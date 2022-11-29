Wales vs England: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Marc Mayo
·2 min read
It is judgement day in Group B as Wales face England at the World Cup for a place in the last-16.

It has been a disappointing time in Qatar for Rob Page’s Dragons, who have only picked up a point from their opening two games and simply have to beat their neighbours in Al Rayyan.

Defeating England will be no easy feat with the Three Lions not yet secured of their own passage to the last-16 following a goalless draw with the USA.

Even without the permutations, it promises to be a fascinating final night in Group B.

Here are all the details...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wales vs England is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The match will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Where to watch Wales vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One with coverage beginning at 6pm. S4C will also broadcast the game in the Welsh language.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and S4C Clic.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Wales vs England team news

Joe Allen should be fit to start for Wales after returning from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Iran.

Brennan Johnson and Daniel James are pushing to start given the increased need to score goals and win the game. Wayne Hennessey is banned so Danny Ward will start in goal.

For England, Kyle Walker could make his return from a groin injury with Gareth Southgate likely to consider reverting to five at the back.

Harry Kane appears to be fit after a foot knock in the opening match while Phil Foden could be given a starting berth. One player set to start is Jordan Henderson, in place of the rested Jude Bellingham.

Wales vs England prediction

After getting away with a bad performance against the USA, England should be able to kick up a gear and progress through to the last-16 with ease. Wales will pose a threat but come up against one of Europe’s meanest defences having so far underwhelmed.

A 1-0 England win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wales have not beaten England since 1984.

Wales wins: 21

Draws: 14

England wins: 68

Wales vs England match odds

Wales: 15/2

Draw: 18/5

England: 2/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

