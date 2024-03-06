Wales vs France, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

France need Damian Penaud to find top form (AFP via Getty Images)

Wales continue their search for a first Six Nations win this year as they host France on Sunday.

Warren Gatland’s side came close to pulling off a remarkable comeback on the opening weekend of the championships, but were beaten 27-26 by Scotland, before they were edged out 16-14 by England at Twickenham

It was a much wider defeat last time out against Ireland, making it three defeats from three, but Wales now have two home matches to conclude their Six Nations campaign on what they hope will be a high.

They take on a France side who have been far from convincing themselves, with Antoine Dupont’s absence seemingly a hugely significant one.

Les Blues could easily have three defeats to their name, after they were swept aside by Ireland and then needed a controversial TMO decision as they edged to a narrow win over Scotland.

A fortnight ago, they were on the brink of a shock defeat to Italy, only for Paolo Garbisi’s penalty in the final minute to hit the post as it finished 13-13.

Wales vs France date, kick-off time and venue

Wales vs France takes place on Sunday March 10, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT.

The match will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How to watch Wales vs France

TV channel: Wales vs France is being broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2:20pm GMT.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will also be offering a free live stream service for fans online.

Wales vs France team news

Wales have switched things up at centre, with Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin coming into the side as George North and Nick Tompkins drop out of the squad completely.

Assistant coach Mike Forshaw said: "Nick and George have been spoken to. They were disappointed, which I get, [but] they firmly believe in what we are doing.

"There is always a risk in every selection [but] we need to look at Joe. He's a really promising young 13 and was unlucky not to go to the World Cup [and] Owen Watkin has a lot of experience.”

Dafydd Jenkins moves over to blind-side flanker, the captain making his first start in the position for Wales.

Lock Will Rowlands and hooker Ryan Elias are introduced into the side, while Gareth Davies is recalled to the bench.

George North has not made the matchday squad (PA)

France will be without the suspended Jonathan Danty, as Matthieu Jalibert misses out with an injury he picked up against Italy. Thomas Ramos is the most likely option to move to fly-half in his absence.

Captain Gregory Alldritt is set to be available again, after missing the Italy clash, with Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou also back to fitness.

Cameron Woki has dropped out of the squad, as has Posolo Tuilagi. Nolann Le Garrec and Louis Bielle-Biarrey are among those pushing to start.

Wales vs France lineups

Wales: Winnett; Adams, Roberts, Watkin, Dyer; Costelow, Tomos Williams; Thomas, Elias, Assiratti, Rowlands, Beard, D Jenkins (c), Reffell, Wainwright.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, Martin, Mann, Davies, Lloyd, Grady.

France: TBC

Wales vs France head to head (h2h) history and results

France have won the last five matches between the nations, with two recent wins in Cardiff both coming by a four-point margin.

It was 41-28 at the Stade de France a year ago, but only two of the last 11 matches have been won by ten points or more.

Wales wins: 51

France wins: 49

Draws: 3

France have enjoyed this fixture in recent years (REUTERS)

Wales vs France prediction

It is difficult to be confident about either of these two sides at the moment.

Much was expected of France but a heavy opening defeat to Ireland set the tone and they have been well below-par since, suggesting they are in for a difficult afternoon in Cardiff.

Wales produced a spirited display against Ireland and pushed both Scotland and England close, and they will be desperate to pick up a win here to ensure they do not face what would likely be a wooden-spoon showdown with Italy next weekend.

It is likely to be a scrappy affair, with neither side producing much in the way of free-flowing rugby in these championships, and we’re going for Gatland’s side to edge their way to a tight win.

Wales to win by three points.

Wales vs France match odds

Wales to win: 21/10

France to win: 2/5

Draw: 19/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).