Wales 3-27 Ireland LIVE! Six Nations 2023 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Wales vs Ireland LIVE!

The Six Nations 2023 gets underway with a cracking opening clash between two fierce rivals in Cardiff this afternoon. The roof will be closed at the the Principality Stadium, where an intense atmosphere is guaranteed for what promises to be a lively curtain-raiser as favourites Ireland look to make an early statement in their bid for a first title since 2018 with the World Cup looming large later this year.

Andy Farrell’s side were narrowly edged out by France 12 months ago but bounced back to record a historic first series win in New Zealand followed by battling autumn victories over Australia and South Africa, securing top billing in the world rankings. Ireland will be favourites to get off to a strong start here, but have not won in the Welsh capital in this competition since 2013 and lost Jamison Gibson-Park to injury before kick-off.

For the hosts, Warren Gatland is back after a woeful final year under Wayne Pivac and a swift boost is badly needed amid all the behind-the-scenes turmoil that continues to engulf the Welsh Rugby Union. Follow Wales vs Ireland in the Six Nations live below!

Wales vs Ireland latest news

Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT, Principality Stadium

How to watch: BBC and S4C

Wales lineup as Hawkins and Dyer start

Ireland lineup as Gibson-Park withdrawn

Prediction: Ireland to win in Cardiff

14:48 , George Flood

29 mins: Ireland look like making something happen every single time they attack.

Williams gathers after a McCloskey dink in the 22, with Wales winning the breakdown penalty after good work from Thomas.

Ryan is whistled on the deck and a scuffle ensues. It’s quickly defused.

Always extra needle when these two sides meet!

Watch: Lowe intercepts Biggar for third Ireland try

14:46 , George Flood

PENALTY! Wales 3-27 Ireland | Johnny Sexton 28’

14:45 , George Flood

28 mins: Wales’ ill-discipline is really getting out of hand now - Gatland will be raging up in the box.

They are conceding penalties all over the place, time and time again.

Faletau comes in at the side again at the ruck and Ireland have another easily kickable penalty.

Sexton gratefully bangs another straight down the pipe to extend the lead to 24 points.

14:42 , George Flood

24 mins: Wow, what an opportunity missed for Wales.

Ireland’s defence stands firm and wins a pressure-relieving penalty for not releasing just in front of their own line.

Wales had the numerical advantage on the outside and should have scored there, but it’s another poor decision from Biggar as he’s cut down.

He’s having a rough few minutes.

TRY! Wales 3-24 Ireland | James Lowe 21’

14:38 , George Flood

21 mins: A huge intercept from Lowe, who streaks clear for Ireland’s third try of the day already!

There was no catching him after Biggar had tried to force the ball out to Liam Williams and the Leinster wing pounced on a flat, obviously telegraphed pass.

A gift from Wales, who had been showing some attacking promise led by Dyer.

But the hole they are in has just got deeper still.

PENALTY! Wales 3-17 Ireland | Johnny Sexton 19'

14:36 , George Flood

19 mins: Wales get the turnover in their 22 and Doris is whistled at the breakdown, but Ireland apply massive pressure at the set-piece again.

Wales are pinged for collapsing and it’s another Irish penalty, which this time Sexton will kick at goal.

No mistake from the veteran fly-half. 17-3.

14:34 , George Flood

16 mins: Keenan has been excellent for Ireland in both attack and defence inside the first quarter of an hour in Cardiff.

Wales up to four penalties conceded already as a breakdown infringement gives the Men in Green the chance to kick for another lineout.

Danger beckoning again for the hosts.

PENALTY! Wales 3-14 Ireland | Dan Biggar 15'

14:32 , George Flood

15 mins: Better from Wales after that pressure on Sexton and subsequent counter-attack.

They have all the momentum and another penalty, which they decide to kick and take the points while they can - not a decision that impresses some of the home fans inside the Principality.

Biggar gets them off the mark from the tee. 14-3.

14:30 , George Flood

12 mins: A huge chance for Wales as they apply big pressure on Sexton, Thomas deflects a pass intended for McCloskey and former Sevens star Dyer plays football as he boots his way deep into the 22.

A try-saving intervention from Keenan!

Was that a deliberate knock-on from Thomas? TMO says no.

14:29 , George Flood

10 mins: Ill-discipline is plaguing Wales’ attempts to launch any kind of fightback.

A handful of penalties already given away.

TRY! Wales 0-14 Ireland | James Ryan 9’

14:26 , George Flood

9 mins: Two tries for Ireland inside 10 minutes!

After the tap and go from five metres from Sexton, Ireland have another penalty advantage as they crash towards the line again.

Bealham ends up popping off for towering lock Ryan to barrel over.

Another comfortable conversion for Sexton to make it 14-0.

Wales need to get a grip here. And fast.

14:25 , George Flood

7 mins: This Welsh defence is already creaking massively as Keenan makes great inroads down the left and Ireland quickly carry their way up to a metre from the try line once again.

They attack with a penalty advantage, with play eventually coming back for offside.

After some treatment for Beirne, Sexton taps from close rather than opt for another three points...

Watch: Doris touches down early Ireland try

14:23 , George Flood

What a start for Ireland! 👊🟢



That's why they're the number one team in the world!



Caelan Doris powering his way over for the opening try inside two minutes.



Wales 0-7 Ireland after Johnny Sexton's conversion.



14:23 , George Flood

5 mins: An early kicking battle has now ensued as both sides scrap for territory following that early Ireland breakthrough.

Wales have not got going here and a raucous crowd has already been silenced.

Ireland kick for another lineout in the Welsh half after an offside call.

TRY! Wales 0-7 Ireland | Caelan Doris 3’

14:18 , George Flood

3 mins: Absolutely ruthless from Ireland!

They don’t get too much out of the lineout maul, but a succession of bruising carries inside the 22 get them up a metre from the line.

Sexton almost drives over himself before James Ryan crashes just short and star no8 Doris applies the finishing touch.

Sexton provides a simple conversion. Ireland 7-0 up inside three minutes!

14:17 , George Flood

2 mins: Ireland with huge pressure straight from kick-off as Welsh scrum-half Tomos Williams only just gets that big clearing kick away.

James Lowe kicks enticingly down the left wing and Wales are under the pump already, with Liam Williams having to clean up.

An early lineout chance for Ireland deep inside the 22.

KICK-OFF

14:15 , George Flood

The 2023 Six Nations is underway!

Top-ranked Ireland are big favourites to lay down an early marker today, but have not won in Cardiff in the Six Nations since 2013.

Can Warren Gatland’s return inspire Wales to an upset?

Time to find out...

14:14 , George Flood

That Welsh anthem in Cardiff takes some beating.

Ken Owens absolutely belting out the words as he leads the side on his 87th cap.

14:12 , George Flood

Here come the anthems, with ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ to be followed by ‘Land of My Fathers’.

This should be something special and spine-tingling, as always!

Here come the teams

14:10 , George Flood

No shortage of light shows, fireworks and pyrotechnics as usual under the closed Principality roof.

Ken Owens and Johnny Sexton lead out their respective teams.

What an atmosphere already.

You just can’t beat the Six Nations!

14:08 , George Flood

Final preparations!

13:59 , George Flood

A sensational atmosphere is already brewing inside the Principality with a choir at full voice in the middle of the pitch.

They won’t be signing Tom Jones’ Delilah, however.

That 1968 song - which is about a jealous lover stabbing his unfaithful partner - has been banned from the stadium and removed from choir playlists.

That decision came with the Welsh Rugby Union under severe fire amid allegations of sexism and misogyny.

Eddie Butler tribute

13:54 , George Flood

It seems impossible to fathom a Six Nations campaign beginning without the stirring commentary and rousing montage scene-setters from Eddie Butler.

The former Wales international turned journalist and columnist and undisputed voice of rugby will be so sorely missed.

Butler sadly died at the age of 65 last September in his sleep while on a charity trek in Peru.

13:49 , George Flood

It will be fascinating to see now how Ireland operate with Murray starting ahead of the influential Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

The New Zealand-born Leinster star Gibson-Park is so important to how this team play, setting the tempo and keeping them driving on the front foot with that relentless pace and quick ball, sniping all over the place.

An editorial in the Irish Times this week described Gibson-Park as the most important player to Ireland’s fortunes, aside from Sexton.

Murray is no green replacement as a veteran of 100 caps and three Lions tours, but he’s not the same operator and a different approach may now be required.

Farrell: Ireland wanted Principality roof closed

13:38 , George Flood

“I don’t know about a free shot in Test-match rugby. Where do you get those from?” Farrell retorted on Thursday. “There’s no doubt Warren will expect his side to win, and I expect our side to win.”

On consenting to the roof being closed at the Principality, he added: “We have to agree to the roof being closed. We wanted it closed as well, to sample the atmosphere and keep progressing on our journey.

“It’s great, it’s a fantastic stadium. We’ve been there before when the roof’s been closed and there’s no atmosphere like it.”

13:29 , George Flood

There was just a little bit of needle between former Lions colleagues Warren Gatland and Andy Farrell in the build-up this week, with the former suggesting that today’s game against the world’s no1-ranked side represents something of a “free hit” for a Welsh team desperately looking to find their feet again after a dismal 2022.

“I suppose the free hit for us is that the expectation and pressure is on them to win as favourites,” Gatland said.

“It hasn’t always been the easiest tag for Irish and Welsh teams in the past to carry going in as the favourites.

“You can get an upset because there is a huge amount of history and rivalry between those two nations and there has been a lot of close games.

“The secret, and I am sure Andy will be talking about this, is that you don’t run away from that, you look to embrace the expectations of being the No 1 team in the world.

“That is definitely the attitude I would be taking if I was in the Ireland camp. I’ve had that experience in the past with Wales, having to handle the favourites’ tag.”

13:24 , George Flood

Here’s confirmation of that late double change to the Ireland squad in Cardiff:

📋 Team Update: Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy have been ruled out of today’s game through injury.



Conor Murray comes into the starting team, with Craig Casey and Dave Kilcoyne named on the bench. #TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/gjav17LU3x — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 4, 2023

Double late Ireland injury blow

13:17 , George Flood

Here’s the revised Ireland lineup in lieu of an unexpected double late change, with prop Cian Healy also now out through injury.

Dave Kilcoyne joins Craig Casey in getting called onto the bench.

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton (c), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Bealham; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, O’Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.

Gibson-Park ruled out as Murray starts for Ireland

13:16 , George Flood

News of a very late change to the Ireland team.

Jamison Gibson-Park has been withdrawn due to a hamstring injury.

The experienced Conor Murray starts at scrum-half instead, with Munster’s Craig Casey drafted onto the bench.

No Robbie Henshaw today either for Ireland remember, he’s out along with the likes of Tadhg Furlong.

Gibson-Park’s absence is another unwanted headache for Farrell. He really sets and drives that tempo from 9.

13:07 , George Flood

The calm before the proverbial storm at the Principality, which will be absolutely rocking in about an hour’s time.

Wales team guide

12:55 , George Flood

Head coach:Warren Gatland. The uber-successful Kiwi coach is back for a second bite of the Welsh cherry. Wayne Pivac’s tenure never worked out, so the decorated former Wasps and three-time Lions boss is back at the Cardiff helm.

Captain: Ken Owens. The Lions hooker has been handed the mantle by Gatland in a big show of faith in one of the boss’ most trusted long-term lieutenants. A shrewd operator, funny off the pitch and smart on it.

Ones to watch

Taulupe Faletau: The Cardiff back-rower will be crucial to Wales’ chances of pack dominance and front-foot possession with his powerful carrying work.

Rio Dyer: The Dragons wing will win just his fourth cap in Wales’ opener against Ireland, but has been backed heavily by Gatland for his game-breaking abilities.

Dan Biggar: The Toulon fly-half knows exactly how to deliver the Gatland gameplan, and his tactical kicking – and its accuracy – will be crucial to Wales’ chances.

What they’ve said

Captain Ken Owens: “I always dreamed of representing my country growing up, so to have the opportunity to captain Wales means a hell of a lot to me. For the people who supported me over the years, family, friends, coaches at clubs, it’s as much for them as for myself.”

Tournament prediction: Fourth.

Ireland team guide

12:51 , George Flood

Head coach: Andy Farrell. The former dual-code international and ex-England assistant coach has dragged Ireland to even greater heights than predecessor Joe Schmidt. A maiden Test series win in New Zealand capped a stunning 2022 and Farrell’s men enter the tournament as the world’s top-ranked team.

Captain: Johnny Sexton. The Leinster and Lions fly-half remains pivotal to Ireland’s chances. The 37-year-old continues to deliver, and has shaken off a facial fracture in quick time to be fit for the start of the tournament.

Ones to watch

Andrew Porter: Looks like a WWE star or muscled-up heavy metal fan but is quiet, unassuming and respect personified off the field. On the pitch it’s all Rage Against The Scrum Machine in startlingly effective fashion, with the Leinster man a vital set-piece weapon and a marauder with ball in hand.

James Ryan: The towering second row runs the lineout, locks out the scrum on the tighthead side and is equal parts savvy tactician and major nuisance. Would grace any team sheet.

Hugo Keenan: The man to take the 15 jersey into a new era as the long-term successor to the illustrious Rob Kearney.

What they’ve said

Captain Johnny Sexton: “The doctors said if you had to break one bone in your face, that’s the one to break. So I’m completely good to go.”

Tournament prediction: Second.

12:45 , George Flood

The Irish team bus arriving at the Principality a little earlier on...

Sexton and Lowe back in Ireland team

12:41 , George Flood

Ireland show three changes in total from the team that outlasted the Wallabies 13-10 in a dour autumn closer in Dublin in November.

On that night, Sexton was a late withdrawal with a calf injury and had to be replaced by Munster’s Jack Crowley.

Crowley, the injured Furlong and versatile Leinster back Jimmy O’Brien all make way for Sexton, Bealham and James Lowe, who is a key returnee for Farrell after missing the autumn matches with a calf injury.

Bealham replaces injured Furlong for Ireland

12:32 , George Flood

For Ireland, the most notable team news surrounds the absence of star tighthead Tadhg Furlong, who misses out with ankle and calf issues.

His no3 shirt is instead taken by Australian-born Connacht stalwart Finlay Bealham.

In midfield, Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey partners Garry Ringrose with Bundee Aki on the bench.

Influential captain Johnny Sexton has shrugged off a facial fracture in time to play in a crucial boost for the Men in Green.

In-form Morgan picked in Welsh back row

12:23 , George Flood

Plenty of experience elsewhere for Wales, with the likes of Alun Wyn Jones (set for an incredible 156th cap), Ken Owens and Liam Williams joined by the returning Dan Biggar, who missed a dismal autumn - the final throes of the forgetful reign of Wayne Pivac - with a knee injury.

Josh Adams, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau, Adam Beard, Tomas Francis and Tomos Williams pile on the caps, though it’s only a 15th for Gareth Thomas at loosehead.

Another intriguing Gatland selection is in the back row, where the familiar faces of Tipuric and Faletau are joined by in-form Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan, who earns only his sixth senior cap.

Hawkins and Dyer to make Six Nations debuts

12:15 , George Flood

But the headline team news from a Welsh perspective this afternoon is the inclusion of two fresher faces in the backline as Gatland aims for a more expansive game with the players available rather than a return to the bruising but successful and high-octane philosophy that became known as “Warrenball”.

Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins earns just his second cap, lining up in midfield alongside the vastly experienced George North.

Out on the flank, Dragons wing Rio Dyer will provide real speed, energy and explosion as he makes only his fourth Wales appearance.

Both players are making their Six Nations debuts today.

Williams replaces Halfpenny for Wales

12:09 , George Flood

There are plenty of Warren Gatland regulars in that first XV of his second spell in charge, with the likes of evergreen 37-year-old Alun Wyn Jones and 36-year-old skipper Ken Owens gearing up for yet another Six Nations tilt.

Leigh Halfpenny was set to earn his first international start for 19 months this afternoon, only to suffer back spasms on Thursday and be replaced at full-back by another seasoned campaigner in Liam Williams.

It is the third time that the unlucky Halfpenny has had to pull out of Wales starts of late, having also done it twice in the autumn.

Williams himself missed the autumn series with a collarbone injury.

Wales vs Ireland prediction

12:04 , George Flood

There is always an added edge and no shortage of extra needle when these two old rivals meet and Saturday’s curtain-raiser should prove no different.

Welsh rugby is certainly not in a good place at the moment despite some strong performances and results from the provinces in Europe and it will be hoped that the return of their most successful and longest-serving coach in Gatland can inspire a rejuvenation on the pitch with the World Cup fast approaching.

But despite the Principality not always being the happiest of hunting grounds for them, it’s very difficult to look past Ireland here.

They are absolutely flying under Farrell, with a narrow defeat in France the only blot on a terrific copybook in 2022. The series win over the All Blacks was historic and they proved their physical and mental fortitude once again during the autumn.

Ireland to win, by 14 points.

Ireland lineup

12:02 , George Flood

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Bealham; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements:Herring, Healy, O’Toole, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Byrne, Aki.

Wales lineup

12:01 , George Flood

Wales XV: L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (c), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Morgan, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Webb, O Williams, Cuthbert.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland

12:01 , George Flood

TV channel: Wales vs Ireland is being broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1:15pm. Live coverage is also available on Welsh-language channel S4C from 1:30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also follow all the action as it happens live online via the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer or S4C Clic.

Welcome to Wales vs Ireland LIVE coverage!

11:57 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as the 2023 Six Nations begins with a Cardiff curtain-raiser!

We’ve got a cracking opening contest in store between Wales and Ireland to kick things off in round one, with the messiah Warren Gatland back at the Principality Stadium and desperate to inspire a swift turnaround amid a very difficult spell for Welsh rugby both on and off the pitch.

Ireland go into the 129th edition of this competition as many people’s favourites along with France, sitting top of the world rankings after that historic series triumph in New Zealand last summer and autumn wins over South Africa and Australia.

The pressure is on Andy Farrell’s men to make a real further statement ahead of the World Cup, which is now just seven months away.

Kick-off today is at 2:15pm GMT, with a fantastic atmosphere guaranteed at the Six Nations’ best venue after Ireland agreed to have the roof closed for the duration. Stay tuned for all your match build-up, latest team news and live updates!