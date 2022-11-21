When is Wales vs Iran? World Cup 2022 kick-off time, stadium location and how to watch

Wales will meet Iran in the second of their Qatar World Cup clashes. Robert Page's team are the favourites to come out on top with talisman Gareth Bale at the helm.

Wales drew 1-1 with the USA in their opening game of Group B and, in a reprise of Euro 2016, will be eagerly anticipating meeting England in the final round before the knock-outs..

England beat Iran 6-2 which should boost Welsh hopes of a victory.

Here is what you can expect - and how to watch all the action on the day.

When is the Wales vs Iran match?

The match between Wales and Iran takes place at 1pm UK time on Friday, November 25. (This will be 1pm in Qatar and 5am EST).

Television coverage starts on BBC One at 9.15am UK time with commentary by Steve Bower and Danny Gabbidon. It will also be possible to live stream the action from BBC iPlayer for anyone hoping to watch from a tablet or mobile.

Following the match, fans will also be able to rewatch all the highlights on the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Where is it taking place?

The game will be held at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, which Wales should already be familiar with after facing USA on the same pitch just days before.

The stadium took its design from the desert landscape around the ground and Qatar. It features several sand dune-esque structures after a redesign for the World Cup following its initial build completion in 2003.

There should be no problems with the heat, thanks to air conditioning systems that were designed by Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani, a Sudanese graduate of mechanical thermal fluids from Nottingham University.

What TV channel is the game on?

Wales vs Iran will be on BBC One.

Head-to-head record

Wales and Iran have only met in a clash once before, back in 1978, at the Aryamehr Stadium in Tehran during which Wales prevailed to win 1-0.

How did both teams qualify?

Wales booked their place in Qatar with a 1-0 win over Ukraine in a one-off play match. Iran was the first team from Asia to qualify for this year’s World Cup tournament with a 1-0 win over Iraq in Tehran back in January.

Is Gareth Bale fit?

Before scoring the penalty equaliser against the USA, Wales captain Gareth Bale confirmed he is 100 per cent fit to play for his country at their first World Cup since 1958.

The 33-year-old is Wales' all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 games but has struggled with injuries this season.

"I'm fully fit and ready to go. If I need to play three 90s (minutes), I'll play three 90s," Bale said.

"It's been difficult, mentally more than anything. I guess for everybody, the last three or four weeks, it's been difficult, even hearing stories of players going down and knowing they're going to miss the World Cup.

"Speaking to a few of the boys, even for them having to play this weekend was tough mentally, and we're just praying not to have an injury at all because it's such a big occasion."

Latest odds

  • Wales 5/4

  • Iran 5/2

  • Draw 21/10

