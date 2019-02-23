Wales vs England player ratings: Josh Adams and Liam Williams deliver for hosts in thrilling Six Nations win

Warren Gatland celebrated his final Six Nations match against England with a dramatic 21-13 victory in Cardiff that continues Wales' march towards the Grand Slam.

Second-row Cory Hill forced his way over in the 68th minute after a lengthy period of Welsh resurgence to seize the lead for the first time, his team thriving amid the arrival of replacement fly-half Dan Biggar from the bench to direct the final quarter.

And bedlam ensued at the Principality Stadium in the closing moments when Josh Adams grabbed Biggar's crossfield kicked to touch down and confirm a famous win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gatland's first taste of success over opposite number Eddie Jones in four attempts also set a new national record of 12 consecutive victories and was a fitting way to end their Championship rivalry before the Kiwi steps down after the World Cup.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.