Wales vs Ireland player ratings: Alun Wyn Jones and Hadleigh Parkes star as hosts ease to Grand Slam victory

Wales have won the Six Nations title by thrashing Ireland 25-7, securing a famous third Grand Slam of Warren Gatland's career in what is his final campaign before leaving the national team.

The home side were ahead from the very start at the Principality Stadium as Hadleigh Parkes scored a try inside just 70 seconds, before fly-half Gareth Anscombe took over from the tee to add a further 20 points through six penalties and a conversion.

Incredibly, Ireland failed to muster even a shot at goal, let alone a point, until the final play of the game as Jordan Larmour crossed the line ensuring that they did not fail to score in a match for the first time since their defeat by England in 1990.

However, the try could not save face on what was one of the worst performances under Joe Schmidt.

This is Wales' first Grand Slam victory since March 2012.





