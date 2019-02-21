Wales vs England team news: Warren Gatland responds to Eddie Jones' 'verbal grenades' as Six Nations hots up

Warren Gatland has laughed off Eddie Jones’ attempts to play mind games by insisting the only person who is bigging up Wales’ chances in this Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with England is Eddie Jones.

Gatland named his side that will attempt to make it three wins from three this year which shows two changes to the team that beat France on the opening day of the championship, with Cory Hill replacing Adam Beard in the second row and Gareth Davies restored at scrum-half, with Tomos Williams ruled out through injury.

It means that Gatland has stuck with Gareth Anscombe at fly-half instead of Dan Biggar, who started in the heavily-rotated side that beat Italy last time out, but rather than have his selection decisions scrutinised, Gatland had to face numerous questions on ‘verbal grenades’ that were being launched from the other side of the border.

Jones used his team selection to claim the Welsh team - the “greatest side in history” as the Australian has put - will face the biggest game of their lives this weekend.

“The only person I’ve seen talk us up is Eddie Jones!” Gatland said on Thursday. “I wouldn’t be disrespectful enough to say we’re the best team ever. Not even the press are saying that.”

One name left off the Wales teamsheet was Leigh Halfpenny, with the veteran full-back not considered for the match due to his lack of playing time over the last three months as he continues his comeback from concussion. It had been hoped that the three-time British and Irish Lions tourist would get his first taste of rugby since 10 November under his belt last weekend for the Scarlets but a decision was taken not to risk the 30-year-old in the Pro14, and Gatland subsequently decided not to throw him in at the deep end against England.

That could lead to England renewing their backfield bombardment that they have utilised to great effect against Ireland and France, and Gatland expects the likes of Owen Farrell, Henry Slade and Elliot Daly to remain in attack mode with their tactical kicking.

“I can’t see them going away from that,” Gatland added. “It’s working so well for them so why go away from that.

“They’ll look to play a territory game and kick a lot. It’s important they don’t get off to a quick start.”

Gatland has rubbished Jones' claim that this is the greatest Welsh side ever (AFP/Getty)

However, the Kiwi - who will face England for the final time in the Six Nations as Wales boss before he leaves at the end of the year - did have one bit of advice for England’s preparations in his belief that they have got their travel plans all wrong by leaving their coach journey to Cardiff until Friday evening.

“England are making a significant mistake by travelling tomorrow,” he said. “Travelling through Newport at 5pm isn’t the best thing to do.

“There’s a good chance there’ll be tractors and buses holding them up!”

Jones was up to his mischevious tricks as he named his England side to face Wales (Getty)

Wales team to face England:

Liam Williams (Saracens); George North (Ospreys), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Worcester); Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Davies (Scarlets); Rob Evans (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter); Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Dragons).

Replacements: Elliot Dee (Dragons), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Aled Davies (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Owen Watkin (Ospreys).