of this afternoon's fixture against Italy.



If you can't make it to the game to pick one up you can get it delivered straight to your door ⇨ https://t.co/iA88S3jLOE pic.twitter.com/2RGV9e3W7N — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 19, 2022

Cardiff Milestones for Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar

12:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The action begins in Cardiff, with the Principality Stadium steeling itself, ready for the roar as two of Wales’ finest servants bring up rather significant milestones.

Talking points for Wales vs Italy

Plenty to play for

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are only two sides still in with a shot of securing the Six Nations crown, but that does not mean that there is nothing riding upon today’s fixtures for those out of the race. Wales know a win is a must against Italy, but Kieran Crowley’s side have improved and improved throughout this tournament, and could pounce on any lurking fragility.

After it emerged that six, mostly senior, players had to be disciplined last week, Scotland are in need of good on-field news to steady a suddenly rocky ship - but their task is tough in Dublin against a highly-motivated Ireland side with a point to prove and a championship chance.

And then there is England, staring at another bottom-half finish unless France’s Grand Slam party is spoiled. Another defeat would make it four wins in ten in the last two campaigns for Eddie Jones, and there are a few knives being sharpened...

2018 - Jacob Stockdale ☘️

2019 - Alun Wyn Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

2020 - Antoine Dupont 🇫🇷

2021 - Hamish Waston 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Who will be crowned 2022 #GuinnessSixNations Player of the Championship? pic.twitter.com/qXlPGpiKBe — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

Six Nations Permutations

12:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Six Nations 2022: What are the title permutations and who can still win?

Wales vs Italy kicks off Six Nations Super Saturday

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Super Saturday is here! The Six Nations closes in traditional style with a back-to-back-to-back triple header, commencing in Cardiff, continuing in Dublin and concluding in Paris, and there’s plenty to get to, so let’s get going...

France determined to crown resurgence against wounded England

